How to Get or Refinance Texas Student Loans

Refinancing with Laurel Road
Refinancing rates from 1.99% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score.
Note that many student loan lenders and servicers are offering relief options during the coronavirus outbreak, so be sure to also check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional information.
* * *
The average Texas undergraduate in the class of 2018 left school with $27,293 in student loan debt, according to The Institute for College Access & Success — so it’s no surprise that many college grads need information about student loans in Texas.
If you’re in need of assistance on how to pay for school, here’s your guide to Texas student aid, including loans, scholarships and grants. Specifically, let’s look at:
Texas student loans, scholarships and more
Federal student loans in Texas
Private student loans in Texas
Plus: In-state vs. out-of-state tuition in Texas
Texas student loans, scholarships and more
First, let’s look at some of the programs special to the state. Here are ways to access loans and scholarship awards earmarked for Texas students:
- College Access Loan Program
- Education and training vouchers for youths aging out of foster care
- Fifth Year Accounting Student Scholarship Program
- Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program
- Texas Educational Opportunity Grant Program
- Texas Public Educational Grant Program
- Toward EXcellence, Access, and Success Grant Program
- Tuition Equalization Grant Program
College Access Loan Program
This program is aimed at helping Texas college students cover funding gaps between their Texas student aid and their overall costs, through loans serviced by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
In order to meet eligibility requirements for this loan, you must meet credit criteria (or have a cosigner who does), as well as be classified as a resident of Texas by the school you’re attending. You must borrow at least $100, and your total amount borrowed can be up to the cost of attendance, minus any other aid you receive from the state or the federal government. As of July 31, 2020, the loan carried with a 4.20% fixed annual rate with noncapitalized interest and repayment periods of 10 or 20 years, depending on how much you borrow.
Education and training vouchers for youths aging out of foster care
For those looking for Texas student grants and loans, these vouchers can help pay for school if you’re aging out of the foster care system. If you’re at least 16 years old and likely to remain in foster care until age 18, or if you’re younger than 21 and were either adopted after age 16 or aged out of foster care, you can apply for one of these vouchers, which offers up to $5,000 a year to help with college or a training program.
In order to receive the voucher, students must enroll for at least six semester hours at an eligible institution.
Fifth Year Accounting Student Scholarship Program
Students planning to become certified public accountants (CPAs) can get help paying for an additional year of college with this program. This is an example of a Texas student grants and loan program that’s very specific and requires that you go into a particular profession in order to benefit.
In order to be eligible for this scholarship, you need to be enrolled at a participating school and have completed at least 120 hours of coursework (including 15 semester credit hours of accounting classes). You must also plan to take the CPA exam in the state of Texas. You do have to demonstrate financial need, so the school you attend will review your information to see if you qualify.
The award amount is up to $5,000 to help pay for additional education to become a CPA.
Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program
When it comes to Texas college student loans, this scholarship program is an interesting hybrid. You sign a promissory note with the authority that issues Texas higher education student loans for the program, but you don’t have to repay the money if you meet the requirements of the scholarship.
In order to qualify for this scholarship you’d need to:
- Have a GPA of at least 3.0 in high school
- Receive a 1070 on the SAT or a 23 on the ACT
- Be ranked in the top one-third of your graduating class
- Be enrolled with the ROTC or other commissioning program at college
- Register with the Selective Service (or be exempt)
- Continue to make satisfactory progress while in college
On top of that, you must be appointed by a state political leader. The governor and the lieutenant governor can each appoint two students, and each state senator and state representative can appoint one student.
As long as you meet the conditions and then serve as a commissioned officer in any branch of the United States Armed Services or commit to serve for four years in one of the Texas National Guard units, you can receive the scholarship and you won’t have to worry about student loan repayment.
With this scholarship, you can receive the lesser of $10,000, or an amount that wouldn’t exceed your cost of attendance, minus what you’d earn with a military contract and any additional financial aid.
Texas Educational Opportunity Grant Program
When looking into Texas college loans and grants, those attending a two-year program can benefit from this program. This program can reduce your need for student loans in Texas if you plan to go to a two-year public college or technical institute. In order to qualify, you’ll need to demonstrate financial need, be enrolled at least half-time and can’t have attempted more than 30 semester credit hours.
You can receive funding amounts of up to the following, depending on the type of school you attend:
- Public community college: $4,965
- Public state college: $5,961
- Public technical institute: $8,601
Funds are limited, so not everyone who is eligible is guaranteed a grant. When applying for scholarships and grants, being aware of limited funds is important.
Texas Public Educational Grant Program
Designed to help students who demonstrate need, this program is aimed at those attending public colleges and universities in the state of Texas — and you don’t have to be a Texas resident to qualify. However, each school has its own priorities and requirements, and will decide how to provide the scholarship and the amount.
Toward EXcellence, Access, and Success Grant Program
The TEXAS Grant is designed to help those with financial need complete a program at a public university or health-related institution. There are different pathways to enroll in, depending on whether you enter college after high school, after finishing an associate degree, after being discharged from the military or as a transfer student. The main requirement, however, is that you demonstrate financial need.
