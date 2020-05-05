Coding Bootcamp Experience: Flatiron School Review

Note: Due to the coronavirus crisis, all physical Flatiron School campuses are currently closed, and learning is online only. Visit our Coronavirus Information Center for more on recent developments.
* * *
Have you ever considered a career in software engineering, data science, UX/UI design, or cybersecurity? If so, you don’t need to go to a traditional four-year college. Instead, there are several faster-paced coding boot camps from which you can choose. Flatiron School is one of them.
Flatiron School, founded in 2012, is an onsite and online coding boot camp with a flagship campus in New York. The school became a part of WeWork in 2017. As reported on Flatiron School’s website, Course Report ranked it the No. 1 best coding boot camp for 2019-2020.
Read on for our full Flatiron School review, and information including the boot camp’s classes, costs, and potential loan and scholarship opportunities.
- What the Flatiron School is all about
- Learning to code with the Flatiron School
- Tuition costs, financing and scholarship opportunities
- Applying for a program at the Flatiron School
- Flatiron School contact information
- Other boot camp options
What the Flatiron School is all about
The Flatiron School offers intensive programs in engineering, data science and design at its flagship campus in New York, and in other campuses across the country — in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco and Seattle — and online. There is also one international campus, located in London.
Students come together to learn coding, work on projects and build a community. Plus, they can connect with industry professionals and mentors who may help them jump-start their careers after graduation.
In 2015, the Flatiron School introduced its online learning platform, Learn.co. This means you can access the same resources and community while setting your own schedule from anywhere.
Although the Flatiron School comes with a high price tag, it does offer financing options and scholarships. Plus, most of its in-person and online boot camps come with a job placement guarantee. The Flatiron School guarantees that you’ll get hired within six months of graduating, or it will refund your tuition. Among the stats in its 2019 jobs report is that 93% of its online and on-campus graduates who were looking for work had ultimately accepted a job.
Although the Flatiron School is not accredited or recognized by traditional higher education standards, its job placement record does speak for itself.
Learning to code with the Flatiron School
The Flatiron School offers several immersive programs on campus and online, as well as several free online courses. The free courses are as follows:
- Coding Bootcamp Prep Online: This 75-plus-hour boot camp prep course gives you a taste of Flatiron’s curriculum and culture. You’ll learn the fundamentals of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Ruby, and get the chance to speak with Flatiron’s interview prep team, so you can have a better chance of acing your interviews.
- Data Science Bootcamp Prep: You’ll learn the fundamentals of Python and get an introduction to Machine Learning, along with learning the basic principles of data science.
- Intro to Careers in Design: Here you’ll learn about the difference between user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design, so you can get a better understanding of which one might be best for you.
- Hacking 101: Intro to Cybersecurity: This prep course was developed in partnership with cybersecurity boot camp SwitchUp. Included is a hands-on lab to help you learn the basics of virtualization. Cybersecurity is a fast-growing field with many opportunities.
- How to Land a Tech Job: You’ll learn how to do a thorough job search in the field, through the same methods taught in Flatiron’s full-time software engineering classes.
- Introduction to Javascript: This 50-hour course offers a tutorial on the fundamentals of JavaScript. Before the end of the course, you’ll build a game called Rock Dodger from scratch. You’ll also learn Konami Code.
- Introduction to Ruby: Here you’ll learn the fundamentals of Ruby, and build a two-player game of Tic-Tac-Toe using Ruby and JQuery.
Although none of these courses are required for admission, Flatiron recommends at least the boot camp prep course before you apply to one of its full-time programs, or to a program at another boot camp. If you ultimately gain admission to Flatiron, you’ll have several options to pursue as a student, both in-person and online.
They include:
- Software Engineering: This 15-week program teaches you how to be a software engineer. You’ll learn full-stack web development, which includes web frameworks, front-end frameworks and javascript.
