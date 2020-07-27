Is Tuition Insurance Worth the Money?

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Most colleges come with a hefty price tag, and you might be looking for ways to protect your investment – especially if you might need to leave school early due to a medical condition. One way to protect yourself financially is with tuition insurance.
Tuition insurance can refund your money in the event of an illness or injury. To learn how it works and whether this form of college insurance could be right for you, we’ll ask and try to answer these four questions:
1. What is tuition insurance?
2. What is covered?
3. Who should get college insurance?
4. Is tuition insurance worth the cost?
What is tuition insurance?
Tuition insurance, which is also commonly referred to as “tuition refund insurance,” provides a safety net of coverage for students in the event that they must withdraw from school, typically for medical or mental health reasons.
Let’s say a student experiences a life-changing illness or accident and is unable to continue with their schooling. Under a tuition insurance plan, that student may qualify for a reimbursement of school-related expenses to help cover costs.
This can ensure that whatever money has gone toward school is recouped in the event a student can’t continue.
What is covered?
Tuition refund insurance varies by plan, but typically only covers certain qualified events. So if a student drops out just because they’re no longer interested in pursuing their education, they likely won’t qualify for a tuition reimbursement.
In order to qualify for a tuition insurance reimbursement, students typically must have a qualifying medical event.
As you can imagine, there are many medical events that could result in a withdrawal from school. According to GradGuard, a provider of tuition insurance, students can receive some tuition reimbursement (depending on the type of plan) for the following reasons:
- Serious injury or illness, such as mononucleosis.
- Chronic illness, such as diabetes.
- Mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression or severe stress.
Your overall reimbursement depends on the type of policy you get and the reason for withdrawal. For example, you may get a certain percentage of qualifying losses based on the price of tuition and room and board, as well as other fees.
How much you pay for tuition insurance can vary by provider and coverage amounts. To give an example, a quote from GradGuard shows that the cost of tuition insurance for an UC Berkeley student living on campus with $10,000 in coverage would be $370 for the year.
Tuition insurance isn’t terribly expensive for a policy, and it could be worth it to protect your investment. But depending on your situation, a college tuition insurance plan may not be worth the expense.
Who should get college insurance?
If you’re thinking of getting a college tuition insurance plan, you may be wondering if it’s the right fit for your situation. While a tuition insurance plan can provide much-needed peace of mind if anything happens, you may not need it.
Getting a tuition insurance plan is typically a good idea if the student has a prior medical history, or if you or your child are attending an expensive college and the peace of mind will ease some of your worries.
However, as with any contract, it’s important to read the fine print. Some tuition insurance plans may have preexisting medical condition exclusions. Some plans may only cover partial tuition or have high deductibles.
If you do opt for a plan, you want to make sure to read the fine print and know exactly what type of plan you are getting and what the tuition insurance plan covers – and most importantly, what it doesn’t.
Is tuition insurance worth the cost?
Some experts say that tuition insurance simply isn’t worth the cost. While it may provide some peace of mind for those “what if” situations, it typically doesn’t have a high return on investment – either because you (hopefully) never need to use it or it only covers a portion of your expenses.
If potential illness is a concern, one thing students and parents can do is look into any refund policies at their schools. Your school may or may not provide such a policy, but it doesn’t hurt to ask. Also, if you withdraw within the first few weeks of school, you may be able to recoup some of your costs.
If you’re a parent or soon-to-be student, think carefully before opting for tuition insurance. If you have reason to believe it will be of benefit, it could help, but in many cases it may just be an unnecessary added expense to your cost of attendance.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 7.10%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.65%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.29%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.99%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.19% – 6.07%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 21, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/21/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.19% effective June 10, 2020.