TaskRabbit offers the chance to pick up moving jobs, cleaning jobs and all sorts of temporary piecework, with opportunities available in more than 70 major metro areas worldwide.

The average pay for a TaskRabbit task in the U.S. is $36 an hour, but upwards of $60 or more is available, depending on the type of work and where you’re located.

Consider Mickey Tomar, who spoke with us in 2017 about his TaskRabbit experiences. “[My roommate] said he was making insane money on the side, so he [begged] me to apply,” said Tomar. “At first, I was doing simple delivery jobs at a rate of $30 an hour,” but that soon grew to $60 an hour, as he took on more demanding tasks.

To see how this platform works, our TaskRabbit review will seek to answer these questions:

What is TaskRabbit?

TaskRabbit is an app that connects customers with “taskers” — independent contractors that complete odd jobs for pay.

Launched in 2008 and since purchased by the company that owns IKEA, TaskRabbit specializes in connecting consumers with helpers to accomplish everyday tasks, including moving, assembling furniture, organizing events, cleaning homes or delivering items.

Rather than ongoing work, most tasks are one-time gigs. Taskers set their own rates and then complete jobs that appeal to them when they want, on their own schedule.

What kind of TaskRabbit jobs do taskers do?

Taskers can take on a broad range of gigs, from computer administrative work to physical labor.

One of the most common tasks TaskRabbit customers request is furniture assembly. If you have a knack for making sense of IKEA instructions, you can find work doing that. General repair services and cleaners are also reportedly in high demand.

The type of jobs available will depend on where you live. For example, in Baltimore, the list of possible tasks ranging from baby-proofing (at an estimated average pay of $15 per hour) to laundry and ironing ($16 an hour) to simply “waiting in line” ($18 an hour).

The estimates are based on what TaskRabbit thinks you can earn, though you get to set your own going rate for any type of work you’re interested in.

Not all the jobs are physical. Many TaskRabbit taskers earn cash by acting as a personal assistant or social media marketer, making appointments, scheduling social media posts, or managing their customers’ schedules when needed.

In all, TaskRabbit features more than 45 categories of work, and it’s currently active in six countries: Canada, France, Germany, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

How much does TaskRabbit pay?

As noted above, your earnings depend on what you do and where you do it, but TaskRabbit spokesperson Kathryn Kelly told Student Loan Hero in 2017 that TaskRabbit can potentially become a high-paying gig.

“Taskers can make as much as they want to work,” said Kelly. “Some taskers make $150,000 per year.”

In fact, some taskers charge north of $80 an hour for heavy work like moving. And generally, regardless of where the job was, TaskRabbit reported an estimated hourly wage of $15 or more.

Because of his high reviews and experience, Tomar was able to command top rates and said he was in constant demand.

“I’ve recently been on a successful marathon of organizing, so I actually raised my rates,” he said. “I started at $50 an hour, and since I got a phenomenal review for transforming a biohazardous tool shed, I raised it to $60.”

He said such wages make the job worthwhile, even after accounting for TaskRabbit’s cut. “TaskRabbit takes out 30%, but since I control my rates, it doesn’t affect me,” he said.

What is working as a tasker like?

TaskRabbit is available in most cities nationwide, but some suburbs and rural areas do not have taskers yet. When you set up your profile, you can indicate how far you’re willing to travel and what your rates are.

Once you become a tasker, you will receive notifications about gigs in your area. Clients post their needs and you’ll receive an alert if the job fits your profile. Clients can also send you tasks directly, if they like your profile.

You have just 30 minutes to either accept or deny a request. You review the description and see if it matches your experience, skill set, and interests. If you need more information about the job, you can ask the client for clarification.

If you decide to forfeit a job, TaskRabbit will ask you for a reason, such as unreasonable demands or schedule conflicts. If you like the job’s terms and accept it, you’ll receive another notification that you got the gig.

“I love how we get a notification [that says] ‘hooray,’” said Tomar. “It’s definitely a moment of elation.”

Some gigs might come on short notice, with less than 24 hours until the job. But there is the potential for recurring jobs with happy clients.

Once you complete the task, the rate you charge is credited to your account. Taskers are paid through direct deposit.

How do you become a TaskRabbit tasker?

The first step to joining TaskRabbit — signing up for a tasker account online — is pretty straightforward. On the “Become a Tasker” page (see below for the link), you’ll be asked to select a location and one of the job categories you’re interested in. You’ll then be prompted to fill in your name, email address, phone number and ZIP code.

Next, you’ll be asked to download the tasker app and complete a more in-depth profile, along with a clear photo of yourself and any credentials you might need for certain jobs. You’ll undergo an ID check, and In some cities you will also need to pay a $25 registration fee.

“All taskers are background-checked at the state level and have to have a valid driver’s license and bank account,” Kelly said.

Note that you must also be at least 18 years old with a valid Social Security number and a bank account. Also, if you work in California, you’ll also need to submit a business license, as you’re considered a contractor, not an employee.

Finally, you’ll set your work schedule and work area, and then can start taking assignments.

Give yourself plenty of time to set up your profile; this is your opportunity to shine. For each task, you can write a description of your experience and why you’re worth your rate. That’s your chance to pitch potential clients and convince them of your skills.

Should you join TaskRabbit?

If you love the idea of having different work every day and meeting new people, working as a TaskRabbit tasker might be the perfect option for you. As this TaskRabbit review has shown, you can make extra money doing small jobs on the side, which can be a big help in paying off debt or building your emergency fund.

If you’re ready to start earning money on the side, you can sign up to become a TaskRabbit tasker today.

Michael Kitchen contributed to this report.

