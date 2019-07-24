How to Get or Refinance Puerto Rico Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Attending college in Puerto Rico can mean living within walking distance of beautiful beaches, chowing down on scrumptious arroz con dulce (rice pudding) and getting a solid bilingual education. But, for many students, it can also mean taking out Puerto Rico student loans. In fact, at the University of Puerto Rico, students who take out loans to cover school costs borrow an average of $3,460 just for their freshman year alone.

The good news is, you have a number of options to get student loans in Puerto Rico that have affordable interest rates and favorable terms. You also have opportunities to refinance your Puerto Rico student loans after graduation to save money or even just to make your monthly payments more affordable. Read on to find out your options.

How to get Puerto Rico student loans

When looking for student loans in Puerto Rico, your options are mainly limited to the federal government or private lenders, as Puerto Rico doesn’t have some of the specific local programs found in many U.S. states.

As you consider your choices, note that private student loans do not have the same borrower protections as federal ones, so you should exhaust government loans first before getting private student loans to cover additional costs.

Federal student loans

For students in Puerto Rico, the direct loan program run by the federal government is the best place to secure financing for your education.

When you apply to take out direct loans, your credit score doesn’t matter, and you don’t need proof of income. You also don’t need to shop around among different lenders because the interest rate and origination fee for direct loans are set by the government. And fortunately, interest is typically lower than for private loan rates.

There are two types of direct loans: subsidized and unsubsidized loans. Only undergraduates with financial need can qualify for subsidized loans, and the government pays interest on these loans while students are in school and during a six-month grace period afterward. On the other hand, both undergraduates and graduate or professional students can get unsubsidized loans, which aren’t need-based and do not come with subsidized interest while in school.

Graduate students and parents can also take out PLUS loans, though interest rates for these are a little higher, so it’s important to compare options carefully in case a private student loan might offer a better deal.

Federal loans have many important borrower protections not available with private lenders. These include income-based repayment plans that cap monthly payments based on income, as well as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) to allow qualifying workers to have their loan balances forgiven after 120 on-time payments.

Puerto Rico does not offer its own separate in-state loan program, but the Department of Education announced recently that it was working with the Puerto Rico Department of Education to create a student-centered funding system under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

To become eligible for federal student loans while going to school in Puerto Rico, students need to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Here’s an overview of federal student loan options and terms.

Federal student loan Who can use it? Interest rate (2018-19) One-time loan fee Interest paid for you during deferment Annual loan limit Subsidized Undergraduate students with a demonstrated financial need 5.05% 1.062% Yes Up to $5,500 per school year Unsubsidized Undergraduate students 5.05% 1.062% No Up to $7,500 per school year for dependent students Up to $12,500 per school year for independent students Unsubsidized (for graduate students) Students working toward a graduate or professional degree 6.60% 1.062% No Up to $20,500 per school year PLUS Graduate students and parents of undergraduate students 7.60% 4.248% No Cost of attendance, after all other student aid is applied All information current as of Oct. 4, 2018. Source: Federal Student Aid

Private student loans

After exhausting federal funding, students who still need to borrow funds may turn to private student loans provided by banks, credit unions and online lenders. Some good options to obtain private student loans in Puerto Rico include:

College Ave Currently offers APRs ranging from 3.96 % to 12.94 % Extends parent loans as well as loans for students

Ascent Student Loans APRs available currently run from 4.23 % to 14.16 % Offers 1% cashback graduation award

LendKey APRs here currently go from 4.40 % to 9.37 % Allows you to release your cosigner



There are no standard interest rates or terms with private lenders, unlike with federal student loans. This makes it important to comparison shop among different lenders to find the right private student loans for your situation.

Students will need good credit and proof of income to get private student loans, which makes qualifying difficult for many young people. In this case, finding a cosigner to accept shared legal responsibility for the loans could be necessary.

You’ll also need to pay attention to whether rates are fixed — which means they’ll stay the same the whole time you have the loan — or variable and can fluctuate with the market, meaning your payment could potentially rise. Federal loans, by comparison, are always fixed.

How to refinance Puerto Rico student loans

After graduation, you may decide to refinance your Puerto Rico student loans. This means taking a new loan and using the funds to repay your existing student debt.

Refinancing could potentially lower your interest rate, making monthly payments more affordable. You can also choose the term length of your new loan, giving yourself more time with smaller payments, or shortening it to get out of debt faster and save on interest.

Likewise, you also have the convenience of making several loans into a single loan, simplifying your monthly payments.

There are a number of different lenders offering refinance loans including:

Earnest Refinancing APRs run from 2.41 % to 7.72 % Has wide range of terms, from 5 to 20 years

CommonBond Offers APRs from 2.41 % to 8.44 % Offers unemployment protection



Since there are variations in terms and interest rates from one refinance loan to another, it is also important to shop around among different lenders that refinance Puerto Rico student loans.

Note that you can refinance both federal and private student loans, but by refinancing federal student loans, you’ll lose access to key borrower protections, including both PSLF and income-based plans.

On the other hand, the federal government does have a direct consolidation loan you can use to turn all your (federal) loans into one, and even adjust the terms, though the interest rate will stay more or less the same.

Bottom line: Student loans in Puerto Rico

When you go to school in Puerto Rico, borrowing is just one option for paying for college. You should always exhaust scholarships and grants first so that you can borrow the minimum possible and keep your debt reasonable.

Once you’ve run through all your sources of free money, as well as work-study options and college savings, look for the most affordable loans possible. Here, you’ll usually want to opt for federal loans first so you can keep interest costs down and make repaying Puerto Rico student loans easier.

