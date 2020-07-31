How to Get or Refinance Washington, D.C., Student Loans

Updated on July 31, 2020
student loan interest cut
Note that many student loan lenders and servicers are offering relief options during the coronavirus outbreak, so be sure to also check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

If you’re heading to the nation’s capital for college — or you grew up with the Capitol and White House in your backyard — you might be wondering about your student loan options. Or maybe you already have Washington, D.C., student loans and want to see if refinancing could save you money on interest, or even help you pay off your debt ahead of schedule.

Fortunately, we have your guide to getting or refinancing Washington, D.C., student loans right here. Take a look at your options and consider the advantages and drawbacks of each.

For current students:

For borrowers no longer in school:

Plus: Managing your Washington, D.C., student loans

How to get Washington, D.C., loans

Unlike some states, Washington, D.C., student loans aren’t administered by the local government for local students (although it does have the District of Columbia Tuition Assistance Grant, a scholarship of up to $10,000 per year to eligible residents).

Instead, your options for D.C. student loans come from two sources: federal and private. And if you’re looking for school funding, your best bet is to start with federal student loans.

Federal student loans in Washington, D.C.

Before turning to private lenders, explore your options with federal student loans. These tend to be a better choice for a few reasons.

For one thing, most students attending an eligible school can borrow them. And you don’t have to pass a credit check to qualify — you simply need to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

You can easily qualify for unsubsidized loans, and students with financial need might also qualify for subsidized loans. Subsidized loans have even better terms, since the government covers interest that accrues while in college and during your six-month grace period after leaving school. However, both types come with a relatively low-interest rate — 2.75% for undergraduates, as of July 1, 2020.

Plus, federal student loans are eligible for various federal protections, including:

  • Income-driven repayment plans (which cap monthly payments based on your income)
  • Forbearance and deferment (which can delay repayment)
  • Federal loan forgiveness programs (which can wipe away your loan balance)

That said, federal student loans might not cover your full cost of attendance, since they come with borrowing limits. However, if you need more money, you do have a few options.

You can check with your individual college to see if it has an institutional loan program for students. Your parents could also consider taking out a federal Parent PLUS loan, which has a 5.30% interest rate as of July 1, 2020.

Furthermore, you could consider borrowing a private student loan from a bank, credit union or online lender in D.C. or nationally. Since private loans rarely come with the same flexibility as federal ones, however, you should probably exhaust your options for federal borrowing before looking to private sources.

Washington, D.C., student loans: At a glance
Type of degree Avg. debt at graduation
Average debt upon graduation $34,046
% of students who graduate with debt 51%
National ranking for average debt upon graduation (among U.S. states and D.C.) 7
National average debt upon graduation (Class of 2018) $29,200
Source: The Institute for College Access & Success

Private student loans in Washington, D.C.

Before borrowing Washington, D.C., student loans from a private lender, make sure to learn how private student loans differ from federal loans — for starters, they don’t qualify for federal repayment plans or forgiveness programs.

You’ll typically choose repayment terms when you borrow; often, these can be as short as five years to as long as 15 or 20 years. You can also choose between a fixed interest rate, which stays the same over the life of your loan, and a variable rate, which often starts out lower but could increase over time.

Private lenders check your credit and other financial factors before approving you for a loan. If you, like many undergraduates, can’t qualify on your own, you’ll have to apply with a cosigner who can. Before signing any paperwork, make sure you and your cosigner are on the same page about who’s paying back the debt. If you can’t pay, your cosigner will be just as responsible for the loan as you are.

In addition, private lenders aren’t always flexible if you run into financial hardship. Since your private student loan doesn’t qualify for income-driven repayment, as many federal loans do, you’ll need to speak with your lender or loan servicer about your options when you can’t make payments.

But if you understand the terms and conditions, a private student loan could help you cover a gap in funding. If you’re looking for private student loans in Washington, D.C., here are some lenders to consider. (The rates below are accurate as of July 21, 2021, unless otherwise noted as “currently.”)

Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union ● Finances student loans up to $75,000
● Offers variable rates starting at 6.75%
Congressional Federal Credit Union ● Partners with Sallie Mae to provide the Smart Option Student Loan
● Currently has rates from 3.62%
DC Credit Union ● Partners with LendKey to provide student loans
● Finances loans of up to $120,000 for undergraduates and up to $160,000 for graduate students
● Offers variable rates starting at 2.99% and fixed rates starting at 4.99%
Ascent ● Offers student loan repayment terms of five, 10, 15 years or 20 years, depending on your loan type
● Gives you a 1% cash back reward if you meet certain terms and conditions
● Currently offers rates from 2.73%
College Ave Student Loans ● Finances student loans starting from $1,000
● Offers student loan repayment terms of five, eight, 10 or 15 years
● Current rates range from 1.24%
Sallie Mae ● Provides student loans up to the cost of your school’s cost of attendance
● Currently offering rates from 1.25%

Since you have your pick of lenders, make sure to shop around before choosing. By comparing offers, you can find the best private student loans available to you.

