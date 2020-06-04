Top Lenders to Consolidate and Refinance Parent PLUS Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Currently, there are 3.6 million parent PLUS loan borrowers with a total of $96.1 billion in debt. The relatively high interest rate of a PLUS loan makes it difficult to manage for many parent borrowers. Fortunately, you could find relief by applying to refinance parent PLUS loans to a lower rate.

Parent PLUS borrowers tend to be attractive candidates for refinancing because they often have a longer credit history and stable employment. Alternatively, you can refinance the parent PLUS loan in the student’s name if you want to rid yourself of responsibility for the debt.

Whatever your goals, here is our vetted list of top lenders to refinance parent PLUS loans, based on their offering competitive interest rates along with other benefits outlined below.

Top 8 lenders to refinance parent PLUS loans

By refinancing your parent PLUS loan with the following lenders, you could lower your interest rate, adjust your monthly payment and restructure your debt in a way that works for your budget.

1. Earnest

Earnest takes a unique approach to refinancing Parent PLUS Loans. Instead of just looking at your credit score, Earnest considers others factors, like the value of your bank accounts and investments. If your credit is less than stellar, this comprehensive approach could help you qualify. That said, you will need a minimum credit score of 650.

Details:

Refinances both private and federal undergraduate or graduate student loans

Offers rates starting at 2.39% APR variable (with autopay) and 6.43% APR fixed (with autopay)

APR variable (with autopay) and APR fixed (with autopay) Lets you pick any monthly payment and term between 5 and 20 years

Provides the option to make biweekly or monthly payments

Doesn’t have set income requirements — Earnest looks at thousands of data points to evaluate financial responsibility and deliver the lowest possible rate

Offers a commitment-free two-minute rate check that doesn’t impact your credit score

Never passes you off to a third party. Their on-site team is your customer service partner for the life of your loan

Allows you to change your loan as your life and needs change. Refinance your loan for free, change payment dates or skip a payment once a year and make it up later

Has forbearance or deferment options that pause your monthly payments if you run into financial hardship or go back to school

Doesn’t charge origination fees, application fees or prepayment fees

Requires that you’re currently employed or have sufficient income

Requires you to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

LEARN MORE ABOUT EARNEST

2. SoFi

SoFi offers student loan refinancing for parent PLUS loans, as well as for undergraduate and graduate student loans. This lender offers some unique perks and support for borrowers.

Details:

Offers refinancing and consolidation of private and federal student loans

Is available for both undergraduate and graduate school student loans

Offers 3.21% to 6.67% APR (with autopay) variable rates

to APR (with autopay) variable rates Offers 3.49% to 6.67% APR (with autopay) fixed rates

to APR (with autopay) fixed rates Provides 5, 7, 10, 15 and 20-year repayment terms

Doesn’t charge origination fees or prepayment penalties

Has unemployment protection – pauses loan payments while you search for a new job

Provides career support – complimentary coaching for SoFi members

Offers a free call with a financial planner to discuss your financial situation

Holds networking events for members, such as local dinners and happy hours

LEARN MORE ABOUT SOFI

3. Laurel Road

Laurel Road offers refinancing for parent PLUS loans, as well as for undergraduate, graduate and medical school loans.

Details:

Offers refinancing and consolidation of private and federal student loans

Has the option for parents to refinance Parent PLUS loans in their own name (based on the parent’s eligibility) or their child’s name (based on the child’s eligibility).

Offers 1.99% to 6.65% (with autopay) variable rates

(with autopay) variable rates Offers 3.50% to 7.02% (with autopay) fixed rates

(with autopay) fixed rates Provides 5, 7, 10, 15, 20 year repayment terms

Caps variable rates at 9% for 5-10 year terms. For greater than 10 year term, maximum rate cap is 10% APR

Doesn’t charge an origination fee or prepayment penalty

Gives a 0.25% interest rate reduction for setting up automatic payments

LEARN MORE ABOUT LAUREL ROAD

4. CommonBond

Do you want your refinancing with a side of philanthropy? CommonBond might be the best option for you. Through its partner Pencils of Promise, CommonBond donates money for schools, technology and teachers in Ghana. This socially-minded lender also takes a unique approach to interest rates, offering fixed, variable and hybrid rates, which involve a fixed rate for the first five years of loan repayment and a variable rate for the remaining term.

