You’ve probably heard the cliche ignorance is bliss. But is it? In most cases, knowledge is power — especially with student loans.

Knowing how much you owe, how long it will take to pay off your student loans and ways to compare repayment plans can help you decide the best strategy for you.

If math is not your thing or you’re looking for something beyond Microsoft Excel tracking, there are student loan calculators that can help you do the heavy lifting.

How refinancing your student loans can save you money

If you’ve gotten a salary boost, are living in a less expensive city or are interested in reallocating your budget to prioritize paying off student loans, it can pay to try calculator tools to assess different scenarios. In many cases, refinancing your student loans can save you money.

For example, let’s say you have $40,000 in student loans at a 6.5% interest rate on a 20-year repayment period. Over the course of the loan, you’d pay $31,575 in interest. But if you refinanced the loan to pay it off over 15 years at a 5.5% interest rate, you’d instead pay $18,830 in interest. In the first scenario, you’d pay $298 a month; in the second one, you’d pay $327 a month.

If you can funnel more cash toward your student loan, it makes sense to do so. It also makes sense to compare interest rates across loan offers and see if it’s possible to refinance to a lower interest rate. After all, in this situation, paying an extra $29 a month would add $12,745 in savings, so it may be worth taking a look at your budget and seeing where there’s some wiggle room.

Here are some great student loan calculators from around the web that can help you to make smart, informed decisions concerning your repayment strategy.

1. Repayment Estimator from U.S. Department of Education

What it does: Compares repayment plans for student loans

Why it’s helpful: Uses your loan and income information to show monthly payments and amounts paid on various repayment plan options

The Repayment Estimator is handy for determining how much of your student loans could be forgiven if you’re on an eligible plan. The estimator uses your specific loan information, only sharing the repayment plans you’re eligible for.

It’s important to know that the Repayment Estimator takes your current income and assumes that your discretionary income will grow by 5% a year.

The estimator is provided by Federal Student Aid, which is an office of the U.S. Department of Education. It also offers other resources, such as information about the Public Loan Forgiveness Program, or PSLF.

2. Student Loan Prepayment Calculator from Student Loan Hero

What it does: Shows you the effects of adding extra payments or paying off your student loans in a certain period

Why it’s helpful: Increasing your monthly repayments will likely help you save money and pay off your loans more quickly

The Student Loan Prepayment Calculator from Student Loan Hero makes calculations easier.

For example, say you have $30,000 in student loans on a 10-year repayment plan. Your interest rate is 5.5%, so you’re paying $325 a month. If you added $50 to your payment each month, you’d save $1,634 in interest while shaving off 20 months from your total repayment.

If you’re making extra student loan payments, it’s important to make sure they’re calculated correctly.

3. Student Loan Calculator from The New York Times

What it does: Compares the average student loan debt at specific colleges and repayment

Why it’s helpful: Automatically imports data by college and tells you what income you’ll need to make after college to make payments

If you don’t know the average debt load of the college you’re attending or considering, the Student Loan Calculator from The New York Times will import a value automatically. All you have to do is type in the school’s name.

Say you’re paying $304 a month toward student loans. How much do you need to earn to afford this? In this case, the calculator says you’ll need to earn at least $36,500 a year to keep student loans at 20% or less of your discretionary income.

4. Student Loan Refinancing Calculator from Student Loan Hero

What it does: Compares the savings of refinanced loans to current loans

Why it’s helpful: Shows how much you can save by refinancing

Many of these calculators show you what happens when you change your monthly payments and/or the length of your loan term. But there’s a way to reduce the total cost of your loans and reduce monthly payments at the same time: refinancing.

The Student Loan Refinancing Calculator from Student Loan Hero helps you to decide whether this decision could be right for you based on potential loan offers you’ve received. Enter your current loan balance, term and interest rate, and the one you’re considering, and the calculator will estimate your savings.

If you’re unsure of what rates are available, we provide recommendations on the best student loan refinancing options so that you can get accurate savings estimates.

5. Student Loan Calculator from The Washington Post

What it does: Shows you how much you need to afford your student loans

Why it’s helpful: Imports salary information for your profession

The Student Loan Calculator from The Washington Post is quite helpful for comparing student loan debt to income in a given profession.

It imports data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles information on wage estimates. But beware: The salary is the median salary regardless of experience — not the median starting salary.

Your individual salary will depend on specifics, including the company you work for, the region where it’s located and your own experience. You can use this calculator as more of an estimate to help you get a sense of which jobs may help you pay back your student loans in the time period you desire.

6. Cost of Interest Capitalization Calculator from FinAid

What it does: Calculates the cost of deferring loans

Why it’s helpful: Indicates how much extra you’ll pay by deferring loans

The Cost of Interest Capitalization Calculator from FinAid is the simplest on the list, yet it still applies to everyone who takes out student loans. It answers the question of how much deferring loans will cost you.

You should know this number since interest charges don’t stop with unsubsidized loans in deferment. Instead, interest will keep adding up on top of your principal balance, and you don’t want to be surprised when your principal turns out to be higher than your initial balance. This calculator can help you find out whether deferring loans makes sense for you.

7. Student Loan Payoff vs. Invest Calculator from Student Loan Hero

What it does: Helps you determine if it’s better to pay off debt or invest first

Why it’s helpful: Assists to settle the age-old question of paying off debt or investing based on your situation

Which will be better off for you in the long run: paying more toward your student loans or investing that money? The Student Loan Payoff vs. Invest Calculator from Student Loan Hero helps you to figure it out.

Simply input your current loan info, including balance and interest rate, and your current investment info, including retirement savings and years of contribution, among other things.

For example, say you have a student loan balance of $35,000. You’re making monthly payments of $383 at an interest rate of 5.7%. At the same time, you have $5,000 in retirement savings at an annual rate of return of 6%. Your current monthly contribution is $200 and you plan to contribute for 20 more years.

The calculator will show you how much quicker you’d pay off your student loans if you paid an extra $317 a month — or $700 total. But it would also show you how your retirement fund would grow if you invested that $317. Then, it’ll show you the long-term results.

Use these calculators to formulate a plan

While paying off your student loans can feel insurmountable, calculators help you formulate a plan.

By inputting different payment options and comparing the differences in total costs, you can come up with a smart strategy that works with your budget to pay off your student loans.

Based on this info, you can automate payments for the monthly amount you choose. It’s also a smart idea to get into the habit of considering your monthly loan repayment amount whenever you get a salary bump or find yourself with more expendable monthly income.

Understanding just how much you’ll save in the long run can motivate you to pay more now.

Anna Davies contributed to this article

