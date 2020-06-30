How to Start Savings for College While in High School: 8 Strategies

Open mobile menu Questions?

Kat Tretina

Kat Tretina

Updated on June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
teenage high school girls chatting in a school hallway about saving for college
If you’re already wondering how to start saving for college while in high school, you’re not too early to get started. That’s because a single year at a public university costs nearly $10,000, on average, and a private school is likely to set you back further.

With the high cost of an education — and with or without your parents’ financial support — saving up could be left to you. Fortunately, it’s doable.

8 strategies to save money for college while in high school

Here are eight things you can do to save for college while in high school.

1. Boost your grades
2. Participate in extracurriculars
3. Apply for a part-time job
4. Research scholarships and grants
5. Sell stuff you don’t use
6. Take Advanced Placement (AP) courses
7. Open a bank account
8. Brush up on basics of paying for college

1. Boost your grades

Many colleges and universities offer merit scholarships for academics. If you have good grades or above-average scores on standardized tests, you could qualify for a scholarship that covers some or all of your tuition, fees and school supplies.

You can increase your chances of securing a scholarship by working hard to boost your grades. Putting in the extra time to study for a biology exam might sound boring, but it could help you save thousands later on.

Doing well in school will also open other doors. It could cultivate relationships with teachers and administrators, for example, who could prove helpful when writing recommendation letters for scholarship applications.

2. Participate in extracurriculars

When awarding scholarships, many schools look beyond grades. They like to find students who would be beneficial to the campus and will be active in the school community. If you can keep up your grades, it can be helpful to sign up for a few extracurricular activities, such as student council, sports or the school newspaper.

If you’re intent on snagging a full-ride scholarship, extracurriculars are key. Try joining clubs or leading events on or off-campus that fit with your passions. If you’re still discovering what you like to do in your free time, try giving back: There are scholarships for volunteers in their communities.

3. Apply for a part-time job

The jobs you can get while in high school might not be glamorous, but they can go a long way in helping you pay for school. By taking on a part-time job, you could save money for college while in high school. How much exactly?

Let’s say you got a job at the mall and work 10 hours a week earning $7.25 per hour, the national minimum wage. If you’re a high school sophomore and work year-round for three years, you could save up to $11,310 by the time you start college. That amount doesn’t account for taxes, but even saving up a few thousand dollars can reduce how much you need to borrow for school.

Working a summer job at a big-name retailer with a tuition reimbursement program could be your best move. Amazon, Chipotle and Starbucks are examples of companies with programs that could pay or reimburse you for at least some of your college costs.

4. Research scholarships and grants

Although your college might offer scholarships and grants, it’s not the only available source of financial aid. You can win scholarships from a wide range of organizations, including private businesses, nonprofit organizations and even individuals.

Some award scholarships are based on academics, but there are plenty of other reasons you could earn a scholarship. For example, there are scholarships for talented duck-callers and bowlers.

You don’t have to be in college or even be a high school senior to qualify. There are scholarships available to high schoolers of all ages. Use online scholarship search tools to get started. Also, review our guide to scholarships for high school seniors and speak to your school’s college guidance counselor.

5. Sell stuff you don’t use

Another way to save for college while in high school is to sell stuff you don’t use anymore. If you have books, clothes, old cell phones or electronics lying around, you could turn that clutter into cash. Sell those items and set aside your earnings for your college fund.

To get started, consider a traditional yard sale, posting to Craigslist or, for more unique items, try specialized online apps and websites. You might find success selling electronics on Gazelle.

6. Take Advanced Placement (AP) courses

Taking AP courses and passing College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests can help you graduate from college on time and reduce your education expenses.

When you earn a qualifying score on an AP or CLEP exam, you earn college credit. That can save you from having to take some classes in college, potentially helping you graduate early or fulfill requirements ahead of time.

Depending on the AP courses you take and where you go to college, challenging yourself in high school could help you save thousands.

Also, consider the difference between AP courses and dual enrollment. Taking college classes, perhaps at your local two-year school, is another great way to tick off college requirements before stepping foot on campus. Learn about your state’s programs via the Education Commission of the States.

While you’re at it, study hard for standardized tests: The PSAT has a national merit scholarship, for example.

7. Open a bank account

One of the best ways to prepare for college financially is to open a dedicated bank account in your own name. In fact, you can even earn money for doing so. The best banks for students offer cash bonuses for opening new accounts, giving you a head start on saving for college.

Once you open a bank account, you can direct a percentage of your earnings from your part-time job, scholarship winnings and yard sales. You might consider a high-yield savings account to grow your money and keep it accessible, or a 529 savings plan that can be used exclusively for qualified educational expenses.

If you’re really intent on optimizing your finances, you could also become an authorized user on a parent’s credit card to start building credit while in high school.

8. Learn the basics of paying for college

The first seven strategies above could help you save money for college in high school, but it could all be for naught if you leave for college without fully understanding how to pay for it.

Opting for an expensive private university across the country over the public college in your own backyard, for example, could double your higher education costs. That’s not something you’d want to undertake unknowingly. Saving up for college while in high school could be made harder — or easier — by choosing a school that’s within your means and strategizing a payment plan.

To determine if your dreams schools as affordable, take these steps before you finish the 12th grade:

By taking these steps now, you’ll not only save up for college — you’ll also save for the right college.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