How to refinance Washington, D.C. student loans

Most student loans come with a grace period, meaning you don’t have to start repayment until six months after you leave school. But once you start repayment, you might want to look for strategies to save money on your debt.

One way to save is by refinancing student loans. When you refinance, you basically take a new loan from a private lender and use it to repay one or more of your existing student loans.

If you have a stable income and a decent credit score — or apply with a cosigner who does — you could qualify for a lower interest rate on your refinanced student loan. Even a small reduction in your rate could save you a lot of money over the life of your loan.

Student Loan Refinancing Calculator

Interest

Monthly

Rate

Years

OriginalNewSavings
Interest
Monthly
Rate
Years

Refinancing student loans yields other positives, such as:

  • Choosing a new repayment term. You might select a shorter term to get out of debt even faster — or you could extend your term to lower your monthly bills.
  • Consolidating multiple student loans into one. Instead of tracking numerous due dates and loan servicers, you’ll only have to remember a single payment.

Note that refinancing is different from federal student loan consolidation, which involves combining federal student loans via a direct consolidation loan (and doesn’t result in a lower interest rate). Unlike federal consolidation, refinancing can involve federal or private student loans.

However, choosing to refinance student loans isn’t for everyone. When you refinance federal loans, you essentially turn them into a private loan. As a result, you lose access to federal programs, such as income-driven repayment or even Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

In addition, your new private lender might have limited options if you run into financial hardship. So before deciding to refinance student loans, make sure you won’t need any of these federal protections. On the other hand, if you’re confident about your ability to repay your loan, refinancing could be a financially savvy move that might save you a significant sum of money.

Here are some refinancing providers to get you started. (The rates below are accurate as of July 21, 2020, unless otherwise noted as “currently.”)

Agriculture Federal Credit Union ● Partners with LendKey to provide student loan refinancing
● Refinances undergraduate loans up to $125,000 and graduate loans up to $175,000
● Offers variable rates starting at 2.61% and fixed rates starting at 3.19%
Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union ● Refinances student loans between $5,000 and $125,000
● Offers fixed rates between 5.74% and 7.24% and variable rates starting at 6.50%
DC Credit Union ● Refinances up to $125,000 in undergraduate loans and up to $175,000 in graduate loans through its partnership with LendKey
● Offers variable rates starting at 2.61% and fixed rates starting at 3.19%
● Offers a consolidation loan that allows for interest-only payments for the first four years of the loan
CommonBond ● Refinances student loans up to $500,000
● Currently offers rates from 3.19%
Earnest ● Refinances student loans between $5,000 and $500,000
● Currently rates range from 1.99%
Laurel Road ● Offers student loan repayment terms of five, seven, 10, 15 or 20 years
● Rates on offer currently run from 1.99%

Just as you should shop around before borrowing a private student loan, make sure to explore your options before refinancing. By comparing various refinancing offers, you can find the lowest possible interest rate.

Managing your Washington, D.C., student loans

As a Washington, D.C., student, it’s fitting that the federal government should be your first stop for student loans (once you’ve run through free aid such as scholarships). Then, if you’ve exhausted your federal options and still need funding, a private lender could help.

But remember that while Washington, D.C., student loans can be a useful tool to pay for college, be careful not to take on too much debt. Washington, D.C., ranks first among U.S. metros for highest education loan balances, with 15% of borrowers owing more than $100,000, according to our study of the places with the most student debt.

Likewise, if you already have student loan debt, don’t be shy about asking for help. Through an initiative announced in May 2020, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser provided payment relief for private student loan borrowers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, adding onto the 2017 installation of the district’s student loan ombudsman.

The nation’s capital also has two student loan forgiveness programs:

DC Health Professional Loan Repayment Program As of May 1, 2020, the program provided up to $67,952.62 for physicians and $37,373.01 for other eligible primary care providers.
DC Bar Foundation’s Loan Repayment Assistance Program The foundation finances interest-free, forgivable loans of up to $12,000 per year to attorneys working on behalf of low-income D.C. residents.

If the help isn’t enough, make sure to consider the pros and cons of refinancing and other loan management strategies before replacing your current loans.

Either way, remember that when it comes to student loans, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Even though it might take years, you can eventually pay it off and live a life free of student debt.

Note: Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to student loan interest rates and terms, which is accurate as of July 2020. The financial institutions mentioned have neither provided nor reviewed the information shared in this article.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

