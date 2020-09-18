New Hampshire Scholarships and Grants: Your Options and How to Apply

Updated on September 18, 2020
Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

New Hampshire has a wide range of colleges and universities, from the Ivy League Dartmoutha to state institutions such as the University of New Hampshire and Keene State. Unfortunately, New Hampshire college students also tend to have higher-than-average student loan debt.

If you want to avoid a high student debt balance, it’s a good idea to explore New Hampshire scholarships and grants, which can help you pay for college with the possibility of not having to pay them back.

And of course, you don’t have to narrow your search to New Hampshire-centric awards only; you can also look into federal grants, as well as scholarships that are available to students nationwide.

Here’s what you need to know:

New Hampshire scholarships for state residents

Below you’ll find a sampling of the many scholarship programs available to New Hampshire residents. Before you apply for federal or private loans, you should max out your scholarship and grant opportunities, as these awards won’t add to your debt.

Here’s a list to get you started. Keep in mind, however, that it’s by no means complete, so be sure to research all your New Hampshire scholarship options.

Unique Scholarship Programs

The UNIQUE Scholarship Programs, offered by the New Hampshire Treasury, contains two subprograms: the Unique Endowment Allocation Program (UEAP) and the Unique Annual Allocation Program (UAAP). Both award scholarships to students who have financial need and who are attending an eligible New Hampshire college.

The UEAP is for students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant, while the UAAP gives awards to students with an Expected Family Contribution of $0. The former program offers awards of at least $1,000; the latter awards $800.

You’ll submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to apply for these programs, and your college will include a UNIQUE Scholarship in your financial aid offer if you qualify.

Visit the state website for more information about the UNIQUE Scholarship Programs.

Scholarships for orphans of veterans

This program from the New Hampshire Department of Higher Education offers $2,500 scholarships to students who lost a parent in the armed services or whose parent has a service-related disability. You must attend a public university in New Hampshire, and you can use this scholarship for supplemental costs, such as room and board or books.

You can visit the state’s website for more information on applying for this scholarship.

New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (NHCF)

With 421 scholarship funds, the NHCF is the largest provider of public scholarships in New Hampshire. Each year, it awards more than $6 million in scholarships to 1,500 students.

The NHCF looks for promising students with a demonstrated financial need. Students in two- or four-year graduate and undergraduate programs, as well as those in professional certificate programs, may apply. Undergraduate students at four-year colleges typically receive awards between $250 and $7,500, with the average award totaling $4,600. The website notes that this program is competitive, and typically one award is made for every five students who apply.

You can apply for an NHCF scholarship online.

New England Regional Student Program (RSP)

New Hampshire residents attending an out-of-state New England college may get a tuition break from this regional program from the New England Board of Higher Education. The website notes that the average savings for a full-time student in the 2019-2020 academic year was $8,100.

New Hampshire residents are eligible for over 700 undergraduate and graduate programs through this program. For the full list of eligible programs for New Hampshire residents, check out this link.

The American Legion Department of New Hampshire

The American Legion Department of New Hampshire administers a number of scholarship programs for residents. Here are some of them:

  • The Department of New Hampshire Scholarship offers $2,000 to students enrolling in a four-year college. Students must display academic achievement..
  • The Raymond K. Conley Memorial Scholarship awards $2,000 to students enrolling in a two- or four-year program working toward a career in physical or mental rehabilitation. Students must have at least a B average in their junior and senior years of high school to be eligible.
  • The Vocational Education Scholarship offers $2,000 for students entering a two-year program leading to an associate degree. Enrolling students must have at least a B average in for their junior and senior years of high school.
  • The John A. High Child Welfare Scholarship awards $2,000 for male students with financial need whose parent is a member of the New Hampshire American Legion or American Legion Auxiliary.
  • The Albert T. Marcoux Memorial Scholarship awards $2,000 for a student whose parent is a member of the New Hampshire American Legion or American Legion Auxiliary. Junior and senior year transcripts must prove at least a B average.
  • The Christa McAuliffe Scholarship offers $2,000 for students looking to get a bachelor’s degree in the field of education.
  • The Lee P. Mahle Memorial Scholarship awards $500 for students aiming to get a bachelor’s degree in the field of education.
  • The Sons of the American Legion Scholarship gives $10,000 annually to the American Legion’s Eagle Scout of the Year. There are also three runner-up awards of $2,500.
  • The Adrienne Alix Scholarship offers $1,000 to students who are reentering the workforce or upgrading their skills, or students who have been displaced from the workforce or those who have been honorably discharged from the military.
  • Grace S High Scholarship awards two $300 scholarships to girls who plan to attend college for at least two years. Their fathers or mothers must have been members of the American Legion or American Legion Auxiliary for three continuous years before the date of application.

