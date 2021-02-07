Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

In Tennessee, the average student loan balance — including both federal and private student loans — is $34,607, 6% less than the national average of $36,689. However, student loans can be an especially difficult burden in Tennessee, as the statewide median household income is $53,320, 22% lower than the national median household income of $68,703.

To help make college more affordable, Tennessee has a large number of scholarships, grants and discount programs. In addition, some student loan relief programs for existing student loan borrowers can help reduce the debt burden.

Here’s what you should know about Tennessee student loans and available repayment and forgiveness options.

Tennessee student loans: Borrowers owe average of $34,607 in federal, private debt — and more facts

If your focus is on minimizing your education costs to reduce how much you need to rely on student loans, attending an in-state public university could be a smart decision. Tennessee’s four-year universities include:

Austin Peay State University

Tennessee State University

University of Memphis

The state also offers public education in specialized subjects. The University of Tennessee Space Institute is a graduate-exclusive institution focusing on subjects including engineering and aviation, while the University of Tennessee Health Science Center offers undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees in various sectors of the health field. The state is also home to 13 community colleges.

In addition, there are 35 private colleges and universities that are part of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association, including:

Bethel University

Maryville College

Vanderbilt University

Tennessee does have several programs that can help reduce education costs. For example, state employees and their dependents can qualify for up to 25% off tuition or maintenance fees for undergraduate courses through the Fee Waiver Program. Financially needy students can qualify for up to $4,000 a year if they enroll at an eligible postsecondary institution in Tennessee with the Tennessee Student Assistance Award Program.

Student loan debt in Tennessee’s largest counties, from Davidson to Shelby

Student loan debt by ZIP code in Tennessee’s 2 largest cities: Nashville and Memphis

Loan repayment programs for Tennessee residents

Despite the multiple financial aid opportunities available in Tennessee, many borrowers in the state still graduate with significant amounts of education debt, including both federal and private student loans. However, the state does offer several repayment programs that can make this debt more manageable.

Graduate Nursing Loan Forgiveness Program

Tennessee residents who are registered nurses and want to become faculty members and administrators within the state can qualify for up to $7,000 a year in assistance. In return, they must agree to serve for four years in a faculty or administrative position at a Tennessee nursing education program.

The Graduate Nursing Loan Forgiveness Program can only be used to cover the costs of pursuing an eligible master’s degree or post-master’s degree in a nursing educational program. It can’t be used to pay for existing student loans.

If the borrower doesn’t fulfill the service obligation, the award must be repaid. The interest rate is set at 9%.

Minority Teaching Fellows Program

Tennessee residents from minority groups can qualify for up to $5,000 a year in student loan repayment assistance through the Minority Teach Fellows Program if they agree to teach pre-K through 12th grade in a Tennessee public school. Recipients of the award must teach on a full-time basis. The award can be renewed an additional three times, giving eligible teachers up to $20,000 in potential loan assistance.

If recipients don’t fulfill the obligation, the reward must be repaid at a 9% interest rate.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

A forgiveness program for federal loan borrowers nationwide, PSLF helps people pursuing a career in public service. To qualify, you must make 120 qualifying monthly payments while working for an eligible nonprofit organization or government agency. After making the required payments, the government will forgive your remaining balance.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Teacher Loan Forgiveness is a federal loan forgiveness program available to teachers nationwide. If you teach full time for five full and consecutive academic years at a qualifying institution, you could get up to $17,500 in federal loan forgiveness.

Tennessee State Loan Repayment Program (TSLRP)

Qualified primary care practitioners in Tennessee — including physicians, dentists, psychiatrists and licensed social workers — are eligible for help with their student loans in exchange for a two-year service obligation working in a primary care site in a designated health professional shortage area (HPSA).

The maximum TSLRP award is $50,000 for the initial two-year service obligation. However, professionals can extend their service and qualify for up to $20,000 a year for up to three years after the initial obligation (up to five years total).

Tennessee federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons

How to refinance Tennessee student loans

In Tennessee, 5% of student loan borrowers have an outstanding balance of $100,000 or more. If you have a large amount of education debt, student loan refinancing can be especially useful.

When you refinance your federal or private student loans, you combine them into one new loan from a private lender. The refinanced loan will have completely different repayment terms than you had before. Depending on your creditworthiness and your selected loan term, you could get a lower interest rate, reduce your monthly payment and potentially save money over the life of your loan.

You can refinance your student loans through some banks, online lenders and credit unions. There are several lenders that cater to Tennessee residents, including:

Eastman Credit Union : With Eastman Credit Union, you can refinance your federal and private student loans and get a repayment term as long as 25 years.

With Eastman Credit Union, you can refinance your federal and private student loans and get a repayment term as long as years. Education Loan Finance : While Education Loan Finance — also known as ELFI — serves borrowers all over the country, this lender is based in Tennessee. You can refinance federal and private student loans, including parent loans.

However, there are some drawbacks to refinancing that you should keep in mind. When you refinance federal loans, they become private loans. You’ll lose federal loan benefits like eligibility for loan forgiveness, income-driven repayment plans and forbearance or deferment programs. Some private lenders do offer forbearance in cases of hardship, but the benefit generally isn’t as strong as it is for federal loans — for example, private loan payment suspension periods tend to be shorter than those you could have with federal loans.

Sources

U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020

Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020

mappingstudentdebt.org

Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.

Interested in refinancing student loans?