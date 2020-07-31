How to Get or Refinance Idaho Student Loans

Refinancing with Laurel Road
If you’re heading to college or graduate school in the Gem State, you might be looking for student loans to finance your degree. But before signing for any Idaho student loans, make sure you’ve found an affordable loan with low costs of borrowing. And if you already have student debt, consider refinancing it to save money or restructure your repayment term.
Here’s what you need to know about getting and refinancing Idaho student loans:
- Where to get Idaho student loans
- Refinancing Idaho student loans
- Which Idaho student loans are right for you?
Where to get Idaho student loans
The first step to getting Idaho student loans is understanding the options available to you. Idaho doesn’t have a state-level program to extend loans to college students, though you can still get institutional loans from Idaho schools, as well as the federal government and private lenders.
Here are your three main options:
Student loans from Idaho colleges
Many colleges offer their own financing, such as institutional or emergency student loans. Head to your school’s website or contact your financial aid office to find out if your school has any loan options available.
Here are a few examples of college-provided student loans from the University of Idaho:
- The Benjamin O. Braham Loan has an interest rate of just 3.00% and a nine-month grace period. It’s offered to current University of Idaho students who graduated from Kellogg High School in Kellogg, Idaho.
- Vandal loans carry a 5.00% rate. Students enrolled at the University of Idaho should speak with the financial aid office to find out if they qualify.
- Emergency or short-term student loans are offered at many colleges to help cover costs that are due before federal student aid or other funds are disbursed. The University of Idaho, for example, offers short-term emergency loans of up to $600 with a 7.00% interest rate and repayment term of 90 days.
Federal student loans
Alongside institutional student loans, you might want to explore federal student loans offered through the Department of Education. Idaho college students who meet federal aid eligibility requirements can get these loans.
Federal student loans are a smart option to finance college, thanks to several benefits:
- Accessibility: There are no credit requirements for undergraduates who need federal student loans.
- Affordability: Federal student loans offer low interest rates and low fees. You might even qualify for Direct subsidized loans, for which the government pays your interest while you’re still in school.
- Repayment protections: Borrowers have many options to delay or adjust federal student loan repayment. This includes pausing payments through deferment or forbearance or lowering payments through income-driven repayment.
These benefits make it easy and cost-effective to borrow federal loans. Here are the details, as of July 20, 2020, on federal student loans:
|Type of federal student loan
|Who is eligible?
|Loan fee
|Interest rate
|Direct subsidized loans
|Undergraduates with demonstrated financial need
|1.059%
|2.75%
|Direct unsubsidized loans
|Undergraduates
|1.059%
|2.75%
|Direct unsubsidized loans (graduate students)
|Graduate and professional students
|1.059%
|4.3%
|Direct PLUS loans
|Graduate and professional students, and parents of undergraduates
|4.236%
|5.3%
Private student loans
Some students might need to borrow more student loans than they can get through the federal government. In these cases, private student loans can provide students and their families with the necessary funds for college.
Before applying for private student loans, students should learn about the potential drawbacks.
For instance, private student loans require an applicant to have decent credit to qualify. If you’re like most college students, you’ll need a parent or other student loan cosigner to help you get a private student loan.
You’ll also want to pay attention to costs and terms offered on private student loans:
- Interest rates and fees on private student loans will affect what you pay to borrow. The lower, the better, so try to find lenders with competitive costs.
- Loan lengths on private student loans often range from five to 15 years. Which term you choose will impact both monthly payments and your total loan costs.
- In-school deferment means you don’t have to pay student loans before you graduate. With College Ave, for example, you can choose to defer in-school payments fully, pay $25 a month or pay interest only until you graduate.
- Borrower protections help you manage your private student loan in repayment. CommonBond, for instance, offers hardship forbearance for their borrowers who encounter a financial setback.
It’s important for students and their cosigners to shop around for private student loans. Check out all available options, from online lenders to credit unions and banks, to be sure you’re getting the best private student loan for your particular situation.
Refinancing Idaho student loans
If you’re stuck paying a high interest rate on your student loans, it’s not too late to find a better option. Lowering your interest rate through student loan refinancing is possible.
If you have good credit, a stable income, and a low debt-to-income ratio, you could qualify to refinance your student loans at a lower rate. The best loans to refinance student debt offer competitive interest rates, and some also offer borrower protections.
On the other hand, note that refinancing federal student loans in particular comes with some risks. For instance, you’ll lose access to federal benefits such as the government’s income-driven repayment plans and federal student loan forgiveness.
Understand the risks before refinancing Idaho student loans and only do so if you’re confident you can responsibly repay your new debt.
Which Idaho student loans are right for you?
College students in Idaho should try to use scholarships, savings and other federal student aid before turning to student loans.
If you need to get or refinance Idaho student loans, the information here can help you get started in your search. It’s up to you to choose wisely, so do your research and compare lenders before you act.
And be sure to think about strategies you can use to repay your education loans or to avoid borrowing in the first place.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