Eligible schools evaluate applications and decide how much you need, and whether you meet need-based requirements. The maximum award amount for the 2020-21 academic year is $5,039 per semester.
Tuition Equalization Grant Program
If you’re going to a nonprofit private college in Texas and can demonstrate financial need, this is one of the Texas student grants and loans that can help you pay for school. Basically, the idea is to provide students with the ability to get help paying for school if they go to an eligible private school whose tuition is higher than a comparable public school. You must be enrolled at least three-quarters time and working on a first associate, bachelor, master, professional or doctoral degree.
The maximum award amount is $3,420 per year, or $5,130 per year for those who have exceptional need. You’ll need to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in order to demonstrate need.
Federal student loans in Texas
When getting student loans in Texas, start with federal loans. You need to fill out a FAFSA in order to be eligible for federal Texas college student loans. There are three main types of federal student loans:
- Direct unsubsidized loans: These are loans available to undergraduate and graduate students, regardless of whether or not you demonstrate financial need. Interest begins accruing with the first disbursement.
- Direct subsidized loans: If you’re an undergrad and meet certain need-based criteria, you can get subsidized loans, for which the government pays interest while you’re in school.
- PLUS loans: These are loans for those who need more funding to pay for college after reaching the limit for direct loans. PLUS loans have some credit criteria and higher interest rates. However, parents can get PLUS loans to help their children.
Interest rates adjust each school year, but everyone pays the same rate, regardless of their credit. It’s important to note that federal loans come with various options for repayment:
- Standard repayment within 10 years
- Income-driven repayment
- Student loan forgiveness
On top of that, federal student loans come with protections, such as automatic deferment in some cases and a requirement to provide forbearance if you meet certain conditions.
Private student loans in Texas
On the other hand, you can get Texas higher education student loans through private lenders. Private student loans can come from various sources, including banks, and credit unions and online lenders, as well as local options like the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Realize, though, that terms vary by lender. There is no uniformity in the private loan interest rate you’re charged, and your credit information will be considered. You might be able to get a private student loan if you have a cosigner, but the credit requirements are much more stringent. Additionally, you won’t have the same protections, although some private lenders might offer a hardship program if you need it.
It’s also possible to get a student loan refinance in Texas. You can start with federal loans and then refinance to private loans if you qualify for a lower interest rate. However, before you refinance, you should figure out if it makes sense for you to forgo federal loan protections. Once you refinance to a private loan, you won’t be able to revert back to federal loans.
In-state vs. out-of-state tuition in Texas
Tuition costs vary deeply based on the school, the type of degree you get, your program of study, the number of credit hours and whether you qualify for in-state tuition. Here are some examples of the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition in several Texas public institutions for the 2020-21 year:
Texas Tech University
- Undergraduate tuition and fees (in state): $11,600
- Undergraduate tuition and fees (out of state): $23,870
University of Texas at Austin
- Undergraduate tuition and fees (in state): Up to $13,260, depending on major
- Undergraduate tuition and fees (out of state): Up to $45,376, depending on major
Angelo State University
- Undergraduate tuition and fees (in state): $9,010
- Undergraduate tuition and fees (out of state): $21,280
Alvin Community College
- Undergraduate tuition and fees (in district): Up to $2,354, depending on credit hours
- Undergraduate tuition and fee (in state): Up to $4,046, depending on credit hours
- Undergraduate tuition and fee (out of state): Up to $5,810, depending on credit hours
When trying to figure out how to pay for college, you can apply for Texas student grants and loans, as well as looking for scholarships offered by individual schools. In the end, there are many opportunities to find different sources of college funding. As a result, you can reduce the number of student loans you need from Texas, and save some money in the long run.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.98% – 6.90%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.24%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.10%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|3.18% – 6.06%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of August 11, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 5.80% per year for a 5-year term, 3.30% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.69% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 3.94% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.98% (with autopay) to 6.90% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of June 26, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.18%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.18% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.18% per year to 3.66% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.41% per year to 4.30% per year for a 12-year term, 3.18% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.54% per year to 6.90% per year for a 20-year term, or 4.43% per year to 7.02% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
Variable APRs and amounts subject to increase or decrease. Variable rates are indexed to the one-month LIBOR rate. The following Variable Rate examples are based on a $10,000 loan amount. Repayment examples are for illustrative purposes only. All student loan rates below are shown without the autopay discount (.25%). There are no application or origination fees, and no prepayment penalties. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 2.18% per year for a 5-year term would be $176.07. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.00% for a 7-year term would be $136.69. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 2.18% for a 8-year term would be $113.61. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 with an APR of 4.25% for a 10-year term would be $102.44. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 with an APR of 2.41% for a 12-year term would be $80.04. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 3.18% for a 15-year term would be $69.93. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.54% for a 20-year term would be from $63.48. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.43% for a 25-year term would be from $55.19.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.79% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.64% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 31, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/31/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of August 10, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.18% effective July 10, 2020.