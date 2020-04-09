Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Unfortunately, the federal government’s student loan interest waiver and six-month payment suspension announced in late March doesn’t help 100% of federal loan borrowers.

In fact, about 6 million Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) borrowers and a sizable fraction of the 2 million people with Perkins loans won’t qualify because of their loan type. And of course, private student loan borrowers aren’t eligible either.

It’s entirely possible that you have some loans that qualify for the coronavirus economic stimulus package and some that don’t — which makes it even more important to confirm your eligibility and understand how to seek relief for your ineligible debt. Specifically, let’s examine two questions:

Are you sure your loans aren’t eligible for relief?

Thanks to the coronavirus economic rescue bill, your loan servicer will automatically reduce your interest rate to zero and cancel all payments due through Sept. 30 if you have an eligible federal student loan.

Eligible loans include all federally-held Direct loans, including Grad and Parent PLUS loans, as well as most FFELs (which haven’t been granted since 2010). That leaves the following loan types uncovered:

FFELs guaranteed by the federal government but held by a private entity

Perkins loans originated by your school

Private loans granted by banks, credit unions, state-run education authorities and online companies

Undoubtedly, the differences between a federal loan being “held” or merely “guaranteed” is bound to confuse. If you’re not sure what kind of loans you have, start by logging into the Federal Student Aid (FSA) website with your FSA ID to view all your federal loans.

A FFEL loan borrowed before 2010 is unlikely to meet criteria for relief. For any Perkins loans, you could clear up the confusion by calling your loan servicer directly or contacting your school’s financial aid office.

Finally, if you have education debt that doesn’t appear on the FSA website (and therefore isn’t owned or guaranteed by the Department of Education), call your lenders for those missing loans to confirm that your debt to them is categorized as private loans. You can also review your credit report to find the names of these lenders or loan servicers — the information is available for free via AnnualCreditReport.com.

How to handle repayment on loans ineligible for relief

If you have commercial or school-granted loans, you might think you’re out of luck. But there are a variety of ways to still pause or reduce your repayment, receive repayment assistance and generally manage your debt until the economy recovers:

Contact your lender or loan servicer immediately

It’s imperative to speak directly with your lender or loan servicer — not a third party, as that could leave you vulnerable to coronavirus student loan scams.

Of course, your repayment options will depend on your loan type.

For federal student loans ineligible for relief…

You could pause your monthly payments with a deferment or forbearance (unrelated to COVID-19):

A general forbearance that’s awarded at your servicer’s discretion, based on your financial constraints

that’s awarded at your servicer’s discretion, based on your financial constraints An unemployment deferment if you’ve lost your job

Alternatively, you could lower the monthly payments on your ineligible FFEL debt by enrolling in the Income-Sensitive Repayment plan to cap your dues at a percentage of your annual income. If you recently suffered a loss of income, you could apply for a recalculated (decreased) payment obligation.

Be aware, however, that interest will continue to accrue and capitalize during a forbearance, unless you have subsidized loans. And interest will also build up if you join an Income-Sensitive Repayment plan that lengthens your loan term.

For private student loans…

There are fewer (and usually less generous) options for private loans, but they do exist. These include:

Economic hardship or disaster-related forbearance: A pause in repayment that’s awarded on a case-by-case basis and doled out in one- to three-month spans.

A pause in repayment that’s awarded on a case-by-case basis and doled out in one- to three-month spans. Temporary payment reduction: Less common than forbearance, these payment reductions (like those offered by Discover) would lower your monthly dues for a brief period.

Less common than forbearance, these payment reductions (like those offered by Discover) would lower your monthly dues for a brief period. Temporary interest rate reduction: Navient , which services government-held federal loans eligible for the 0% interest rate but also provides ineligible federal and private loans, encourages borrowers affected by COVID-19 to apply for a lower rate.

That said, the options available have expanded as lenders seek to work with their customers during the coronavirus pandemic. You can check out what some of the biggest student loan companies are offering by consulting our list of forbearance options from private student loan companies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Before agreeing to any changes to your loan agreement, ensure you understand the implications. Interrogate your lender or loan servicer with questions to make sure you understand how interest will pile up during a forbearance, for example. You might also ask about the length of time that a payment reduction could add to your overall repayment term. Then return to Student Loan Hero and use our loan repayment calculators to assess the consequences.

Consider a Direct Consolidation loan for your ineligible federal loans

You might have already discovered one workaround for your ineligible FFEL or Perkins loans: grouping them into a Direct Consolidation loan. Besides getting you covered for a portion of the 0% interest and payment-suspension period, consolidation would also deliver a single monthly payment and make you eligible for income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Consolidating with Uncle Sam might not be wise in certain cases, though. Here are three potential cons to be aware of:

It would erase your progress toward the consecutive-payment criteria for a program like Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Outstanding interest on your loans will be capitalized (added to your principal loan balance) when you consolidate. You’ll likely miss at least the first two months of the government’s six-month payment suspension. While applying for a Direct Consolidation loan takes less than a half-hour, actually receiving it would take a minimum of 30 days, and likely longer.

If you’re on the fence about consolidation, speak with your loan servicer. You can also review our guide about deciding whether consolidation is right for you.

Look into refinancing at least your ineligible private loans

Like consolidation, refinancing would group your student debt into one new loan. But while it still won’t grant you access to the government’s interest-rate freeze and payment suspension, refinancing could reward you with a lower interest rate or a monthly payment (or both) more suited to your ability to repay.

These potential benefits generally make refinancing a great option for your private student loans — all the more so as refinancing companies are now offering relatively low rates after the COVID-19 outbreak prompted emergency rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. If you have strong credit (or have a cosigner who does), you could refinance your existing private debt with a new lender, perhaps one that also offers some coronavirus pandemic refinancing relief.

However, know that there are pros and cons to refinancing, so don’t rush into refinancing (and privatizing) FFEL and Perkins loans that aren’t currently eligible for the federal relief package. The biggest consideration is that once your refinance, any federal loans will lose their government protections, such as IDR and expanded deferment and forbearance options. You also wouldn’t be eligible for any future government relief, unless it applies to private education debt.

Talk to your employer about pitching in toward payments

If you have federal or private loans that don’t qualify for the student loan interest waiver and payment suspension, now’s the time to bring up your student debt concerns with your human resources department.

As part of the coronavirus economic rescue package, the government gave employers temporary tax relief for contributing up to $5,250 toward their employees’ student loan payments. This benefit is slated to stay until at least Jan. 1, 2021, and it could cover any student debt, whether federal or private.

It’s worth noting that many major companies provide student debt relief already.

Stay tuned to Student Loan Hero

Sure, your commercially-held federal loans and private loans are mostly unaccounted for in the government’s new relief package, but they could be affected by future legislation.

As recently as March 19, for example, Congressional Democrats were pushing for $10,000 or more in forgiveness for federal loan borrowers. It’s not clear whether such a plan will come to pass, but the magnitude of it makes it worth keeping an eye on.

We’ll keep you posted on developments via our Student Loan Hero news reports and our Coronavirus Information Center. The FSA website’s updates sometimes lag behind other news sources, but it’s worth bookmarking as well.

