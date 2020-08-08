Switching Student Loan Repayment Plans: Should You Do It?

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Switching student loan repayment plans could take some pressure off your finances. While federal student loans typically go on the standard 10-year plan, you can apply for an alternative plan with lower monthly payments.
With income-driven repayment, extended repayment or another plan, you could adjust your student loan bills so they’re not so burdensome on your budget. But if you reduce your payments, you’ll end up paying more interest over time.
Let’s look at the following topics surrounding student loan repayment plans and how to choose the right plan for you:
- Switching student loan repayment plans: your options
- How your repayment plan affects the cost of your loans
- How to switch repayment plans
- Why staying on track with repayment is the key consideration
Switching student loan repayment plans: your options
When you graduate, you’re automatically placed on the standard repayment plan, where you have a fixed payment and will pay off your loan within 10 years. But if you’re struggling with your payments, you can change your loan repayment plan anytime (for free) to one of the following:
- Graduated repayment plan: Payments start low and increase over time (every two years). You’ll still pay off the loan within 10 years, but you’ll pay more in interest. (If you have a consolidation loan, you can have up to 30 years to pay it off, depending on the amount.)
- Extended repayment plan: Your payment plan is extended to 25 years. You’ll have much lower monthly payments, but you’ll pay back more over the length of your repayment.
- Income-driven repayment plan (IDR): The government extends your repayment term to 20 or 25 years and caps your payments at a percentage of your income — so if your income increases, so do your monthly payments. There are four IDR plans: Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE), Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR), and Income-Based Repayment (IBR).
How your repayment plan affects the cost of your loans
Although reducing your monthly payment sounds attractive, alternative repayment plans can cost you thousands in the long run. Extending your repayment period will cause more interest to accrue, adding to your loan balance.
For example, let’s say you’re single, live in Texas, and your discretionary income is $40,000 a year. You owe $29,214 at a 3.9% interest.
Here’s what you would pay back in total under the other repayment plans:
|Repayment Plan
|Monthly Payment
|Total Cost of Loan
|Standard
|$294
|$35,327
|Graduated
|$165 (first), $494 (last)
|$36,837
|Extended
|$153
|$45,778
|IBR
|$174 (first), $294 (last)
|$38,001
|ICR
|$211 (first), $247 (last)
|$38,246
|PAYE
|$174 (first), $294 (last)
|$38,001
|REPAYE
|$174 (first), $386 (last)
|$37,883
You can see how your repayment plan affects your monthly payments and long-term costs. Though some plans offer fixed monthly payments, your bill on income-driven plans can change based on your income. In our example, we assumed a 5% annual increase in your discretionary income, making your last payment much larger than your first.
In the end, the amount you pay back can vary widely, depending on the type of repayment plan you choose. While opting for the lowest monthly payment can help you right now, it can add significantly to your total cost due to accruing interest.
That said, income-driven repayment plans can end in loan forgiveness after 20 or 25 years. If you’ve got a massive amount of debt, this loan discharge could be a godsend — however, note that you may have to pay taxes on any forgiven amount.
Income-driven repayment plans are also the only plans that qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, so make sure to put your loans on one ASAP if you’re working toward this program.
How to switch repayment plans
Before switching your plan, use the Federal Student Aid Loan Simulator tool or Student Loan Hero calculators to calculate your payments under each option.
Once you’ve found one that works for your budget, contact your loan servicer by phone or email to see if you’re eligible. Depending on your income, you might only qualify for select plans.
Some plans require you to complete paperwork before they go into effect. Your loan servicer will tell you what forms you need to complete.
If you qualify for an income-driven repayment plan, you’ll have to submit an application each year recertifying your income and family size.
You can request income-driven repayment online on the Federal Student Aid website, but it’s a good idea to contact your loan servicer first to talk through your options.
Why staying on track with repayment is the key consideration
Changing your repayment plan is not ideal since it can cost you thousands more over the length of your repayment. But sometimes, an alternative repayment plan is the difference between defaulting on your loans and staying current. If that’s the case, changing your student loan repayment plan can be a wise decision.
Before applying for a plan, do your homework to choose a plan that meets your needs. Doing so can help you protect your credit and stay on track with your loans.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 7.10%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.65%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.24%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.18% – 6.06%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.79% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.64% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 31, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/31/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.18% effective July 10, 2020.