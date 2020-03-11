Study Abroad Loans and What You Need to Know

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Studying abroad can be an enriching educational experience, but it can also be extremely expensive. Unfortunately, your federal student loans may not cover all of your expenses.

And while there are lenders that offer private study abroad loans, these loans may come with high interest rates or unfavorable repayment conditions compared to federal ones.

In addition to tuition and lodging, there may be unexpected financial variables when attending school abroad, including additional costs for extracurricular activities or other travel during the semester.

So, before you take out bank loans for students studying abroad, fine-tune all the financial details to make sure you can afford to go.

The high cost of studying abroad with study abroad loans

Using your federal student loans to study abroad

What to consider before taking out a loan

How to repay study abroad loans

Managing your private study abroad debt

The high cost of studying abroad with study abroad loans

Over 341,000 students from the U.S. study abroad each year, according to a report from NAFSA, a nonprofit dedicated to international education and exchange. Although it can be an amazing learning experience, it most likely will come with a high price tag.

According to GoAbroad.com, the overall cost of studying abroad can be about $18,000 or more per semester, depending on your school and location. Either way, it gets expensive, especially if you plan on taking two semesters of classes.

For example, if you study in Australia, it can run you over $22,000 per semester, if you study in Sydney, according to GoAbroad. If you are interested in Costa Rica, it may cost roughly half of that amount.

Using your federal student loans to study abroad

When planning your study abroad experience, find out if your program meets the criteria for using federal student loans. Not every study abroad program is eligible for federal aid, like those that are just a few weeks long.

The good news? There are international colleges and universities that allow students to take out a federal direct student loan or your parents to take out a Direct PLUS loan to pay for your studies abroad.

The Department of Education provides a list of which international schools participate in these federal loan programs.

If you don’t qualify for federal aid, private student loans might be your only option. There are alternative lenders who specifically work with students who plan on studying overseas, but these study abroad loans may not fit a traditional aid package.

What to consider before taking out a loan

When you decide to go overseas, it’s easy to get excited about thoughts of seeing Paris or Rome. Although that’s natural, the excitement could lead you to overlook important details like interest rates on the money.

Making that mistake can cost you. For example, imagine you take out a loan with a 6.60% interest rate, that means a balance of $8,000 may turn into nearly $11,000. When you take out private loans, this interest accrues during school and deferring payments does little to ease the costs.

Estimate how much interest you will pay on your private loan by using this calculator.

To avoid that situation yourself, consider the following factors before taking out a loan:

Interest rate: Know the interest rate and whether it’s variable or fixed. If the rate is high, you could end up paying much more on the loan.

Know the interest rate and whether it’s variable or fixed. If the rate is high, you could end up paying much more on the loan. Payment due date: With federal loans, you usually have six months after graduation before you have to start making payments. Private loans might not offer the same grace period. In fact, some could require you to make payments right away, even if you’re still in school.

With federal loans, you usually have six months after graduation before you have to start making payments. Private loans might not offer the same grace period. In fact, some could require you to make payments right away, even if you’re still in school. Repayment plans: Private loans aren’t eligible for federal benefits like Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. However, some lenders will allow you to temporarily pause payments if you’re in financial trouble. Check the lender’s policies ahead of time so you know your options.

Private loans aren’t eligible for federal benefits like Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. However, some lenders will allow you to temporarily pause payments if you’re in financial trouble. Check the lender’s policies ahead of time so you know your options. Term: Many federal student loans have a 10-year repayment term, but private loans can be much different. Some have repayment periods as short as five years, which means you’ll have a higher monthly payment. That can make it difficult to stay current on your debt when you’re just starting out.

How to repay study abroad loans

Dealing with high-interest loans can be intimidating, but there are four options to help you repay them.

1. Refinance private loans

If your interest rate or monthly payment is too high, you can refinance your loan and could qualify and be approved for a new rate or a lower monthly payment. Under this option, you apply for a new private loan from a different company.

Your new loan is used to pay off your old debt and comes with completely different terms. Securing a lower interest rate or smaller monthly payment can help you save money, pay the debt off sooner, or get more breathing room in your budget.

2. Set up a payment plan

If you can’t afford your payments, contact your lender right away. While private loans don’t have access to federal benefits like forgiveness programs or IDR plans, some lenders do offer options for those struggling to make ends meet.

You might be able to temporarily put payments on hold. Or, you could be eligible for interest-only payments for a set period while you get back on your feet.

3. Check out repayment assistance programs

Although your private loan isn’t eligible for PSLF, you can find other repayment assistance programs. Many of them provide financial help with private loans as well as federal ones. You could qualify for repayment assistance based on your occupation and location.

4. Pick up a side hustle

If you’re short on cash or want to pay off your debt sooner, increasing your income is key. If getting a raise isn’t an option, launching a side hustle could get you the money you need. You can turn your interests and talents into a source of income.

You could do anything from walking dogs to delivering packages. Side hustles are usually flexible, so you can work when you want. Your extra earnings can make a significant dent in your loan balance.

Managing your private study abroad debt

When planning how to repay your study abroad loans, remember to research all of your options. If you do some digging and get creative, you can enjoy the rewards of studying in a new country without going broke.

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report