How to Pay for Your Next Semester of Grad School Without a Cosigner

While student loans can help you cover the costs of graduate school, they’re not always easy to get without a cosigner. Fortunately, you do have options for student loans without cosigner support. Make sure to compare all your options before you borrow to find the best loan for your situation.
- Federal student loans without cosigner requirements
- Private student loans without cosigner requirements
- How to find student loans without cosigner support
- Be wary of no-credit student loans without a cosigner
- Find the right graduate student loan for you
Federal student loans without cosigner requirements
If you’re looking at student loans without cosigner requirements, you might have already maximized your federal loan allotment. Or maybe you’re just looking for better loan terms than those offered by the government. Whatever is the case, here’s a quick refresher on your federal loan options.
As an independent student, you can borrow up to $20,500 worth of Direct unsubsidized loans per year. You’re also limited to $138,500 total when you include any federal loans you took out to pay for your undergraduate degree.
Those restrictions might make Direct PLUS loans appealing despite the fact they’re tagged with higher interest rates and origination fees.
The good news is that PLUS Loans allow you to borrow any amount up to the cost of your program. The bad news is that an adverse credit history would require you to document special circumstances or find a cosigner. The Department of Education uses the word “endorser.”
If you’re prioritizing student loans without cosigners, that might erase PLUS Loans from your list of options.
Private student loans without cosigner requirements
It’s also possible that you’re looking for student loans without cosigner support because your previous cosigner can’t (or won’t) cosign a new loan. Whatever your situation, you do have private loan options.
There are many benefits of going to a private lender. For one, you save on the loan origination fees of PLUS Loans. Citizens Bank, for example, claims that their average graduate student borrower saves $917 on fees.
Graduate student loans from private lenders also come with slightly lower interest rates than those offered to undergraduates. For example, at Sallie Mae, the highest interest rate offered to undergraduates is 11.85%. Meanwhile, the highest rate presented to grad students is 10.23%.
But there’s a hard truth. Without a cosigner, you’re less likely to score a rate at the bottom of the range.
How to find a (private) student loan without cosigner support
Some top lenders, including CommonBond, require you to have a cosigner for your graduate school loan. Others, such as Sallie Mae, will approve graduate students for student loans without a cosigner as long as they have good credit.
So, the first step in shopping around is to identify reputable lenders that offer private student loans to grad students without requiring cosigners.
Then you can focus on making yourself the best possible applicant. For most lenders, you’ll need to meet some basic criteria. That may involve submitting valid identification and proof of U.S. citizenship, permanent residency or other eligible status.
The application itself will be decided on primarily by your credit history and your debt-to-income ratio. Those two factors will also shape the interest rate that you’re quoted.
If you have a bachelor’s degree, some job experience and a superior credit score, you’re well-positioned. We estimate that you increase your chances of qualifying with top lenders when your credit score reaches 690. Once you’re in the 720-and-above range, you’re more likely to secure a low rate.
But maybe you haven’t had time to find employment or build your credit into those ranges. If you’re anything like the average grad student, you probably already have student loan debt, too.
Be wary of no-credit student loans without a cosigner
During your search, you might come across private student loans without cosigner requirements and no credit history needed.
That might sound appealing at first. But remember that in the world of private loans, your credit history is like currency. It can (or can’t) help get you a favorable interest rate and the loan terms that fit your needs.
Without your credit (or a cosigner’s) to consider, there’s no way for less reputable lenders to judge how likely you are to repay your loan. As a result, you might be stuck with some of the consequences of no-credit loans:
- A higher interest rate.
- A shorter repayment term.
- A lack of repayment protections.
Ideally, you’ll find a private loan that matches all of your needs, from how much you need to borrow to how you repay it.
Say you have another couple years of grad school ahead of you, for example. You might hold out for a loan that allows you to defer payments until after graduation. You might also seek out lenders that offer forbearance. It could protect you if the job you have lined up after school doesn’t pan out.
If you don’t have the credit score needed for a private student loan with these friendlier terms, return to the drawing board. After all, you’ll want to avoid student loans without cosigner requirements that accept bad credit. To do so, consider spending the time necessary to improve your credit score. You might even rethink enlisting a cosigner.
Find the right graduate student loan for you
If you made it this far, you’ve already considered all the ways to get financial aid for grad school. You’re also done wondering, “Is there any way to get a student loan without a cosigner?” Now you know it’s possible.
Taking out a federal or private student loan without cosigner help probably wasn’t your first choice. But if you find the right loan from the right lender, it will do more than cover the cost of your next year of grad school. It will also set you up for a successful repayment once you receive your diploma.
Just make sure to shop around and compare rates to find a student loan with the lowest long-term costs of borrowing.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
2 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
1Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
2This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
Information advertised valid as of 5/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
3 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
4 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
6 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 3.79%- 6.40% (3.79% – 6.40% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 4.04% – 6.65% (4.23% – 7.15% APR)
Graduate Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 2.72% – 6.11% (2.72% – 6.11% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 3.59% – 6.36% (3.59%-6.36% APR)
Business/Law Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 1.47% – 8.35% (1.47% – 8.20% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 4.45% – 10.74% (4.45% – 10.59% APR)
Medical/Dental Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 1.47% – 7.25% (1.47% – 7.10% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 4.40% – 9.64% (4.40% – 9.49% APR)
Parent Loan Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 3.09%-6.23% (3.09%-6.23% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 5.48%-8.52% (5.48%-8.52% APR)
Variable Rate Disclosure: Variable Rates are based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.92%. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%.
Lowest Rate Disclosure: Lowest rates require a 5-year repayment term, immediate repayment, a graduate degree (where applicable), and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer. Borrowers should carefully review federal benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are considering possible loan forgiveness options, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision on our website including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review.
Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For applicants who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at any time. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/Promissory Note, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank participating school.
Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan.
Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.
|2.00% – 10.01%*,1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.79% – 10.97%2
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|3.18% – 13.92%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.80% – 10.37%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.72% – 8.38%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
Need a student loan?
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Degrees That Qualify
|More Info
|2.00% – 10.01%1
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.79% – 10.97%2
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|3.18% – 13.92%3
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.80% – 10.37%4
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%5
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|2.72% – 8.38%6
| Undergraduate
Graduate
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.