Details:

Offers refinancing and consolidation of private and federal student loans

Is available for undergraduate, graduate and Parent PLUS student loans

Offers 3.21% to 6.69% APR variable rate refinancing (with autopay)

APR variable rate refinancing (with autopay) Has 3.21% to 6.45% APR fixed rate refinancing (with autopay)

APR fixed rate refinancing (with autopay) Also offers hybrid rate refinancing — check their site for details

Provides 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20-year repayment terms

Gives a 0.25% interest rate reduction with automatic payments

Allows for forbearance if you run into financial hardship

Provides access to CommonBond Community – Borrowers are connected to events in their cities, networking opportunities, and lifestyle perks

Doesn’t charge any application or origination fees

LEARN MORE ABOUT COMMONBOND

5. College Ave

College Ave offers student loan refinancing for loans starting at $5,000.

Details:

Offers refinancing and consolidation of private and federal student loans

Has variable rates of 3.89% to 9.24% (with autopay) and fixed rates of 9.24% to 9.24% (with autopay)

(with autopay) and fixed rates of (with autopay) Provides flexible terms — College Ave offers 16 different repayment term options.

Takes as little as one minute to apply and get an instant credit prequalification

Doesn’t charge origination fees or prepayment penalties

LEARN MORE ABOUT COLLEGE AVE

6. Splash Financial

Online company Splash Financial offers one product — student loan refinancing — to help parents and graduates save money on their student loans. It partners with banks and credit unions to bring you low-rate loans.

Details:

Offers refinancing and consolidation of private and federal student loans

Has variable rates of 1.99% to 7.10% and fixed rates of 2.88% to 7.27%

and fixed rates of Offers loan terms between 5 and 25 years

Offers an instant online rate quote where you can pre-qualify for a loan

Doesn’t charge origination fees or prepayment penalties

LEARN MORE ABOUT SPLASH FINANCIAL

7. Citizens Bank

According to Citizens Bank, parents who refinance with them could save up to 3.49% on their interest rate.

Offers student loan refinancing designed specifically for parent borrowers

Requires a minimum refinance amount of $10,000 and maximum of $300,000 for loans borrowed for bachelor’s degree programs and of $500,000 for loans borrowed for graduate degrees.

Provides variable rates at 2.72% – 8.38% and fixed rates of 3.49% – 8.63%

Offers loan terms of 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 years

Has loyalty and interest rate discounts of up to 0.50%

Allows you to check your rate online with no impact on your credit score

LEARN MORE ABOUT CITIZENS BANK

8. PenFed Credit Union

PenFed Credit Union serves members of the military and employees of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. But even if you’re not affiliated with the military, you might qualify for membership in PenFed Credit Union. Members can apply to refinance parent loans for better rates.

Offers variable rates starting at 2.17% and fixed rates starting at 3.23%

and fixed rates starting at Allows you to apply online in less than 15 minutes

Doesn’t charge application or origination fees

LEARN MORE ABOUT PENFED CREDIT UNION

Shop around before you refinance parent PLUS loans

Refinancing often makes sense for Parent PLUS loan borrowers, who may have a higher chance of getting approved because of their credit history and employment status, which could mean thousands of dollars in savings.

Some borrowers also choose to refinance parent PLUS loans in the student’s name to transfer responsibility for the debt. Whichever approach you choose, refinancing parent PLUS loans could lead to major savings on your debt.

Before choosing a refinancing offer, check your rates with a few lenders. By shopping around, you can find the best possible rate on your refinanced parent PLUS loan.

Rebecca Safier and Christy Rakoczy contributed to this report.