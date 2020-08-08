Switching Student Loan Repayment Plans: Should You Do It?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

Switching student loan repayment plans could take some pressure off your finances. While federal student loans typically go on the standard 10-year plan, you can apply for an alternative plan with lower monthly payments.

With income-driven repayment, extended repayment or another plan, you could adjust your student loan bills so they’re not so burdensome on your budget. But if you reduce your payments, you’ll end up paying more interest over time.

Let’s look at the following topics surrounding student loan repayment plans and how to choose the right plan for you:

Switching student loan repayment plans: your options

When you graduate, you’re automatically placed on the standard repayment plan, where you have a fixed payment and will pay off your loan within 10 years. But if you’re struggling with your payments, you can change your loan repayment plan anytime (for free) to one of the following:

Graduated repayment plan : Payments start low and increase over time (every two years). You’ll still pay off the loan within 10 years, but you’ll pay more in interest. (If you have a consolidation loan, you can have up to 30 years to pay it off, depending on the amount.)

Payments start low and increase over time (every two years). You’ll still pay off the loan within 10 years, but you’ll pay more in interest. (If you have a consolidation loan, you can have up to 30 years to pay it off, depending on the amount.) Extended repayment plan : Your payment plan is extended to 25 years. You’ll have much lower monthly payments, but you’ll pay back more over the length of your repayment.

Your payment plan is extended to 25 years. You’ll have much lower monthly payments, but you’ll pay back more over the length of your repayment. Income-driven repayment plan (IDR): The government extends your repayment term to 20 or 25 years and caps your payments at a percentage of your income — so if your income increases, so do your monthly payments. There are four IDR plans: Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE), Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR), and Income-Based Repayment (IBR).

How your repayment plan affects the cost of your loans

Although reducing your monthly payment sounds attractive, alternative repayment plans can cost you thousands in the long run. Extending your repayment period will cause more interest to accrue, adding to your loan balance.

For example, let’s say you’re single, live in Texas, and your discretionary income is $40,000 a year. You owe $29,214 at a 3.9% interest.

Here’s what you would pay back in total under the other repayment plans:

Repayment Plan Monthly Payment Total Cost of Loan Standard $294 $35,327 Graduated $165 (first), $494 (last) $36,837 Extended $153 $45,778 IBR $174 (first), $294 (last) $38,001 ICR $211 (first), $247 (last) $38,246 PAYE $174 (first), $294 (last) $38,001 REPAYE $174 (first), $386 (last) $37,883

You can see how your repayment plan affects your monthly payments and long-term costs. Though some plans offer fixed monthly payments, your bill on income-driven plans can change based on your income. In our example, we assumed a 5% annual increase in your discretionary income, making your last payment much larger than your first.

In the end, the amount you pay back can vary widely, depending on the type of repayment plan you choose. While opting for the lowest monthly payment can help you right now, it can add significantly to your total cost due to accruing interest.

That said, income-driven repayment plans can end in loan forgiveness after 20 or 25 years. If you’ve got a massive amount of debt, this loan discharge could be a godsend — however, note that you may have to pay taxes on any forgiven amount.

Income-driven repayment plans are also the only plans that qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, so make sure to put your loans on one ASAP if you’re working toward this program.

How to switch repayment plans

Before switching your plan, use the Federal Student Aid Loan Simulator tool or Student Loan Hero calculators to calculate your payments under each option.

Once you’ve found one that works for your budget, contact your loan servicer by phone or email to see if you’re eligible. Depending on your income, you might only qualify for select plans.

Some plans require you to complete paperwork before they go into effect. Your loan servicer will tell you what forms you need to complete.

If you qualify for an income-driven repayment plan, you’ll have to submit an application each year recertifying your income and family size.

You can request income-driven repayment online on the Federal Student Aid website, but it’s a good idea to contact your loan servicer first to talk through your options.

Why staying on track with repayment is the key consideration

Changing your repayment plan is not ideal since it can cost you thousands more over the length of your repayment. But sometimes, an alternative repayment plan is the difference between defaulting on your loans and staying current. If that’s the case, changing your student loan repayment plan can be a wise decision.

Before applying for a plan, do your homework to choose a plan that meets your needs. Doing so can help you protect your credit and stay on track with your loans.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!