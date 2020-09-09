Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Attending college part-time could give you the flexibility to work a job, care for your children or save on school tuition.

Being a part-timer, however, limits your access to private student loans.

Here’s a look at how your enrollment status affects your aid, plus where to find private loans when you need them.

How your enrollment status affects your financial aid

If you’re attending school at least half-time, it’s generally recommended to lean on federal student loans first. They don’t require strong credit or a cosigner, and they come with exclusive protections like income-driven repayment and the potential for student loan forgiveness.

But your options are more limited if you’re only taking classes here and there.

To borrow Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized Loans from the federal government, for example, you must attend school at least half-time. This is based on your course load, with your school likely setting a certain number of credit hours per week to be considered “full-time” status.

The same goes for Parent PLUS Loans if your mom or dad is considering borrowing on your behalf — you’d still need to attend school half-time or more.

A private loan could help you finance your cost of attendance, but not all banks, credit unions or online lenders work with part-time students. Those that do will usually look at your credit score, credit history and debt-to-income ratio — or your cosigner’s — before offering their stamp of approval.

Some lenders offering private loans for part-time college students

Many private lenders, such as Ascent and Citizens Bank, follow in the federal government’s footsteps and require you to be enrolled at least half-time.

The following three lenders, however, allow you to dip below half-time and still qualify for borrowing.

Fixed and variable interest rates

Borrow as little as $1,000

Four in-school repayment options, including deferment

Repayment term options include 5, 8, 10 and 15 years

Receive a 0.25% rate deduction for enrolling in autopay

No application fees

Prequalify in three minutes

Release your cosigner after completing half of your repayment

Eligibility fine print: You must be seeking a degree from an eligible school. If you don’t see your school listed when applying for a loan, it’s likely ineligible. Confirm by contacting your school or emailing the lender at [email protected]ve.com.

Fixed and variable interest rates

Borrow as little as $1,000

Three in-school repayment options, including deferment

Repayment term options span 5 to 15 years

Receive a 0.25% rate deduction for enrolling in autopay

No origination or prepayment fees

Apply in 15 minutes

Receive free credit-score tracking and academic study support

Request 12 months of interest-only payments after graduation

Release your cosigner after industry-best 12 months of prompt payments

Eligibility fine print: You must be seeking a bachelor’s or associate’s degree or a certificate from a participating school.

Fixed and variable interest rates

Borrow as little as $1,500 per year

Defer payments until six months after finishing school

Repayment term options include 5, 10 and 15 years

Receive a 0.25% rate deduction for enrolling in autopay

No application or origination fees

Prequalify in 10 minutes or less

Possible access to federal loan-like features forgiveness and Income-Based Repayment

Receive multi-year approval with one application

Release your cosigner after 24 consecutive months of prompt payments

Eligibility fine print: Only Rhode Island residents or students can borrow fixed-rate loans, although any student nationally — of any enrollment type — is eligible to borrow a variable-rate loan.

3 catches of part-time students borrowing for college

As you consider borrowing a private student loan for your part-time enrollment, keep these issues in mind:

1. School certification

Your school must certify your enrollment status with a lender before you can receive a loan. If the school doesn’t allow part-time students — or private loans for part-timers — you would have wasted your time applying for aid in the first place.

To avoid headaches, check in with your campus financial aid office to learn about its enrollment requirements before you borrow. You might be asked to complete a self-certification form, confirming the amount you’re eligible to borrow.

2. Minimum borrowing amount

As a less-than-half-time student, you probably don’t need to borrow as much money for school as your full-time peers. At many schools, the fewer credits you sign up for, the lower your cost of attendance is.

To be eligible for a private loan, however, you must borrow a minimum amount. College Ave and Sallie Mae, for example, all set a $1,000 threshold. If you need to borrow less than that, you might be able to avoid borrowing by taking on a part-time job.

3. Triggering repayment

If you drop below half-time enrollment after borrowing private student loans, you could be expected to begin repaying those loans immediately. Contact your lender (preferably before you change your enrollment status) to learn about any consequences.

Similarly, if you drop credits from your course load and fall below half-time, you’ll be expected to enter repayment on your federal loans.

Consider all of your financial aid options

Only a handful of reputable lenders allow part-time students to borrow for college. With fewer options than your half- and full-time peers, ensure borrowing is best for you before signing on the dotted line.

Explore all of your financial aid options for part-timers. And, if you haven’t already, apply for gift aid that doesn’t need to be repaid, including grants and scholarships.