- Data Science: This 15-week program goes in-depth on areas from Python to Machine Learning. You’ll get an introduction to a new module every three weeks, and should expect to come through with an understanding of how to discover new data science techniques.
- UX/UI Design: In this 24-week course, you’ll learn the skills necessary to begin a career as a UX or UI designer. This will include technical training and apprenticeship-style project work and career coaching.
- Cybersecurity Analytics: This 12-week course will help prepare you to handle the wide world of threats in the cyber universe. You’ll work in a lab environment to set “traps” and catch bad actors to hone your security skills. This program includes eight foundational courses, including network administration, hunt skills and threat intelligence.
- Cybersecurity Engineering: This 15-week course allows you to dive into advanced cybersecurity tools including Python, Wireshark, Linux and Metasploit. The program includes nine modules to help prepare you for a career as a tier 1+ security engineer, technical analyst, penetration tester or consultant.
Tuition costs, financing and scholarship opportunities
Flatiron School tuition is $9,600 to $15,000 for online programs, and $17,000 for on-campus courses. The website provides several options for paying and financial assistance.
You can pay upfront, or you can enter into an income-sharing agreement, in eligible locations. This means that, after an initial payment upon enrollment, the remainder of your tuition is paid after you’ve completed the program and are earning a minimum monthly income.
As for loans, Flatiron School partners with financing companies Skills Fund and Climb to give eligible students the option to pay for courses with monthly payments of up to 36 months and 42 months, respectively. Both also offer a cost-of-living loan of up to $7,500.
That said, these are not your only options for financing a coding boot camp. Shop around before choosing a lender to make sure you’re getting your best possible terms.
The Flatiron School also offers special scholarships for women as part of its mission to ensure gender parity in tech. Other scholarships include the NexTech Scholarship, Access Scholarship and NYC Web Development Fellowship, which is available only to New York City residents making less than $50,000 per year.
Applying for a program at the Flatiron School
The Flatiron School offers a challenging, immersive education in all things web development. Plus, its dedicated career counselors help you prepare for job interviews and land a high-paying job.
Part of the reason Flatiron has such a strong record with its graduation rate and job placement is how competitive its admissions process is. The admissions committee admits driven students it expects to succeed after the program. As noted on its website, the school’s first semester accepted less than 15% of applicants, so you should expect some tough competition.
Flatiron is not looking for people who are completely new to coding. The school wants applicants who already have a passion for coding and want to take their skills to the next level.
You can go directly to the website to apply.
Flatiron School contact information
If you’ve got questions for the Flatiron team, get in touch through the contact form on its website. You can also email [email protected] or call 1-888-958-0569.
To hear from the students themselves, check out the Flatiron School reviews on their website. You can also follow the school’s latest developments on Twitter and Facebook.
Other boot camp options
The Flatiron School has several strong reviews online at Course Report, with descriptions including “challenging,” “rewarding” and “amazing.” However, not all the reviews are perfect. Complaints on the site include “poorly written” lessons, buggy portals, content gaps and a lack of quality standards.
There is, of course, no program that is ever going to be perfect, or right for everyone. And the boot camp experience itself may not be right for everyone, as not all people thrive by learning at an extremely fast pace. For some, a four-year program in software engineering might be a far better choice.
That said, if you are set on coding boot camp, Flatiron School may be the right choice for you. If not, there are plenty of other options for you to consider. Here you can explore nine coding boot camps that defer tuition until you find a job. And here you can find five options for coding boot camp (including Flatiron).
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report
Interested in a personal loan?Here are the top personal loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|APR Range
|Loan Amount
|1 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
2 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Opploans.
Opploans Disclosures
Direct Deposit required for payroll.
Opploans currently operates in these states: . *Approval may take longer if additional verification documents are requested. Not all loan requests are approved. Approval and loan terms vary based on credit determination and state law. Applications processed and approved before 7:30 p.m. ET Monday-Friday are typically funded the next business day.
