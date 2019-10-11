Can you transfer private student loans to federal loans?

Is It Possible to Transfer Private Student Loans To Federal Loans?

Kat Tretina

Kat Tretina

Updated on October 11, 2019
October 11, 2019October 11, 2019Student Loan RepaymentFeatured, Paying for College955Kat Tretina
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

transfer private student loans to federal
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
3.25% to 10.65% APR1

Visit Lender

3.70% to 11.98% APR2

Visit Lender

3.37% to 11.87% APR3

Visit Lender

1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 9/3/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.50% as of July 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

College is getting increasingly expensive, which means many students must exhaust federal financial aid options and turn to private lenders to pay for their education.

Private student loans may be useful, but they don’t have as many benefits as federal loans. While it isn’t possible to transfer private student loans into federal ones, there are some ways to get federal-like benefits on your private loans.

Keep reading to learn more about your options — specifically, we’ll look at:

Can you transfer private student loans to federal loans?

Since private loans don’t offer as many benefits, you may wish to transfer private student loans to federal loans. But private loans are entirely separate from federal loans. Once your debt is in a private lender’s hands, it stays that way.

But some private lenders may offer similar benefits to federal loan programs. Each lender is different, so before taking out a loan, be sure to compare lenders and their different repayment plans to see who offers the most generous terms.

What are private loans?

Although the federal government should be the first place you go for financial aid, you may need more funding than the amount you can access after filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year. If that’s the case, individual lenders and banks offer private loans to students who need extra money to pay for their education.

When you need funding for your degree, private loans can be a smart option. But be aware that private lenders set their own eligibility requirements, interest rates and repayment terms, which are separate from the federal government’s.

Private student loans vs. federal student loans

The U.S. Department of Education, a government agency, offers federal loans. When evaluating your application for aid, the government does not consider factors like your credit score. Instead, you submit a FAFSA each year, which is used to determine how much money in grants or loans you receive.

The government also sets the interest rates for federal student loans, which are often lower than those of private loans. You generally have a guaranteed grace period after graduation before needing to make payments, which allows you time to find a job with a reliable income.

Federal loans also often have unique benefits if you run into financial trouble:

  • If you cannot keep up with your bills, you can use an income-driven repayment plan, which caps payments at a percentage of your income.
  • You are also eligible for forgiveness programs, in which a portion of your debt may be forgiven if you meet specific requirements.
  • If you become unemployed, sick or decide to return to grad school, you can enter your federal loans into deferment or forbearance, which allows you to pause payments for months or years.

On the other hand, private lenders set interest rates and repayment terms. They often have stricter eligibility requirements, with credit score minimums to get a loan. If you have private loans, you generally aren’t eligible for federal benefits like income-driven repayment or forgiveness.

While federal loans have fixed interest rates, private lenders let you choose between a fixed-rate or variable-rate loan. With a fixed-rate loan, your interest rate stays the same for the duration of your repayment. Variable rates are often lower than fixed rates in the beginning but can fluctuate because of market conditions.

With some private loans, the lender requires you to make payments right away. That can be difficult when you are still in school or job searching.

Federal-like benefits from private loans

Some lenders offer private loans with perks that are similar to those of federal loans. Here are a few you can benefit from:

Grace periods

Some private companies offer grace periods, much like federal loans. These can give you up to six months or more after graduation to find a job without worrying about making payments on your loans.

For example, LendKey, College Ave and Citizens Bank offer six-month grace periods.

Interest-only payments

If you have trouble making your payments, some lenders will allow you to make interest-only payments on your loans. In this case, instead of paying down both the principal and interest on the loan, your payment will go only to interest. This can dramatically reduce how much you owe each month and free up money in your budget.

LendKey allows you to make interest-only payments for up to two years if you have a hard time finding a job.

Forbearance

For those who are facing financial hardship, such as a job loss or medical emergency, some lenders allow you to postpone your payments with forbearance. This means you can stop making payments for a period of time while you get back on your feet.

Earnest is one lender that offers forbearance for borrowers struggling with their payments.

Evaluating your options

Even though you can’t transfer private student loans to federal loans, some private lenders do offer valuable benefits. Before taking out a private loan, compare lender policies to find which offers flexible repayment plans and hardship policies.

Additionally, refinancing your student loans is an option if you’re having trouble managing your payments, which can help you obtain a lower interest rate or to consolidate all of your debt into one monthly payment. Eligibility for refinancing depends on financial factors, including your credit score and income, and you can use a cosigner if you don’t qualify on your own.

For more information on private student loans, here are the best private loans available now.

Tara Mastroeni contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
3.25% – 10.65%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

3.70% – 11.98%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.37% – 11.87%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.52% – 9.50%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

3.15% – 11.41%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 9/3/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.50% as of July 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


5Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of October 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 2.05%. Variable interest rates range from 3.15% – 11.41% (3.15% – 11.26% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school. 

Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.