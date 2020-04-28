New Jersey College Grants — Your Options and How to Apply

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

At first glance, New Jersey seems to fall a little short when it comes to helping its students pay for college. The New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) dispenses student loans with relatively high origination fees, which lack the variety of repayment options found with federal loans, for example.

But on the other hand, the state does offer some assistance in the form of New Jersey grants. Here’s our take on what you should know about these awards and how to get them:

State grant programs vary, but New Jersey is rare in that many of its grants can be used at any of the colleges in the state, including not only public universities but also private and community institutions.

In general, to be eligible for New Jersey grants, you must:

Demonstrate financial need

Be a legal resident of New Jersey for at least a year

Maintain satisfactory academic standing

Be a full-time undergraduate student

Not be in default on any federal or state student loans

Here’s what you need to know about New Jersey grants and how to apply.

1. Tuition Aid Grant

2. Part-Time Tuition Aid Grant

3. Educational Opportunity Fund

4. Community College Opportunity Grant

5. Governor’s Industry Vocations Scholarship

The Tuition Aid Grant (TAG) is available to undergraduate students in approved degree or certificate programs. It can cover up to the full cost of tuition. Awards range from $2,712 to $12,798 and are renewable annually. One-third of full-time New Jersey students qualify for this grant.

Eligibility: You must meet all the general criteria for New Jersey grants, such as having a high school diploma and demonstrating financial need. You also must be enrolled full-time in an approved undergraduate degree or certificate program.

How to apply: You must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), including the New Jersey State Questions, to be considered for this grant. Eligible noncitizens may complete the state’s NJ Alternative Financial Aid Application.

2. Part-Time Tuition Aid Grant

TAG also offers the Part-Time TAG for county college students who are enrolled in six to 11 credits. The grant is prorated based on the number of credits you take, but it can cover up to the full cost of tuition.

Eligibility: You need to meet the requirements for the traditional TAG but must be enrolled at a New Jersey county college.

How to apply: It’s the same process as applying for TAG. You must fill out the FAFSA, including the New Jersey State Questions, or the NJ Alternative Financial Aid Application.

3. Educational Opportunity Fund

The Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) offers a grant that supplements TAG and provides aid to cover extra educational expenses, such as books, fees and room and board. Undergraduate students can receive between $200 and $2,650 annually, and the grant is renewable.

Unlike some other New Jersey grants, this one is available at only 41 of New Jersey’s colleges, and each school decides who is eligible for program participation. Graduate grants of up to $4,350 are available as well.

Eligibility: In addition to meeting the general requirements for all New Jersey grants, you must demonstrate an economically and educationally disadvantaged background. You also must meet the academic criteria set by the school.

How to apply: Make sure your school of choice participates in the EOF program and fill out the FAFSA. Then, contact the EOF campus director to find out if you need to meet additional criteria, as program eligibility varies by school. They will inform you if you need to fill out additional paperwork.

4. Community College Opportunity Grant

If you have a financial need and plan to attend one of the state’s 18 county colleges, New Jersey’s Community College Opportunity Grant could be a fit. In fact, if you sign up for six or more credits at one of these two-year schools, you could attend tuition-free.

Unfortunately, not all fees are covered by the grant. It doesn’t help you afford expensive textbooks needed for class, for example.

Eligibility: Aside from the course requirements, you and your family must have an adjusted gross income below $65,000.

How to apply: There’s no separate form to fill out to be considered. As soon as completing the FAFSA or the NJ Alternative Financial Aid Application, your school will consider your eligibility when putting together your financial aid award letter.

5. Governor’s Industry Vocations Scholarship

Although it’s called a scholarship, the $2,000-per-year award offered through the Governor’s Industry Vocations Scholarship is available to women and minority groups attending an eligible school, and it isn’t merit-based. It was originally developed to benefit students pursuing a certificate or degree in a construction-related field, but the exact field of study is amendable.

Eligibility: You must be a female or a member of a minority group, which is defined by the state as someone who is black, Hispanic, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native. You also must attend an approved school. Men must prove they registered with Selective Service. All other state grant requirements must be met, and your annual household income can’t exceed $60,000.

To be eligible for renewal, you must maintain a satisfactory academic record while in school.

How to apply: Start by filling out an application on the HESAA website. Then, file a FAFSA and make sure you’re enrolled at a qualifying school.

Even if you’re unsure whether you qualify for a state grant, you should apply to find out. It’s money which can help you keep the cost of college down. Make sure you apply for other state and federal aid as well to ensure you’re getting the most financial aid possible.

The difference between grants and scholarships

The difference between grants and scholarships can be confusing, as the terms are used to describe similar money-gifting programs. Unlike federal and private student loans, grants and scholarships don’t need to be paid back. But a basic difference is that most grants are need-based, while most scholarships are merit-based.

Both are great ways to pay for college, but it’s important to know the difference so you understand why you might qualify for a scholarship but not a grant or vice versa.

New Jersey grants not enough? Student loans can help

Although it should be treated as a last resort, education loans could be useful in helping you cover what your gift aid doesn’t. A loan could mean the difference between being able to afford your tuition and other costs.

New Jersey students have the option of borrowing directly from the state. Keep in mind, however, that the HESAA’s NJCLASS student loans have some clear downsides:

A 3% loan origination fee

Choice of just two repayment terms, 10 or 15 years

No full in-school deferment option available

Even if a New Jersey student loan is appealing to you, don’t borrow one without first comparing it to some of the best private student loans currently on the market lent by banks, credit unions and online companies.

The most reputable lenders charge no federal loan-like origination fees and provide significantly more flexibility on when you begin repayment and the length of your repayment term. For examples of these lenders, check out our private loan marketplace.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.