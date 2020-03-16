U.S. Plans to Suspend Student Loan Interest Due to Coronavirus

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump said the government will temporarily reduce federal student loan interest rates to zero — an unprecedented move that could help millions of borrowers at least marginally, though enacting it could need support from Congress.

“To help our students and their families, I’ve waived interest on all student loans held by federal government agencies and that will be until further notice,” news reports quoted the president as saying Friday at an afternoon gathering to declare COVID-19 a national emergency. “That’s a big thing for a lot of students that are left in the middle right now. Many of those schools have been closed.”

The mass interest waiver was initially misunderstood: It would not lower borrowers’ monthly payment amounts. Instead, payments would go entirely toward the principal, potentially pushing borrowers toward the finish line of their debt, as the Department of Education told The New York Times in a report Saturday.

LendingTree analysts estimated that the mass waiver could help direct loan and Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) borrowers collectively put nearly $8 billion toward their principal student loan balance per month.

While interest would not accrue on federal loan balances during the waiver period, it remained unclear whether that withheld interest would be tacked onto balances later on.

Few details for now

Other details provided by the education department following the announcement were scant. Politico reporter Michael Stratford quoted the department Friday as saying the relief would apply to any loan held by the federal government that’s in repayment or forbearance. This includes direct loans, FFELs and Perkins loans, all held by the government.

No information was immediately available on what would happen with loans that are delinquent or in default. However, private-loan holders unfortunately would not be covered under the administration’s initiative. (See below for what struggling private-loan borrowers can do.)

The education department also said that the rate reduction would be automatically applied to borrowers’ accounts. They said this would be “operationalized” within a week and then backdated to Friday.

The companies that service federal student loans had few immediate details. Navient, for instance, said they were working with the federal government and “once we have more information to share, we’ll update this page on our website.”

Congress must sign off, expert says

On Monday, however, student loan expert Mark Kantrowitz, wrote in Forbes that the Higher Education Act of 1965 requires the president to get approval from Congress to carry out his proposal.

Some congressional Democrats had called for the White House to pause all federal student loan payments, both principal and interest, a move that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said was up for consideration before the president made his Friday announcement.

Later in the day, Senate Democrats proposed a six-month forbearance as part of Congress’ COVID-19 relief package, and they put out a separate bill to suspend payments altogether.

The relief plan has come under fire, with some higher education experts saying that suspending interest on federal student loans won’t move the needle for families struggling in the wake of the coronavirus. You could figure your potential savings using our student loan interest calculator.

Coronavirus and student loans: What you can do

If you’re a federal student loan borrower and you need more relief than just a suspension of your interest charges, consider enrolling in income-driven repayment (IDR) or talking to loan servicers about other options. An IDR can cut your monthly payments significantly.

Meanwhile, if you have private student loans, you could look into refinancing your debt, especially now that the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark interest rate target to zero. LendingTree analysts said the recent cut could see refinancing rates fall further, and offers are already quite low on a historical basis, as you can see in looking at our list of preferred lenders.

Note, however, that getting the lowest advertised rates requires a strong credit score (or a cosigner with a strong credit score), and you should be careful about refinancing federal loans (rather than private ones) as you would forfeit some government protections.