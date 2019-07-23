Alternatives to TD Bank Student Loan Refinance

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Thinking about turning to TD Bank to refinance student loans? After all, it is known as one of the best places for students to store their money.

However, “America’s Most Convenient Bank” might not be so helpful once you leave school, since refinancing your student loans at TD Bank isn’t possible. Just as with regular student loans, TD doesn’t have a student loan refinancing option.

Alternatives to TD Bank student loan refinancing

It might be hard to believe that the nation’s sixth-largest bank, with nearly $70 billion in consumer loans on its balance sheet, doesn’t offer student loan refinancing.

It does offer a personal loan, but unfortunately, TD’s personal loans are unlikely to be a useful substitute. Personal loan rates, even at TD, start much higher than refinancing APRs you’ll see provided by other lenders.

If the pros of refinancing outweigh the cons for your repayment — a lower interest rate may or may not be worth giving up your federal loan protections, for example — you’ll need to find an alternative lender.

To hone in on the best banking alternative, consider what drew you to TD in the first place. Perhaps you were attracted to some of the positives of borrowing from bigger banks, including:

Having the option to visit brick-and-mortar branches for guidance

Managing your repayment using online and mobile banking

Saving or investing your money under the same roof

Receiving loyalty discounts for banking and borrowing simultaneously

Having your loan serviced by the bank itself, not by a third party

Thankfully, many of the leading student loan refinancers offer most or all of the big-bank-like features.

You might start your search with one of the following four lenders:

Maybe you’re more familiar with KeyBank than online-only lender Laurel Road. The former acquired the latter in April 2019 and now says that customers get the best of both worlds: “the capability of a fintech” and “the credibility of a bank.”

Although Laurel Road refinanced loans are serviced by MOHELA, they’re funded by KeyBank and are available in all 50 states, plus D.C. Also, KeyBank has 1,100 branches nationwide.

The following perks make Laurel Road a top-rated lender:

If you qualify, choose any loan repayment term below 20 years

Refinancing available for associate’s degree-holders in healthcare fields

Postpone repayment up to 12 months (in three-month increments) when you experience an economic hardship

With its 1,100 branches across 11 states, Citizens gives you the ability to house your finances in one place: It offers bank accounts, credit cards and home borrowing, as well as retirement and wealth management products.

Even if you don’t live near a branch, you could still benefit from these unique features:

Choose a loan term of 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 years

Make loan payments via the bank’s mobile app

Receive a 0.25% loyalty discount if you have a Citizens savings or checking account

Refinancing available for associate’s degree-holders, students who didn’t graduate, as well as parents and non-citizens who have a Social Security number

First Republic has some of the lowest interest rates available for student loan refinancing. But even if you meet the bank’s strict eligibility criteria, you must also reside close enough to one of its 78 branches to complete your refinancing application in person.

Once you’ve met those requirements, you could enjoy these loan features:

Choose a loan term of 5, 7, 10 or 15 years

Score an interest rate reduction of 0.50% or 0.75%, depending on your First Republic checking account balance

Work with a personal banker to optimize your repayment

Receive a 2% rebate for repaying your loan ahead of schedule (within 48 months)

You don’t have to borrow from a big bank to access a one-stop shop of finances or enjoy in-person customer service. The bank-versus-credit union debate acknowledges these institutions’ similarities.

LendKey is not a credit union per se. It is instead a platform that connects student loan refinancing applications with credit unions and community banks. If you apply for refinancing with LendKey, you could receive multiple loan offers in one place, plus these additional perks:

Choose a loan term spanning 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 years

Estimate your interest rate without harming your credit score

Other benefits, such as cosigner release or forbearance policies, vary by lender

Refinance student loans with TD Bank-like competitors

As much as you might like them to, “TD Bank” and “refinance student loans” simply don’t go together, at least not at this time.

Fortunately, you can easily find an alternative lender to consolidate your debt and reduce your interest rate or monthly payment.

As you shop around, ensure your selected lender meets all of your borrowing preferences. After all, the name of your bank is less important than the features it delivers.

The information in this article is accurate as of the date of publishing.

