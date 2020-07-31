How to Get or Refinance West Virginia Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

When you’re headed to college in the Mountain State, you might hope to avoid West Virginia student loans altogether. But according to The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS), 65% of West Virginia students from the class of 2018 graduated from college with debt, $30,014 on average.

Student loans can be a useful tool for covering college costs, as long as you don’t borrow too much or get slapped with a high interest rate. To help you make smart borrowing choices on West Virginia loans, here are the key topics to look at:

How to get West Virginia student loans

West Virginia students can use federal and private student loans to pay for college costs. Depending on your school, you might also have other loan options. Here are the three main categories available:

Federal student loans

Whether you’re an undergraduate, graduate or professional student, or you’re a parent trying to help your child, the U.S. Department of Education offers a few federal loan options. These loans offer special benefits and protections that you generally can’t get anywhere else, including income-driven repayment (IDR) plans and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Here are the highlights of what’s available, and at what rates, as of July 16, 2020. For the latest information, contact Federal Student Aid.

Loan type Designed for Requires a credit check? Interest rates Loan fee Direct Subsidized Loans Undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need No 2.75% 1.059% Direct Unsubsidized Loans Undergraduate, graduate and professional students No 2.75% for undergraduates, 4.3% for graduate and professional students 1.059% Direct PLUS Loans Graduate and professional students, and parents of undergraduate students Yes 5.3% 4.236%

Private student loans

If federal loans aren’t enough to cover your education costs, consider private student loans. Notably, though, one big drawback is that private student loan companies require a credit check. If you’re new to credit or have a poor credit score, consider finding a cosigner to boost your approval odds. In fact, even if you can get approved on your own, a cosigner with a good credit history could help you score a lower interest rate.

Typically, private student loans don’t offer access to IDR plans or student loan forgiveness programs, as federal loans do. But many of the best private student loan companies currently on the market come with competitive interest rates. Here are a few examples:

Student loan company Variable APRs Fixed interest APRs Origination fees LendKey As low as 1.25% As low as 4.25% None Citizens Bank 1.25% – 11.40% 4.25% – 11.95% None College Ave 1.24% – 11.98% 3.99% – 12.99% None

Research these options and compare them with other private student loans to find the right loan for your needs.

West Virginia-specific student loans

Some West Virginia loans are available only for students attending certain colleges.

West Virginia University, for example, offers the Alex & Betty Schoenbaum Teacher Preparation Scholarship/Loan. Designed for students who study in certain programs in the College of Education and Human Services and plan to work in education, it’s essentially a scholarship with one stipulation: Complete the degree for which you received the loan. Otherwise, you’ll need to start making payments after you leave school.

The university also offers the West Virginia Medical Student Loan, a low-interest, subsidized loan for medical students in its Health Sciences Center. There are no loan fees and the interest rate will be the current rate for federal direct loans when you start making payments.

And while most student loans are intended to be used for tuition and supplies, Marshall University offers a student emergency loan. If you experience an unforeseen financial emergency, you can borrow up to $250 per semester. You’ll need to contact the bursar’s office for information about interest rates and fees.

These are a few examples, but your school might have specialized loans of its own. Check with its financial aid office to see your options.

How to refinance West Virginia student loans

If you’re no longer in school and have started making payments on your student loans, you might be feeling overwhelmed. The good news is that you may be able to get a lower interest rate on your West Virginia student loans by refinancing them.

For the most part, student loan refinancing companies offer both variable and fixed interest rates. If you qualify, you might get a rate that’s lower than the one you currently have on your loans.

The lenders also have various repayment terms and other features that might offer extra flexibility as you pay down your debt. However, as with private in-school student loans, you’ll need to undergo a credit check when you apply. You also might not want to refinance the debt you have from federal loans if you want to hold on to their benefits, such as IDR plans and student loan forgiveness programs.

Here are the rates currently offered by three top student loan refinancing companies:

Student loan company Variable APRs Fixed interest APRs CommonBond 3.19% – 6.07% 3.19% – 6.23% Earnest 1.99% – 5.99% 3.19% – 5.99% SoFi 2.99% – 6.29% 3.20% – 6.29%

To improve your chances of getting a lower interest rate, compare several student loan refinancing companies and look at rates, repayment terms and other features that fit your needs.

Ways to limit your West Virginia student loans

Even if you leave college with student loan debt that’s lower than the $30,014 state average, it can still be stressful to make those payments along with all of your other financial obligations. If you haven’t left college yet, start taking steps now to reduce your dependence on student loans.

Here are a few things you can do:

Choose an inexpensive college. State colleges are typically less expensive than private universities. A well-known university name might look great on your résumé, but many colleges offer both a quality education and affordable tuition.

State colleges are typically less expensive than private universities. A well-known university name might look great on your résumé, but many colleges offer both a quality education and affordable tuition. Apply for scholarships. There are many organizations and companies that offer scholarships. Start researching them and apply for any you’re eligible for. Earning even one scholarship could save you money down the road, because you won’t have to borrow that money. As you do this, don’t forget about the Student Loan Hero $5K Scholarship.

There are many organizations and companies that offer scholarships. Start researching them and apply for any you’re eligible for. Earning even one scholarship could save you money down the road, because you won’t have to borrow that money. As you do this, don’t forget about the Student Loan Hero $5K Scholarship. Fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The Department of Education uses the FAFSA form to decide how much financial aid you need in college. If your financial need is high enough, you could qualify for a Pell Grant, which you likely wouldn’t have to repay.

The Department of Education uses the FAFSA form to decide how much financial aid you need in college. If your financial need is high enough, you could qualify for a Pell Grant, which you likely wouldn’t have to repay. Get a job. Student loans are designed to pay your tuition and other education-related costs, but not living expenses. If you can get at least a part-time job, you won’t have to worry about how to manage your day-to-day costs.

Final tips on using and repaying student loans

One of the best ways to reduce the amount you’ll owe in student loans and the interest you’ll pay is to shop around. As you do the research and apply for the loans with the best interest rates, you could save money over the life of your loans.

In addition, try to limit your dependence on student loans while you’re still in school. This will make it easier when you start your career, and you’ll have more financial flexibility to set and work toward other financial goals that are important to you.

Before you graduate and your grace period ends, take these steps to prepare for student loan repayment.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

