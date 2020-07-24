How One Woman Paid Off $40,000 inn Student Loans Teaching Overseas

This report was originally published September 27, 2016
After graduating with over $40,000 in student loans, Kate Dobie needed to get a job ASAP. But finding work was difficult, as she’d graduated in 2008, right at the start of the global financial crisis. Instead of struggling to get by at home, Dobie made the decision to make money teaching abroad.
By heading overseas, Dobie was able to make money, pay down debt and gain invaluable life experience in another country. Here’s how she did it:
- Deciding to make money teaching abroad
- Adjusting to a new country
- Making extra payments on her student loans
- Next steps after becoming debt-free
- Plus: For others interested in making money by teaching overseas
Deciding to make money teaching abroad
Dobie decided to move overseas to make money and reduce her expenses, so she packed up the few belongings she could take with her and moved to China.
She took a teaching position, creating lesson plans for 800 children. Since her degree was in Asian studies, this role was a way to use her education and make a living doing what she enjoyed.
To the outside observer, Dobie’s teaching salary might seem low. She made about $5,000 renminbi (RMB) a month. Converted to American dollars, that comes out to just $750.
However, the job came with additional benefits.
“The school took care of my room and board, and I managed to find freelance tutoring jobs that paid very lucratively,” said Dobie.
With few expenses, she was able to dedicate her salary and her freelance income solely towards debt payments.
Adjusting to a new country
Dobie found the adjustment to living in China difficult at first.
“Anyone who has moved to a country with no shared language can probably relate to immediate culture shock,” she said. “Every sensory experience you encounter in those first days and weeks is new and different. It can be exhausting and exhilarating, grappling with communication barriers and relentless cultural nuances.”
But Dobie persevered. She used technology like Skype and FaceTime to connect with family 10,000 miles away, and worked hard to immerse herself in the culture. Coincidentally, that also helped keep her expenses down.
“Living expenses can vary,” said Dobie. “Many teachers wanted to indulge still in Western food, go to movies and pubs or shop at high-end retail stores.”
But given her student loan debt, Dobie kept her spending low.
“I took the local approach and ate mostly from food stalls or my school canteen,” she said. “I focused on the goal of eliminating my college loans. I was able to structure my time and budget to make that goal realistic.”
Making extra payments on her student loans
With her living expenses so low, Dobie’s teaching salary and income from tutoring went right to paying down her debt — that allowed her to pay off her loans ahead of schedule.
“Before moving, I had a few hundred dollars a month deducted towards my debt,” said Dobie. “It would have taken me at least a decade to pay off my loans at that pace.”
In just two years, she was able to eliminate her loans completely. She also saved up enough for a down payment on a home for when she was finished.
Next steps after becoming debt-free
Now that she has no student loans and owns a home, Dobie is back in the United States. Her decision to spend two years overseas in China opened up new opportunities for her.
Since she’s debt-free, Dobie was able to launch her own business, Pens+Pals, without stressing about bills. She’s doing what she loves: connecting like-minded people across the globe via old-fashioned letters.
Dobie recommends that others treat their loans as an emergency so that they can pursue what they love later on. It was a huge transition to move across the world, away from all her friends and family, but Dobie knows it was worth it.
“It freed me from the burden of debt,” she said.
For others interested in making money by teaching overseas
One of the most prominent resources for those who want to make money teaching abroad is The International Educator (TIE), a nonprofit organization focused on helping international schools all over the globe find qualified teachers.
Whether you’re interested in teaching kindergarten students or teenagers in high-school, TIE can connect you to hundreds of opportunities. Some of the most common and lucrative opportunities are in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and the Gulf Arab States.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of State has resources for those seeking teaching positions abroad and offers warnings and travel advisories about particular areas. The site can provide guidance on what to expect from the culture in specific cities.
For people interested in following in her footsteps to make money teaching abroad, Dobie recommends doing your research.
“There are heaps of resources,” explained Dobie. “Reach out to alumni of programs and get their feedback from their experiences. And, if your goal is to reduce your college debt or increase your savings, be sure to ask them specific questions about salary and external job opportunities.”
While moving 10,000 miles away is a big step, it can be a rewarding and enriching way to pay down your loans and build a secure financial future.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.44%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.99%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.19% – 6.07%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 21, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/21/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.19% effective June 10, 2020.