To find more scholarships from The American Legion of New Hampshire, you can visit their site.

Plan New Hampshire Scholarship and Fellowship Program

This program awards undergrad and grad students committed to improving New Hampshire’s built environment. While the program doesn’t have a required major, qualifying students tend to study architecture, interior design, engineering or environmental science.

You can find more details on the program’s website. It notes that, as of 2020, the program administers its scholarships and fellowships through the NHCF universal online scholarship application.

The FMC Skaters Scholarship

This scholarship is for New England residents, including New Hampshire students, who engage in ice hockey, figure skating or recreational skating, and also demonstrate academic achievement and community involvement. You can find more information about this scholarship here.

New Hampshire grants and scholarships from colleges

Along with state scholarships for New Hampshire students, you may receive grant or scholarship money directly from your college.

For instance, you may receive a University of New Hampshire scholarship. Below are some of the award programs offered by UNH:

  • Presidential Scholarship: All UNH first-year applicants are considered for this award based on class rank, a strong college prep curriculum and high test scores. New Hampshire residents may receive $9,000, and non-residents may receive $12,000.
  • Dean’s Scholarship: All applicants who rank in the top 15% of their graduating class are considered for this award, which offers $6,000 to New Hampshire residents and $8,000 to non-residents.
  • Paul College of Business and Economics Scholarship: Offers $5,000 to high-performing students admitted to the Paul College of Business and Economics.
  • FIRST Award: This award offers $5,000 for up to four years a student who participated in the FIRST Robotics Competition team during high school.
  • David Ellsworth Davis New Hampshire Scholarship: This variable-amount award is for students whose families have been New Hampshire residents for at least three generations.

Visit the school’s website for a full list of University of New Hampshire scholarships.

Whichever New Hampshire college you plan to attend, check the financial aid website to find out about institutional opportunities for money. Most schools will automatically consider accepted students for many of these awards, but you can ask if there are any additional steps you can take to qualify.

Federal grant opportunities

Although state residents have access to special scholarships, all students across the country are eligible for national grants. To put yourself in the running for this federal financial aid, make sure to submit the FAFSA as soon as possible. Submitting the form on time is key, as a lot of aid is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. So fill out your FAFSA as soon as possible after the form becomes available on Oct. 1 of the year before your next school year.

  • Federal Pell Grants: Undergrads with demonstrated financial need may be eligible for Pell Grants. The award amount can be as much as $6,345.
  • Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants: Students can earn up to $4,000 a year based on financial need.
  • Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education Grant (“TEACH” Grant): This federal grant for students going into education puts a strong emphasis on academic performance. Undergraduate students typically can receive up to $4,000 per year for four years, although amounts may vary depending on circumstances including federal sequestration. Graduate students may also receive the same amount.
  • Federal Iraq and Afghanistan Service Grant: If your parent or guardian died while serving the military in Iraq or Afghanistan, you may be eligible to receive this grant.

Getting financial help to attend school in New Hampshire

There are many scholarship opportunities available to New Hampshire students. You may also qualify for any number of scholarships or grants that are available to students all over the U.S. You may even be able to get a scholarship to a New Hampshire school for demonstrating an unusual talent, such as duck-calling.

Also, it’s worth taking a look at our list of 10 scholarship tools that can help you find money for college.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report

