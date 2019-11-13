SunTrust Student Loans Review: Knock Up to 2% Off Your Balance When You Graduate

Ben Luthi

Updated on November 13, 2019
November 13, 2019November 13, 2019Paying for CollegeFeatured, Review, Student Loans1309Ben Luthi
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

SunTrust Student Loans Review
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.84% to 10.97% APR1

Visit Lender

3.12% to 10.54% APR2

Visit Lender

3.37% to 11.87% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.50% as of July 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

With competitive interest rates and up to a 2% balance reduction when you graduate, SunTrust student loans are a solid option for both undergraduate and graduate students. The bank offers four types of private student loans overall, with one of those options available to international students and another intended for business school students.

This SunTrust review will help you decide whether their student loans could be right for your next year of school. Specifically, we’ll look at:

SunTrust review: The basics

If you need private student loans, SunTrust offers an appealing selection that is marked by:

  • No application fees
  • Competitive fixed and variable interest rates
  • Up to 0.50% in rate discounts when you open a SunTrust bank account and set up for autopay
  • Cosigner release following 36 months of on-time payments
  • Deferment and forbearance options available for up to four years should you return to school at least half-time; up to three years if you serve in the military; or up to one year if you have a financial cause

Here’s more detail on how the bank’s four loan options differ from each other:

SunTrust Student Loan Options
Custom Choice Student Loan Start Student Loan Union Federal Private Student Loan Graduate Business School Loan
Intended for… Undergraduate and graduate students Undergraduate and graduate students Undergraduate and graduate students, including international students Business school students
Key reward Reduce your principal loan amount by 2% upon graduation Face no accruing interest for the first six months after borrowing Reduce your interest rate by 0.25% after three years of on-time payments Reduce your principal loan amount by 1% upon graduation
Borrowing amount $1,001 to $65,000 $5,001 to $65,000 $1,001 to $65,000 $1,001 to $95,000
Total student loan limit $150,000 $150,000 $150,000 $175,000
Repayment terms 7, 10 or 15 years 15 years 7, 10 or 15 years 7 or 10 years

Rates and information accurate as of Oct. 15, 2019.

What we like about SunTrust

Aside from a marketplace-like degree of choice, there’s a lot more to like about SunTrust student loans.

For one thing, the bank allows you to keep all of your finances under one roof (if you wish), as it offers a comprehensive set of products and services, including personal banking, credit cards and loans as well as investments, retirement and beyond.

Here are other attractive traits of SunTrust student loans:

Interest rate and principal reductions

All three types of SunTrust student loans offer a 0.25% interest rate reduction if you set up autopay for your monthly payments. You’ll get an extra 0.25% discount if those automatic payments come from a SunTrust bank account.

With the Union Federal Private Student Loan, you can earn an additional 0.25% interest rate reduction after you’ve made your first 36 consecutive on-time payments. And the Start Student Loan would be subsidized — meaning no interest would accrue — for the first six months after your debt is disbursed.

Plus, SunTrust’s other loans offer a one-time, but big-time, reward for graduating. You’ll get a 1% to 2% reduction of your principal balance when you show proof that you’ve graduated with a bachelor’s degree or higher. That could translate to significant savings.

For their part, competitors like Ascent, which offers 1% cash back upon graduation, and Discover Bank, which offers a 1% cash reward for a 3.0 grade point average, provide similar benefits.

Four in-school repayment options

On SunTrust student loans, like all other unsubsidized federal and private loans, interest accrues and capitalizes while you’re in school. That’s why making in-school payments — even in smaller amounts — could help keep your balance from ballooning.

To its credit, SunTrust allows borrowers to choose from four in-school repayment options:

  1. Immediate repayment: The first payment of principal and interest is due within 30 to 60 days of the final disbursement.
  2. Partial interest repayment: You’ll pay $25 per month while in school, which goes toward interest and lowers your capitalized interest amount. This option is available only on loans of $5,000 or more, and you must be enrolled in school at least half-time.
  3. Interest-only repayment: You’ll pay the amount of interest due each month while in school, which prevents your loan balance from increasing through interest capitalization. You must be enrolled in school at least half-time to be eligible.
  4. Full deferment: This option delays your monthly payments until after you graduate or are no longer enrolled at least half-time for six months. Your deferment cannot exceed 66 months from the first disbursement date, and accrued interest will be capitalized.

Unfortunately, Start Student Loan borrowers (and other loan borrowers applying within a month of graduation) only have one option: full deferment until leaving school.

The option to refinance before you graduate

Student loan refinancing is a powerful tool for many borrowers because it allows you to potentially lower your interest rate and save money (or lengthen your loan term and better afford your monthly payment). Usually, however, refinancing is reserved for college graduates.

SunTrust stands out for offering the ability to refinance your existing private loans while you’re still on campus. Taking this step could lower your rate, but it could also consolidate your debt, making for a single, easier monthly payment.

SunTrust goes above and beyond competitors that only allow you to refinance without a diploma if you’re a semester away from graduating (Earnest) or de-enroll and make 12 on-time payments (Citizens Bank).

What to keep in mind about SunTrust

SunTrust lends to undergraduate, graduate and MBA students — plus international students — so you might think your loan application is a veritable shoo-in. Unfortunately, like many banks, credit unions and online companies lending out education debt, there are some hurdles you’ll have to clear first.

Read the eligibility fine print

SunTrust doesn’t publicize the minimum credit score or income that you and your cosigner (if you have one) would need to qualify. You can bet, however, that the bank uses your credit history and financial wherewithal to determine your eligibility and interest rate.

Other fine print of SunTrust student loans includes:

  • International students must have a cosigner who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
  • All students must be enrolled at least half-time.
  • All students must be seeking at least a bachelor’s degree.
    • If you’re pursuing an associate’s degree, shop around with Sallie Mae.

Also note that none of SunTrust’s loans are available to students or co-signers who reside in Iowa or Wisconsin.

No prequalification process in place

If you find yourself to be eligible but want to make sure, you’ll have to fill out an entire loan application and submit to a hard credit check. SunTrust doesn’t allow you to see potential offers with a soft check like some of its competitors, including CommonBond and College Ave.

For its part, SunTrust makes the application process as straightforward as possible, and promises it should take only about 15 minutes to complete. You’ll need to have some documents ready, including a recent IRS Form W-2 or pay stubs from your (cosigner’s) employer.

Are SunTrust student loans right for you?

The best thing about SunTrust student loans are the discounts: either an interest rate deduction for making payments or a principal reduction upon graduating. The lender also offers a few options to lower your interest rate.

To make sure you’re getting the best deal on the interest rate, though, you’ll want to compare several lenders. Other lenders, including those among our top-rated private student loan companies, allow you to see potential offers with a soft credit check, giving you vital information before you apply.

As you do your research, consider all of the features that each lender offers to determine which loan is best for you.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.84% – 10.97%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.12% – 10.54%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

3.37% – 11.87%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.52% – 9.50%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

2.90% – 11.16%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.50% as of July 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


5Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of November 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.80%. Variable interest rates range from 2.90% – 11.16% (2.90% – 11.01% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school. 

Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.