3 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Payoff.
Payoff Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for FreedomPlus.
FreedomPlus Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.
Citizens Bank Disclosures
6 Important Disclosures for LendingPoint.
LendingPoint Disclosures
7 Important Disclosures for LendingClub.
LendingClub Disclosures
All loans made by WebBank, Member FDIC. Your actual rate depends upon credit score, loan amount, loan term, and credit usage & history. The APR ranges from 6.95% to 35.89%*. The origination fee ranges from 1% to 6% of the original principal balance and is deducted from your loan proceeds. For example, you could receive a loan of $6,000 with an interest rate of 7.99% and a 5.00% origination fee of $300 for an APR of 11.51%. In this example, you will receive $5,700 and will make 36 monthly payments of $187.99. The total amount repayable will be $6,767.64. Your APR will be determined based on your credit at the time of application. The average origination fee is 5.49% as of Q1 2017. In Georgia, the minimum loan amount is $3,025. In Massachusetts, the minimum loan amount is $6,025 if your APR is greater than 12%. There is no down payment and there is never a prepayment penalty. Closing of your loan is contingent upon your agreement of all the required agreements and disclosures on the www.lendingclub.com website. All loans via LendingClub have a minimum repayment term of 36 months. Borrower must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or be in the United States on a valid long term visa and at least 18 years old. Valid bank account and Social Security number are required. Equal Housing Lender. All loans are subject to credit approval. LendingClub’s physical address is: LendingClub, 71 Stevenson Street, Suite 1000, San Francisco, CA 94105.
†Per reviews collected and authenticated by Bazaarvoice in compliance with the Bazaarvoice Authentication Requirements, supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. All reviews can be reviewed at reviews.lendingclub.com
**Based on approximately 60% of borrowers who received offers through LendingClub’s marketing partners between January 1, 2018 to July 20,2018. The time it will take to fund your loan may vary.
8 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
9 Important Disclosures for Avant.
Avant Disclosures
*If approved, the actual loan terms that a customer qualifies for may vary based on credit determination, state law, and other factors. Minimum loan amounts vary by state.
**Example: A $5,900 loan with an administration fee of 4.75% and an amount financed of $5,619.75, repayable in 36 monthly installments, with an APR of 29.95% would have monthly payments of $250.30.
Based on the responses from 11,574 customers in a survey of 210,584 newly funded customers, conducted from 1 Feb 2018 – 1 Aug 2019 95.05% of customers stated that they were either extremely satisfied or satisfied with Avant. 4/5 Customers would recommend us. Avant branded credit products are issued by WebBank, member FDIC.
* Important Disclosures for Upgrade Bank.
Upgrade Bank Disclosures
Personal loans made through Upgrade feature APRs of 7.99%-35.97%. All personal loans have a 2.9% to 8% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Lowest rates require Autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan with a 36-month term and a 17.98% APR (which includes a 14.32% yearly interest rate and a 5% one-time origination fee), you would receive $9,500 in your account and would have a required monthly payment of $343.33. Over the life of the loan, your payments would total $12,359.97. The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early. Personal loans issued by Upgrade’s lending partners. Information on Upgrade’s lending partners can be found at https://www.upgrade.com/lending-partners/.
|5.99% – 18.82%1
|$5,000 - $100,000
|6.18% – 35.99%
|$5,000 - $30,000
|7.99% – 35.97%*
|$1,000 - $35,000
|99.00% – 199.00%2
|$500 - $4,000
|5.99% – 24.99%3
|$5,000 - $35,000
|5.99% – 29.99%4
|$7,500 - $40,000
|6.79% – 20.89%5
|$5,000 - $50,000
|9.99% – 35.99%6
|$2,000 - $25,000
|6.95% – 35.89%7
|$1,000 - $40,000
|5.99% – 17.24%8
|$5,000 - $75,000
|9.95% – 35.99%9
|$2,000 - $35,000