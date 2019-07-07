Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When you learn about a fellow student loan borrower finishing off their debt, you might be eager to read their story — only to find it unrelatable to yours. Maybe the borrower didn’t have as much debt as you do, or perhaps they earned a six-figure paycheck that’s out of your reach.

Consider the essential elements of Student Loan Hero’s 50 (and counting) success stories, and your outlook might change.

On the surface, these ex-borrowers — from a social worker earning a $24,000 salary to a technology executive raking in $200,000 — have very little in common. Mixed in are teachers, lawyers, bloggers, an array of medical and financial professionals, and even a waitress and a nanny. Seventeen of them were repaying the debt they borrowed for a second or third degree.

They are also all over the map when it comes to repayment, reporting anywhere from $14,000 to $600,000 of education debt, with loan terms that range from seven months to more than 15 years.

Looking back, however, we’ve come to realize that despite their differences, these 50 borrowers succeeded by employing a very similar set of tactics.

1. Cutting spending

The greatest majority (34) of borrowers cited trimming expenses as a key factor in making progress on their repayment. Not all of these borrowers resorted to in-depth, line-by-line budgeting, but they at least consciously decided to cut back here and there.

Reducing routine costs allowed them to at least meet their minimum monthly payment, and in many cases to make extra loan payments as well. (See strategy No. 4, below.)

For example, Jon Barker repaid $130,000 in five years by replacing his “cash-guzzling hobbies” in favor of the free entertainment available at his local library.

To tighten your belt, consider some of our tricks for reducing spending.

2. Taking on a side hustle

You can budget only so much, but you can always increase your income. For 19 of the success story borrowers we’ve looked at, starting a side hustle made it possible to make larger payments to their lenders.

Kara Perez was among those who decided that a full-time job wasn’t enough to accelerate her loan repayment. To repay $25,000 in 42 months, she coached lacrosse, catered, and served as a production assistant, among a handful of other part-time gigs.

To increase your income, check out our library of side hustle guides. With extra time and energy, you might even consider launching your own business.

3. Selecting the debt avalanche or snowball method

Many student loan borrowers spread their monthly payments equally to their handful of creditors, hoping to reduce their overall dues one step at a time. But 19 of our interviewees relied on a one-loan-at-a-time strategy (while paying the minimum on their other loans, of course).

Eleven opted for the debt snowball method, attacking the smallest loan balances to close them out first. Among them, Jessica Garbarino repaid $56,00 in five years using the snowball method because, as she put it, “I am a firm believer that the small wins help keep you motivated.”

The other eight borrowers preferred the debt avalanche method, repaying the highest-interest loans initially to save as much as possible. Melisa Boutin, for example, hastened her repayment via the avalanche method, zeroing in on a foreign bank loan carrying a 9.00% interest rate.

Settle the snowball-avalanche debate for your own repayment.

4. Making extra payments

Fourteen of our out-of-debt borrowers recounted throwing every red cent they had at their debt until it disappeared. Some relied on salary increases, income tax refunds and even inheritances. We connected with one borrower — Cameron Battagler — who shortened his loan term by finding a $1,500 state grant, helping him repay a total of $30,000 in about 30 months.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize how much interest you could save by submitting additional payments. Our lump sum and prepayment calculators can help you figure out your potential interest savings.

5. Seeking help from loved ones

Nearly half of our ex-student loan borrowers weren’t in repayment alone.

A dozen of them gave credit to supportive family and friends, including 2016 graduate Caitlin Navratil who covered a $15,000 debt in 10 months. Navratil borrowed — and refinanced — on discounted interest rates from her mom and dad.

Another dozen success story subjects combined debt with their significant other for a team-oriented payoff. That included Danielle and Jonathan, who repaid $52,000 in two years, in part by calling each other “accountability partners.”

Even if you don’t have a loved one to lean on for monetary help in repayment, you could also tap certain family members or friends for student loan advice.

6. Refinancing to a lower rate

Consolidating your debt with a private lender — known as student loan refinancing — is right for some borrowers, but not for others. Refinancing might allow you to reduce your interest rate, for example, but it would also cause you to irreversibly lose federal loan safeguards like income-driven repayment.

For some borrowers, such as Schauren Hinson, refinancing was the critical plot twist that greatly eased repayment. Hinson, a nurse who repaid $70,000, managed to refinance her debt to the tune of a 3.00% interest rate via industry leader Earnest.

Unsurprisingly, each of the eight borrowers from our success stories who refinanced with a private lender had high debt loads but a stable career — five of them were medical professionals.

You don’t have to earn a six-figure income to qualify for refinancing, but a strong credit history goes a long way. You could also piggyback on a cosigner with stronger credentials.

To gauge its use for your repayment, review this guide to student loan refinancing and check out our list of some of the best lenders for refinancing.

Write your success story by finding the right repayment strategy

Of course, it’s impossible to capture every useful student loan repayment strategy in a sample size of 50 borrowers. After all, there are nearly 45 million Americans with outstanding education debt.

From income-driven repayment to receiving loan forgiveness and beyond, many other game plans work wonders for borrowers.

Among the success stories we’ve reported on so far, other useful (albeit less-used) plans included:

Making in-school payments or transferring to a cheaper school

Decreasing living expenses by moving abroad — or moving in with roommates

Changing careers to increase income

Setting a strict deadline for finishing repayment — and sticking to it

Of course, every borrower mixes and matches approaches that work best for their unique repayment.

Tallying up the strategies used by our 50 successful borrower stories, we found that only one was employed unanimously: Each person or couple maintained their motivation until the end of their repayment.

Once you’ve found your inspiration, find the other repayment strategies that will work for you. Then your own success story will write itself.

