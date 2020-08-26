How to Get or Refinance Ohio Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

If you’re headed to the Buckeye State for college, and you’ve exhausted your options for scholarships and grants, it may be time to consider Ohio student loans. And if you’ve already graduated, then it may be time to consider ways to save on repayment, such as through refinancing.

To help you find your best student loans and refinancing options, let’s take a deeper look:

Ohio student debt: At a glance Average debt upon graduation $30,323 Percent of students who graduate with debt 60% National ranking for average debt upon graduation 18 Info based on the class of 2018

Source: The Institute for College Access & Success

How to get Ohio student loans

The state of Ohio offers a variety of grants and scholarships for Ohio students, including the Choose Ohio First scholarship and the Ohio College Opportunity Grant. You can explore more opportunities for funding on the state’s higher education website.

However, Ohio doesn’t offer a state-run student loan program, so your options are limited to the federal government or private lenders. Here’s how to get both these types of student loans in Ohio.

Federal student loans

Whether you’re from Ohio or another state, your first stop for student loans should be federal student aid. You can access federal student loans, along with federal grants and scholarships, by submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Federal student loans for undergraduates generally come with lower interest rates than private ones, as well as various borrower protections. For instance, students with financial need could qualify for subsidized loans, which don’t accrue interest while you’re in school. And borrowers who need to adjust their monthly bills after they begin repayment could put their student loans on an income-driven or extended repayment plan.

What’s more, federal student loans are eligible for forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or Teacher Loan Forgiveness. Private student loans don’t qualify for these programs.

One drawback of federal student loans, though, is they come with borrowing limits. Once you’ve borrowed the maximum, you might still need more money to pay for school.

In this case, you have two main options. Your parents could borrow a parent PLUS loan, which (as the name implies) is a federal loan designed for parents. Alternatively, you could borrow private student loans from a bank, credit union or online lender.

But before you do, make sure to learn about how private student loans differ from federal ones.

Private student loans

When your federal financial aid runs out, you might look to private sources. Private student loans come from banks, credit unions or online lenders such as Ascent or CommonBond.

To qualify for a private student loan, you must pass a credit check — or apply with a cosigner who can. Most undergraduate students apply with a cosigner, such as a parent, to meet criteria for income and credit.

With private student loans, you can typically choose between a fixed and variable APR. You’ll also choose repayment terms, usually between five and 20 years.

Unlike the federal government, most private lenders don’t offer income-driven repayment plans. Some will give you deferment or forbearance — temporary suspension of your loan payments — if you run into financial hardship or go back to school, but this varies from lender to lender.

If you’re borrowing a private student loan, find out if your lender offers any flexibility in the event you lose your income. And use our free loan calculator to estimate your future monthly payments, so you have a clear sense of what repayment will look like.

If you decide borrowing a private student loan is right for you, below are some lenders to consider. (Rates are current unless otherwise specified)

Credit Union of Ohio Partners with Sallie Mae to provide the Smart Option Student Loan APRs from 1.25% (variable) and 4.74% (fixed)

KEMBA Financial Credit Union Provides a student line of credit Offers variable APRs between 4.99% and 9.49% APR and fixed APRs between 5.49% and 11.49% APR, as of Aug. 11, 2020.

Ascent Offers student loan repayment terms of five, 10 or 15 years for undergraduates and 10 or 15 years for graduate students (20-year terms are available for some degree programs) Rewards you with 1% cash back if you meet certain terms and conditions Variable APRs: 2.72% – 13.00% Fixed APRs: 3.53% – 14.50%

College Ave Student Loans Finances student loans of $1,000 or more Offers student loan repayment terms of five, eight, 10 or 15 years Variable APRs: 1.24% – 11.98% Fixed APRs: 3.59% – 12.99%

Sallie Mae Finances student loans up to your school’s cost of attendance Variable APRs: 3.50% – 10.12% Fixed APRs: 5.49% – 12.87%



Since no two banks are the same, make sure to shop around. By comparing several offers, you can find one with your lowest APR and best terms.

How to refinance Ohio student loans

As students take on more debt than ever before, many are looking for strategies to save money on their loans. Student loan refinancing is one way to lower your interest rate and restructure your debt.

When you refinance, you can qualify for a lower interest rate than the one you have currently. You can also choose new repayment terms, usually between five and 20 years. A shorter term will help you get out of debt faster, but it might require higher monthly payments. A longer term will mean you’ll pay more interest overall, but it could offer financial relief from month to month.

Both private and federal student loans qualify for refinancing, and you can refinance one or more loans at the same time. If you refinance several, you get the added benefit of combining multiple loans into one. Instead of tracking several bills and due dates, you’ll only have to remember one with a single lender.

Note that refinancing is different from federal consolidation, which involves taking out a direct consolidation loan. Only federal loans qualify for federal consolidation, and the process doesn’t lower your interest rate.

Since refinancing is done with a private lender, you’ll need to meet requirements for credit and income. Most lenders let you apply with a cosigner to strengthen your application, and some also let you release the cosigner from your loan after you’ve made a year or more of on-time payments.

Although refinancing has several benefits, it could also come with a major drawback: When you refinance federal student loans, you turn them into a private loan. As a result, the debt becomes ineligible for the federal programs mentioned earlier, such as income-driven repayment or PSLF.

If you’re worried about your ability to repay your loan, you might not want to sacrifice federal protections. And if you’re aiming for federal loan forgiveness, you should also avoid refinancing.

But if you have a stable income and have thought through the pros and cons of student loan refinance, it could be a savvy strategy for managing your student loans. Here are some lenders that refinance Ohio student loans. (Rates are current unless otherwise specified)

KEMBA Financial Credit Union Refinances student loans up to $125,000 Offers APRs starting at 3.25%, as of Aug. 11, 2020

BMI Federal Credit Union Refinances student loans up to $75,000 Offers variable APRs starting at 5.74%, as of Aug. 11, 2020

Earnest Refinances student loans from $5,000 to $500,000 Variable APRs: 1.99% – 1.99% Fixed APRs: 2.98% – 5.79%

Laurel Road Offers repayment terms of five, seven, 10, 15 or 20 years Variable APRs: 1.99% – 6.10% Fixed APRs: 3.00% – 6.20%

CommonBond Refinances student loans up to $500,000 Variable APRs: 3.18% – 6.06% Fixed APRs: 2.99% – 5.99%



Just as you should shop around when applying for a private student loan, the same rule applies when refinancing student loans. Get a rate quote from a few different lenders so you can find an offer that will save you the most money on your student debt or adjust your monthly payment to where you want it.

How to manage student loans in Ohio

Whether you’re an Ohio college student or a new graduate, you’ve got enough on your plate without having to worry about student loans.

If you haven’t borrowed yet, educate yourself on your options so you can avoid taking on too much debt.

And if you’re part of the 60% of Ohio students who graduate with student loans, consider refinancing as a strategy for managing your debt.

Whatever path you choose, stay patient and focus on the long game. Although it might take some years, eventually you’ll make that last payment, and your student debt will be just a memory.

Note: Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to student loan interest rates and terms. The financial institutions mentioned have neither provided nor reviewed the information shared in this article.

