How to Fill Out a Teacher Loan Forgiveness Application

The federal Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program allows eligible teachers in low-income schools or educational service agencies to waive up to $17,500 in federal student loans after five consecutive years of experience.
Educators considering the initiative must meet specific criteria and carefully fill out an application.
But just because you apply, doesn’t mean it’s automatically approved. It’s important to understand how you qualify, as well as the steps you can follow when completing a Teacher Loan Forgiveness application.
Who is eligible for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program?
How to fill out the Teacher Loan Forgiveness application
What happens after I submit my Teacher Loan Forgiveness application?
Other loan forgiveness options for teachers
To qualify for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program, you’ll need five consecutive years as a full-time teacher in a low-income school or educational service agency. (Your application won’t be processed if you haven’t already completed the five years.) Only federal student loans can be forgiven.
A teacher, per the program requirements, is someone who directly teaches a classroom or who provides classroom-style teaching outside of the traditional setting.
Teachers who qualify must have:
- Served full time for at least five consecutive years, with one of those being after the 1997-98 academic year (time served as an AmeriCorps volunteer doesn’t count)
- Become highly qualified, meaning someone who has earned a bachelor’s degree and full state teacher certification without having any certification requirements waived
- Taught in a school or agency listed in the U.S. Department of Education’s annual Teacher Cancellation Low Income Directory
Loans that qualify include:
- Federal direct loans or Stafford loans, either subsidized or unsubsidized
- Portion of direct or Stafford loans consolidated with a federal direct consolidation loan
You must not have already had a direct loan or Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) balance when you took out these loans. You must also have borrowed the loans before your five years of service were complete.
How much you qualify for:
- Up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness: Math and science teachers in secondary schools and special education teachers at elementary or secondary schools
- Up to $5,000 in loan forgiveness: Other teachers
As a reminder, private student loans aren’t eligible for Teacher Loan Forgiveness. Federal PLUS loans also aren’t eligible.
If you’re in default on a loan, you must make satisfactory repayment arrangements before becoming eligible for Teacher Loan Forgiveness.
How to fill out the Teacher Loan Forgiveness application
Step No. 1: Contact your student loan servicer
Your student loan servicer can provide you with a Teacher Loan Forgiveness application and let you know the address where you should send the completed form.
If you want to get a head start or see what’s on the form, you can find the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program application online.
After receiving the Teacher Loan Forgiveness application from your servicer, you may fill it out on your computer or print it out (but don’t get started yet).
Step No. 2: Read the application thoroughly
Begin by reading the entire application — this is made clear on the form. Then, fill out the section requiring your contact information and Social Security number.
Step No. 3: Fill out the sections labeled ‘to be completed by the borrower’
In section 2, you verify that you qualify for the loan forgiveness program by selecting the type of school in which you taught and the subject. This will detail the amount of forgiveness for which you may qualify.
Source: StudentAid.gov
In section 3, you disclose if you’ve applied for or received loan forgiveness under this program before. If you haven’t, you can move to the next portion of the application.
In section 4, you sign your name affirming that you understand the rules of the program and that you’re authorizing your student loan servicer to put your loan into forbearance until your application is approved or denied.
You may opt to make regular payments during this period, but it may lower your amount of loan forgiveness if you’re approved for the program.
Step No. 4: Get your school to fill out its portion of the form
Next, you need the chief administrative officer of your school or educational service agency (sometimes a principal or human resources official) to verify that you meet the qualifications. They’ll fill out details about the school where you teach.
Step No. 5: Return the completed application
If you received the form from your loan servicer, they may have already filled out the address for where you should send the completed application. If not, you’ll need to contact them.
Source: StudentAid.gov
What happens after I submit my Teacher Loan Forgiveness application?
Your servicer has 60 days to process the Teacher Loan Forgiveness application and send it to the guarantor of your loan. The guarantor then has 45 days to approve or deny the application.
If you have more than one loan servicer, you may request and complete an application for all of them. After your first application, you’ll include the information in section 3 of your subsequent applications.
Other loan forgiveness options for teachers
If Teacher Loan Forgiveness isn’t the right fit, there are other loan forgiveness programs that might help you.
1. Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program allows certain government and nonprofit employees — including teachers — to discharge their student loans after 10 years of service.
You must have direct loans or loans that you consolidated into direct loans. You can potentially qualify for both Teacher Loan Forgiveness and PSLF. However, the five years that count toward Teacher Loan Forgiveness can’t be counted toward PSLF. You’ll need an additional 10 years of service.
It’s worth noting that less than 1% of applicants have received forgiveness through PSLF (according to the latest data), so you need to very carefully review the requirements.
2. State programs
Many states offer student loan forgiveness for teachers with shorter tenure requirements than Teacher Loan Forgiveness.
The Teach for Texas Loan Repayment Assistance Program, for example, requires just one year of full-time teaching in a shortage field. Mississippi offers student loan forgiveness for educators who hold their “Alternate Route Teaching License” and teach in a shortage area.
You can search for state-based programs on the American Federation of Teachers’ website.
3. Federal Perkins loan cancellation
The federal government will cancel Perkins loans — need-based federal student loans issued by your school — for teachers under criteria similar to Teacher Loan Forgiveness. Full-time teachers must serve low-income or special needs students or work in subjects with teacher shortages. Teachers can have up to 100% of their Perkins Loans canceled after five years.
Perkins loans could no longer be made by schools as of Sept. 30, 2017, but there are still plenty out there being repaid.
Jordi Lippe-McGraw contributed to this report.
