How to Get or Refinance New Hampshire Student Loans

Christy Rakoczy

Updated on August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

If you are planning to go to college in New Hampshire, you’ll want to look into all your financing options, including New Hampshire student loans, which can help you to pay for tuition and other expenses, such as room and board, student fees and textbooks.

This guide will help you understand the different school financing choices available to you in New Hampshire, including federal and student loans, scholarships and grants and refinancing options. Specifically, we’ll cover:

How to get New Hampshire student loans and grants

There are three broad categories to look at when it comes to N.H. student loans and related financial aid. They are…

Federal student loans and grants

Students in New Hampshire, along with those in every other U.S. state, are eligible for federal student loans and grants. In order to get these loans and grants, you must start by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Federal grants are a great option because they don’t generally need to be repaid, as loans do. Once you’ve exhausted these options — which include the Pell Grant, the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant and the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education Grant — and looked into other scholarships and grants, you’ll typically want to turn to federal student loans before you consider private loans. Federal loans offer unique benefits that aren’t guaranteed by private lenders.

Options for federal loans include:

  • Direct subsidized loans: These need-based loans are available to undergrads. The government covers interest charges while you’re in school, during your grace period and during any periods of deferment.
  • Direct unsubsidized loans: Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for direct unsubsidized loans, regardless of financial need. Your loans will accrue interest while loans are deferred, including while you’re still in school.
  • Direct PLUS loans: Graduate students and parents can qualify for PLUS loans, but unlike with other direct loan programs, you can’t have bad credit. Interest isn’t subsidized on these loans.
  • Direct consolidation loans: These loans allow you to combine all your federal loans into one loan with one servicer.

It’s usually worth maxing out this source of funding because of the borrower benefits federal loans provide. For example, students who have borrowed from the government can benefit from income-driven repayment options, which cap your monthly repayment at a set percentage of your disposable income.

Direct loan borrowers also have the option of Public Service Loan Forgiveness after working in a qualifying job and making at least 120 on-time payments. It’s also easier to qualify for forbearance and deferment programs when you have federal loans.

Direct loans, other than the PLUS loan, don’t require students to have good credit or proof of income to qualify, and interest rates and origination fees are set by the federal government.

However, you should be aware that there are federal loan borrowing limits, depending on your situation. Consult our guide on student loan limits for more details.

Private student loans

New Hampshire students who have borrowed the maximum in federal loans might still be left with some costs, especially as federal loans carry borrowing limits. In this case, they might consider private lenders.

Private student loans don’t have a standard fixed interest rate as federal loans do, so borrowers will need to shop around among different private lenders to find their best rate. Students can compare both variable-rate loans (which may have lower starting rates, but could become more expensive as interest rates can change) and fixed-rate loans (which charge the same interest rate and have the same payments throughout the repayment term).

Note that qualifying for a private loan typically means you must have a good credit score and earn enough income to repay the debt. Students who don’t have the credit or income to qualify on their own could qualify with a cosigner if someone in their life is willing to agree to share legal responsibility for loan payment. Check out our private student loan marketplace for a comprehensive list of lenders.

New Hampshire student loan services

There are no specific New Hampshire student loans on offer; New Hampshire students take advantage of the federal and private loans offered to all other U.S. students.

However, New Hampshire students looking to find loans to fund their higher education can turn to the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation (NHHEAF) Network Organizations. This network offers services that work to provide information to student loan borrowers and prevent student loan default.

Services included through NHHEAF:

  • Helps students and their parents prepare for college
  • Helps students and parents through the college application process
  • Provides tips on financing college
  • Provides tips on applying to college as a transfer student
  • Provides tips on applying to graduate school
  • Provides scholarship search links

NHHEAF also offers New Hampshire (and other) student loans through its EDvestinU association, with competitive variable- and fixed-rate options for private loans. Granite State Management and Resources, also under the NHHEAF banner, is a nationally recognized nonprofit loan servicer.

How to refinance New Hampshire student loans

If you’ve already graduated with student debt but want to save money, reduce your payments or even get a new loan servicer, refinancing could be the answer. When you refinance, you take out a new loan and use the money to repay existing debt. Ideally, you may find a refinance loan with better interest rates, potentially saving a large amount of money — check out our refinancing calculator to see how much you might save.

You can also change your terms, opting for a longer length of time to repay the debt, thereby lowering your monthly payments. However, this option may mean that you pay more in interest over the life of the loan. You could also choose a shorter term, though your monthly payments would be higher. Either way, you should carefully compare your options because there are big differences in refinancing loans from one lender to another.

Both federal and private loans can be refinanced. If you preserve federal loan benefits with a federal consolidation loan, your interest rate will stay more or less the same. But if you turn your federal loans private in order to get a lower interest rate, you’ll give up many of those federal student loan benefits. With this in mind, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of refinancing federal student loans into a private loan. Note, also, that in order to qualify for refinancing into a private loan, you will typically need good credit and proof of income, or you’ll need to have a cosigner.

Final tips on New Hampshire student loans and grants

While hunting for a good deal on New Hampshire student loans is time-consuming, it can save you a lot of money down the road. The same holds true for refinancing.

The most important thing to remember is that you have many options. By coming up with a strategy that’s right for you and making sure you find a good lender, you can ensure your student loan debt is more manageable.

You should also consider scholarships and grants to keep your debt as low as possible. Scholarship programs for New Hampshire students include the tuition waiver for foster children scholarship and the Christa McAuliffe Field of Education Scholarship for students pursuing the teaching field.

Finally, here are 10 scholarship search tools to help you find money for college.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

