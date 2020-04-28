Beware of Student Loan Interest Rates, or You’ll Pay For It

For many students, attending the college of their choice may require a student loan (or several) if their family cannot afford to pay out of pocket. But getting approved for a $7,000 loan does not mean you will only pay back $7,000.
It’s important to understand how student loan interest works to get a better handle on just how much money you’ll be on the hook for after graduation. Here are three questions to get to the bottom of student loan interest rates:
How does student loan interest work?
How much do you pay back on student loans?
How can you find the best student loan interest rates?
How does student loan interest work?
When you borrow money from a bank or other financial institution, you’re using their money to fund something you want. For the privilege of using their funds, lenders will then charge you interest.
Student loan interest is no different. While interest rates are commonly lower on student loans than on credit cards or other unsecured debt, they are rarely 0%. That means if you borrow $10,000 for school, unless you’re able to pay it back in full the same day, you will end up paying back more than $10,000.
This is worth exploring further, so let’s dive into some of the details, such as:
- How is student loan interest calculated?
- How does student loan interest compound?
- Subsidized vs. unsubsidized federal loans
- Private student loans
How is student loan interest calculated?
Student loan interest rates are expressed as an annual percentage rate. Federal rates are set by Congress each year. Because federal loans are set by the government, the rate you get will not change based on your personal financial circumstances. The amount you get, however, can be influenced by the household income reported on your Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
Private student loan rates, however, are set by lenders based on financial market rates, typically with the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a benchmark interest rate used as a reference for many types of loans.
The rate you get with a private student loan, also depends on a variety of factors, including your credit history, credit score and income. Lenders have their own models for calculating risk, so the rate you get can vary from lender to lender.
How does student loan interest compound?
Even though student loan rates are expressed as an annual rate, the interest is usually compounded daily. On a $10,000 loan, you might think that a 4.45% interest rate would mean $445 paid in interest during the year, but that’s not the case.
Instead, your annual rate is divided by 365, to get your daily interest rate. So, in the above example, you’d be charged an interest rate of 0.012% each day. At the end of your first day, your interest charge totals $1.20 and it’s added to the $10,000. On the following day, your interest is calculated on $10,001.20. At the end of the year, you’ll pay a total of $455.02 in interest — providing the lender with an extra $10 just because of the way interest is compounded.
When you consider that this daily compounding takes place over all the years you are in school and beyond, you can see how interest charges lead to repaying so much more than you borrow.
Subsidized vs. unsubsidized federal loans
First, you need to know what types of loans you have. For all loans, interest begins accruing as soon as the loan is disbursed. However, you might not be responsible for paying that interest.
When you have a subsidized student loan, the government pays your interest while you’re in school (as long as you are enrolled at least half-time) and during a six-month grace period following your graduation. As a result, your balance after you leave school would be the same as the amount you received in loans.
But the story is different with unsubsidized loans. With these loans, you are responsible for all of the interest that accrues from the time the loan is disbursed. Therefore, if you took out an unsubsidized loan as a freshman in college, by the time you graduate that loan has accrued roughly four years of interest that you will be responsible for paying back.
Let’s take a look at what happens if you borrow the maximum amount in unsubsidized federal loans each year:
The chart assumes that the current 4.53% interest rate on federal loans will hold steady throughout your entire four years. It also assumes that you will accrue interest on your freshman year loans for four years, your sophomore year for three, your junior for two and your senior year for 12 months.
When you borrow the federal maximum for four years, you end up with $27,000 in student loans. However, you’re also on the hook for $2,900 in interest. When you graduate, you actually owe $29,900. And, of course, the interest keeps piling up during your grace period. When you finally start repaying your loans, you could be looking at more than $30,000 in debt — even though you didn’t borrow that much from the start.
If you have some subsidized loans, though, you might not owe as much, thanks to the government subsidizing your interest charges.
Private student loans
You see a similar story with private student loans. Check with your lender to see if there is a grace period after graduation, as well as the ability to put off payments until you finish school — as these perks are not guaranteed. But either way, you’ll still have to watch rates, and realize your balance could grow while you’re getting your education.
Additionally, some private loans have a variable interest rate, meaning it can drop or rise based on economic factors. This can impact both your monthly payments and the total cost of the loan over time.
No matter what type of loan you get, it’s not a bad idea to at least try paying the interest while you’re in school. Those payments would often be much smaller than a regular loan payment and can potentially save you thousands of dollars in the long run.
How much do you pay back on student loans?
Once you finish your bachelor’s degree and start repaying your loans, interest is still a part of the equation. Let’s say that by the time your accrued interest is added to the original amount you borrowed, you have $30,000 in student debt. With an interest rate of 4.45%, and a standard 10-year repayment, you can see how much you’re likely to owe using the student loan interest rate calculator from Student Loan Hero:
As you can see, over the course of 10 years, you end up paying more than $7,000 in interest. Lengthening your loan term or choosing a repayment plan other than the standard one could lead to even greater repayment amounts.
Take a look at the student loan interest calculator and loan estimator from the Department of Education. You can see the impact of different repayment plans, including five types of “income-driven repayment” options, which can offer a lower monthly repayment based on how much you earn. (The example below uses an income of $55,280, which is the average starting salary for the class of 2019, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.)
The Department of Education
All of these plans assume that you are single and will repay your loan within 10 years. If you start with a lower monthly payment to maintain better cash flow, you could see some higher amounts. However, if you work in a qualifying job and take advantage of Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), you could save money on your student loans, depending on the plan you choose.
The Department of Education
But what happens if you don’t use PSLF and you have a lower income? Say you make $35,000 a year, so your income-driven repayment is spread out beyond 10 years. Depending on the plan, you could wind up repaying almost $44,000 over the course of 20 years.
What if you are concerned about cash flow and you decide to refinance to a 20-year term? You could end up paying even more, with a quarter of your total repayment going to cover the interest.
You pay less on a monthly basis, but there’s a hefty price for that improved cash flow.
If you really want to reduce what you pay on your debt, refinancing to a lower interest rate and a shorter term can be the way to go. For borrowers that can qualify for a better interest rate and can handle a higher monthly payment, it’s possible to save thousands of dollars in interest.
How can you find the best student loan interest rates?
No matter what you do, your final bill will be more than what you borrowed. That’s just the nature of loans. However, you can reduce what you end up paying by looking for the best student loan rates.
While you can’t get a better rate on federal student loans because Congress sets them, these loans do come with certain federal perks and protections, like economic hardship protection, flexible repayment options or loan forgiveness. that may benefit you in the long run.
Still, for some borrowers, taking out private student loans could be a better choice than borrowing federal loans. Carefully consider your situation and weigh the pros and cons to see if you can benefit from a lower rate on a private student loan.
Qualifying for a private student loan or a refinance isn’t always easy, though. You need to have good credit and income. If you can’t get a private loan on your own, you might need a cosigner.
Of course, the best way to avoid a shocking amount of debt after graduation is to minimize the amount you take out in loans in the first place. Exhaust all your resources for finding scholarships, grants and other ways to pay for school before you consider a federal or private loan.
College is incredibly expensive, which is why so many students need loans in the first place. But doing your homework and understanding the loan process can ultimately help you save money in the long run.
Kamaron McNair contributed to this report.
Lender
Variable APR
Eligible Degrees
