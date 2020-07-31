How to Get or Refinance Kansas Student Loans

Refinancing with Laurel Road
Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Kansas students left college with an average of $26,764 in student debt in 2018, according to The Institute for College Access & Success, slightly less than the national average of $29,200. While taking out loans isn’t ideal, it can be necessary for covering the costs of college or graduate school. To help you find a loan with low costs of borrowing, we’ve put together a guide to your options for Kansas student loans.
If you’ve already borrowed, you can also find options for refinancing your loans for better rates. Let’s look at the following topics to see how you can get the best Kansas student loans for your situation or how to refinance or get forgiveness on the loans you currently have:
- How to get Kansas student loans
- Kansas student loan forgiveness options
- How to refinance Kansas student loans
- Which Kansas student loans are right for you?
How to get Kansas student loans
Before you can take out any federal loans, you’ll need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This is your ticket to federal grants and loans, but you might not get enough of these to cover all your costs. In that case, you could consider turning to private student loans. But make sure to max out your eligibility for federal student aid first.
Federal student loans
There are a few options for federal student loans, most notably direct subsidized loans or direct unsubsidized loans. Subsidized loans are based on financial need, while unsubsidized loans are available to any student.
Unsubsidized loans accrue interest while you’re in school, but subsidized loans don’t start building interest until you graduate. Keep that in mind as you’re browsing through different loan opportunities. Federal Student Aid also offers PLUS loans to parents and graduate students.
Federal loans are a good option because they offer some of the best terms. Interest rates usually are low, and the government offers helpful perks such as income-driven repayment plans and student loan forgiveness programs.
Private student loans
Your financial aid award letter tells you how much money you’re getting in grants, scholarships and federal loans, but you might still come up short to pay for college costs. Private student loans can be a helpful option when you’re trying to afford college.
Companies issue private student loans while the U.S. government distributes federal student loans. There are many lenders vying for your business, so it’s good to compare private student loan options before applying.
In addition to online lenders, you can look for other sources. Financial institutions in Kansas like Mainstreet Credit Union offer private student loans, as well as perks such as a 30-day return policy if you find a better loan option elsewhere. Contact your local bank or credit union branch to see if they offer private student loans.
Unlike federal student loans, private student loans have a credit and income requirement. If you can’t qualify on your own, you may need to apply with a cosigner.
Kansas student loan forgiveness options
If you’re a Kansas college graduate, you may be able to find forgiveness options. You might qualify for federal student loan forgiveness.
But if you don’t, here three Kansas state forgiveness programs you could investigate:
- Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment program
- Kansas State Loan Repayment Program
- Kansas Bridging Plan
Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment program
Kansas will pay you to live and study in the state through the Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment program. The 77 counties zoned for this program offer student loan repayment of up to $15,000 over five years. They also offered state income tax waivers for up to five years, but this feature will be retired in 2021.
To qualify, you’ll need to prove you’re a new resident who has an outstanding student balance.
Kansas State Loan Repayment Program
If you’re a U.S. citizen with student loan debt that hasn’t reached default status, you might be eligible for the Kansas State Loan Repayment Program. It provides loan repayment help to health care providers in the state.
If you fulfill the requirements, you can receive up to $25,000 per year for up to two years. You can also apply to extend the award for an additional three years. If you qualify for this continuation, you could receive up to $20,000 in year three, up to $15,000 in year four and up to $10,000 in year five.
Kansas Bridging Plan
The Kansas Bridging Plan offers at least $26,000 in student loan forgiveness to physicians who do residency programs in the state. You must agree to practice medicine full time in an eligible rural community for three years after you complete your residency program.
How to refinance Kansas student loans
If you’ve graduated and aren’t sure how you’ll pay back your student loans, consider refinancing. Refinancing your student loans will replace all your student loans with one loan. Doing this might lower your monthly payments and interest rate, though make sure you’re aware of any federal repayment options that you might lose access.
Research your options and review all the terms of your choice. Go over interest rates, repayment terms and the amount you’ll be able to afford to pay with this new setup. Don’t take on anything until you’re sure you can pay it back.
When you refinance federal loans, they become ineligible for federal repayment plans and protections. So make sure you’re comfortable with this sacrifice before refinancing federal loans with a private lender.
If you decide refinancing makes sense for you, make sure to shop around and compare offers from multiple lenders. That way, you can find a refinanced student loan with the best rate.
Which Kansas student loans are right for you?
Student loans are a useful option if you can’t cover the gap in college costs out of pocket. They’re a key resource to ensure you’ll not only be able to pay for tuition and books, but also for transportation, food and other expenses.
If you do need to borrow money, take all your options into account, whether they’re loans from banks, credit unions or online lenders. Repaying your loans on time every month can boost your credit score. And loans can be helpful, especially if they can help achieve your academic dreams.
Just make sure to opt for a loan with a low interest rate, as well as follow these tips to avoid borrowing more than you need.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
