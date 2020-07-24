How One Woman Paid Off $40,000 inn Student Loans Teaching Overseas

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

This report was originally published September 27, 2016

After graduating with over $40,000 in student loans, Kate Dobie needed to get a job ASAP. But finding work was difficult, as she’d graduated in 2008, right at the start of the global financial crisis. Instead of struggling to get by at home, Dobie made the decision to make money teaching abroad.

By heading overseas, Dobie was able to make money, pay down debt and gain invaluable life experience in another country. Here’s how she did it:

Deciding to make money teaching abroad

Dobie decided to move overseas to make money and reduce her expenses, so she packed up the few belongings she could take with her and moved to China.

She took a teaching position, creating lesson plans for 800 children. Since her degree was in Asian studies, this role was a way to use her education and make a living doing what she enjoyed.

To the outside observer, Dobie’s teaching salary might seem low. She made about $5,000 renminbi (RMB) a month. Converted to American dollars, that comes out to just $750.

However, the job came with additional benefits.

“The school took care of my room and board, and I managed to find freelance tutoring jobs that paid very lucratively,” said Dobie.

With few expenses, she was able to dedicate her salary and her freelance income solely towards debt payments.

Adjusting to a new country

Dobie found the adjustment to living in China difficult at first.

“Anyone who has moved to a country with no shared language can probably relate to immediate culture shock,” she said. “Every sensory experience you encounter in those first days and weeks is new and different. It can be exhausting and exhilarating, grappling with communication barriers and relentless cultural nuances.”

But Dobie persevered. She used technology like Skype and FaceTime to connect with family 10,000 miles away, and worked hard to immerse herself in the culture. Coincidentally, that also helped keep her expenses down.

“Living expenses can vary,” said Dobie. “Many teachers wanted to indulge still in Western food, go to movies and pubs or shop at high-end retail stores.”

But given her student loan debt, Dobie kept her spending low.

“I took the local approach and ate mostly from food stalls or my school canteen,” she said. “I focused on the goal of eliminating my college loans. I was able to structure my time and budget to make that goal realistic.”

Making extra payments on her student loans

With her living expenses so low, Dobie’s teaching salary and income from tutoring went right to paying down her debt — that allowed her to pay off her loans ahead of schedule.

“Before moving, I had a few hundred dollars a month deducted towards my debt,” said Dobie. “It would have taken me at least a decade to pay off my loans at that pace.”

In just two years, she was able to eliminate her loans completely. She also saved up enough for a down payment on a home for when she was finished.

Next steps after becoming debt-free

Now that she has no student loans and owns a home, Dobie is back in the United States. Her decision to spend two years overseas in China opened up new opportunities for her.

Since she’s debt-free, Dobie was able to launch her own business, Pens+Pals, without stressing about bills. She’s doing what she loves: connecting like-minded people across the globe via old-fashioned letters.

Dobie recommends that others treat their loans as an emergency so that they can pursue what they love later on. It was a huge transition to move across the world, away from all her friends and family, but Dobie knows it was worth it.

“It freed me from the burden of debt,” she said.

For others interested in making money by teaching overseas

One of the most prominent resources for those who want to make money teaching abroad is The International Educator (TIE), a nonprofit organization focused on helping international schools all over the globe find qualified teachers.

Whether you’re interested in teaching kindergarten students or teenagers in high-school, TIE can connect you to hundreds of opportunities. Some of the most common and lucrative opportunities are in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and the Gulf Arab States.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of State has resources for those seeking teaching positions abroad and offers warnings and travel advisories about particular areas. The site can provide guidance on what to expect from the culture in specific cities.

For people interested in following in her footsteps to make money teaching abroad, Dobie recommends doing your research.

“There are heaps of resources,” explained Dobie. “Reach out to alumni of programs and get their feedback from their experiences. And, if your goal is to reduce your college debt or increase your savings, be sure to ask them specific questions about salary and external job opportunities.”

While moving 10,000 miles away is a big step, it can be a rewarding and enriching way to pay down your loans and build a secure financial future.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

