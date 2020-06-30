How to Refinance or Get Nebraska Student Loans

Updated on June 30, 2020
nebraska student loans
Note that the offerings from many student loan lenders and servicers have changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Like almost everywhere else, Nebraska is a state where student loans are often necessary for college. According to the Institute for College Access and Success, 55% of students attending public or private four-year institutions in Nebraska graduate with debt. The average balance is $26,422.

So, if you need help paying for school, where can you turn? And when you’re done with your education and ready to enter the workforce, how can you refinance your student loans in Nebraska?

This guide will help you figure out how to pay for school via Nebraska student loan programs — and how to save money when you finish. Let’s look at:

Federal student loans

Your first step for getting Nebraska student loans is filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This form allows you access to student loans originated by the federal government.

As a dependent student, you can borrow between $5,500 and $7,500 a year with these loans, depending on how long you’ve been in school.

There are two main types of federal student loans available to undergrads:

  • Unsubsidized federal loans: Interest begins accruing as soon as the money is disbursed. You can either make in-school payments on the interest or have it added to your loan balance when you start repayment.
  • Subsidized federal loans: The government pays your interest while you’re in school and during the six-month grace period after you leave school. You must demonstrate financial need to qualify for subsidized loans.

Information from your FAFSA is sent to the Nebraska schools of your choice. After reviewing your application, each school will make a financial aid offer, including your federal loan package.

Federal loan rates are set by Congress each year, and the current rate (as of publication) for undergraduate student loans is a record-low 2.75%.

One of the advantages of federal loans is the fact that there are no credit or income requirements. Any American citizen attending a qualified higher education institution qualifies.

Parent PLUS Loans for Nebraska students

If you can’t get enough money for school using Nebraska student loan programs on your own, you might receive help from Parent PLUS Loans. These are federal loans a parent can take out to pay for college on your behalf.

These loans come with a 5.30% interest rate for the 2019-20 academic year and require at least one of your parents to fill out a FAFSA and submit to a credit check. If your mom or dad has an adverse credit history, they could apply with an endorser.

On the other hand, your parents might not be among the 59% of parents who pay some or all of the debt they incur to help their children pay for college. In that case, you might need to turn to other options for getting the loans you need to attend school.

Private Nebraska student loans

When you reach the limit for borrowing with federal loans, private student loans could be a good supplement.

It’s possible to get a low private student loan rate if you have good credit. However, many undergrads have a hard time meeting the credit and income requirements that come with private loans.

If you can’t qualify for private student loans on your own, you might try to find a cosigner. A parent who’s reluctant to take out a PLUS Loan might be willing to help you get a private loan instead.

In some cases, it’s possible to put off private loan repayment until after you finish school, although interest accrues while you’re in college.

Look for private student loans that come with flexible repayment options. You should be able to choose the length of your repayment term, for example, and postpone payments if you suffer an economic hardship after leaving school.

Short-term Nebraska student loan programs

If you’re in a bind and need to meet emergency student loans to cover education-related expenses, some Nebraska schools offer short-term loans of up to $1,000.

For example, as of June 24, 2020, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) offers such a loan with an APR of 9.00%. In order to qualify for this loan, you have to meet the following requirements:

  • Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
  • Be registered at least half-time at the school
  • Have a minimum GPA of 1.5
  • Not be a full-time employee of UNL

These short-term loans must be repaid within two to three months of receiving the loan or before graduation — whichever comes first.

Refinancing Nebraska student loans

After you graduate, it’s time to think about repaying your student loans. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to refinance your student loans to a lower interest rate.

A lower rate can save you money throughout your repayment. Our student loan refinancing calculator can help you determine your potential savings.

Student Loan Refinancing Calculator

Interest

Monthly

Rate

Years

OriginalNewSavings
Interest
Monthly
Rate
Years

Alternatively, you could score a lower monthly payment by refinancing. This way, your monthly cash-flow will be freed up, although at the expense of paying more interest over time.

Each lender has unique credit and income criteria. Most banks, credit unions and online companies require you to have a high credit score and good income before they’ll agree to refinance your loans.

You can refinance federal and private student loans. You don’t have to combine them all, though, if doing so isn’t right for you. For example, you might keep your federal loans out of the equation to keep their government-exclusive protections.

For federal loans, there are times it makes sense to get on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan instead of refinancing. An IDR plan can cap your payments at a percentage of your income each month, giving you some breathing room in your budget.

Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to short-term student loans. UNL has neither provided nor reviewed the information shared in this article.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

