Attending college part-time could give you the flexibility to work a job, care for your children or save on school tuition.
Being a part-timer, however, limits your access to private student loans.
Here’s a look at how your enrollment status affects your aid, plus where to find private loans when you need them.
How your enrollment status affects your financial aid
If you’re attending school at least half-time, it’s generally recommended to lean on federal student loans first. They don’t require strong credit or a cosigner, and they come with exclusive protections like income-driven repayment and the potential for student loan forgiveness.
But your options are more limited if you’re only taking classes here and there.
To borrow Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized Loans from the federal government, for example, you must attend school at least half-time. This is based on your course load, with your school likely setting a certain number of credit hours per week to be considered “full-time” status.
The same goes for Parent PLUS Loans if your mom or dad is considering borrowing on your behalf — you’d still need to attend school half-time or more.
A private loan could help you finance your cost of attendance, but not all banks, credit unions or online lenders work with part-time students. Those that do will usually look at your credit score, credit history and debt-to-income ratio — or your cosigner’s — before offering their stamp of approval.
Some lenders offering private loans for part-time college students
Many private lenders, such as Ascent and Citizens Bank, follow in the federal government’s footsteps and require you to be enrolled at least half-time.
The following three lenders, however, allow you to dip below half-time and still qualify for borrowing.
1. College Ave Student Loans
- Fixed and variable interest rates
- Borrow as little as $1,000
- Four in-school repayment options, including deferment
- Repayment term options include 5, 8, 10 and 15 years
- Receive a 0.25% rate deduction for enrolling in autopay
- No application fees
- Prequalify in three minutes
- Release your cosigner after completing half of your repayment
Eligibility fine print: You must be seeking a degree from an eligible school. If you don’t see your school listed when applying for a loan, it’s likely ineligible. Confirm by contacting your school or emailing the lender at [email protected]ve.com.
2. Sallie Mae
- Fixed and variable interest rates
- Borrow as little as $1,000
- Three in-school repayment options, including deferment
- Repayment term options span 5 to 15 years
- Receive a 0.25% rate deduction for enrolling in autopay
- No origination or prepayment fees
- Apply in 15 minutes
- Receive free credit-score tracking and academic study support
- Request 12 months of interest-only payments after graduation
- Release your cosigner after industry-best 12 months of prompt payments
Eligibility fine print: You must be seeking a bachelor’s or associate’s degree or a certificate from a participating school.
3. Rhode Island Student Loan Authority
- Fixed and variable interest rates
- Borrow as little as $1,500 per year
- Defer payments until six months after finishing school
- Repayment term options include 5, 10 and 15 years
- Receive a 0.25% rate deduction for enrolling in autopay
- No application or origination fees
- Prequalify in 10 minutes or less
- Possible access to federal loan-like features forgiveness and Income-Based Repayment
- Receive multi-year approval with one application
- Release your cosigner after 24 consecutive months of prompt payments
Eligibility fine print: Only Rhode Island residents or students can borrow fixed-rate loans, although any student nationally — of any enrollment type — is eligible to borrow a variable-rate loan.
3 catches of part-time students borrowing for college
As you consider borrowing a private student loan for your part-time enrollment, keep these issues in mind:
1. School certification
Your school must certify your enrollment status with a lender before you can receive a loan. If the school doesn’t allow part-time students — or private loans for part-timers — you would have wasted your time applying for aid in the first place.
To avoid headaches, check in with your campus financial aid office to learn about its enrollment requirements before you borrow. You might be asked to complete a self-certification form, confirming the amount you’re eligible to borrow.
2. Minimum borrowing amount
As a less-than-half-time student, you probably don’t need to borrow as much money for school as your full-time peers. At many schools, the fewer credits you sign up for, the lower your cost of attendance is.
To be eligible for a private loan, however, you must borrow a minimum amount. College Ave and Sallie Mae, for example, all set a $1,000 threshold. If you need to borrow less than that, you might be able to avoid borrowing by taking on a part-time job.
3. Triggering repayment
If you drop below half-time enrollment after borrowing private student loans, you could be expected to begin repaying those loans immediately. Contact your lender (preferably before you change your enrollment status) to learn about any consequences.
Similarly, if you drop credits from your course load and fall below half-time, you’ll be expected to enter repayment on your federal loans.
Consider all of your financial aid options
Only a handful of reputable lenders allow part-time students to borrow for college. With fewer options than your half- and full-time peers, ensure borrowing is best for you before signing on the dotted line.
Explore all of your financial aid options for part-timers. And, if you haven’t already, apply for gift aid that doesn’t need to be repaid, including grants and scholarships.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|1.24% – 11.44%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.25% – 11.15%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 11.98%3
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.24% – 12.49%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.80% – 11.89%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.72% – 13.00%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
Information advertised valid as of 9/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
4 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
sofiDisclosures
UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.30% to 11.98% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.97% to 11.89% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.60% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.17% effective Sep 1, 2020 and may increase after consummation.