How to Get or Refinance Hawaii Student Loans

If you’re headed to college in the Aloha State, you might be on the hunt for Hawaii student loans. Or maybe you’ve already borrowed Hawaii student loans and want to save money on repayment by refinancing or getting student loan forgiveness.
Either way, we have the guide for you. Let’s look at the following sources of funding for Hawaii student loans past and present:
- Hawaii student loans
- Hawaii student loan forgiveness
- Refinancing Hawaii student loans
- Plus: How to limit Hawaii student loans now and later
Hawaii student loans
After you fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and find out which grants and scholarships you’ll receive, you might not have enough money to cover the rest of your college costs. Here are the different ways Hawaii students can get student loans.
Federal student loans
Federal student loans are issued by the government. You might get federal student loans before other loans because you don’t need a cosigner or a credit check to get most federal student loans.
If you qualify for federal student loans, you’ll probably end up with direct subsidized loans or direct unsubsidized loans. With subsidized loans, the government covers your interest while you’re in school.
It doesn’t cover your interest on unsubsidized loans, however, which means you’re responsible for interest when you get your loan. Your financial aid award letter will let you know the loans for which you’re eligible.
Since federal student loans come with relatively low interest rates and flexible repayment plans, they’re usually your best option for borrowing money for college. But since they also come with borrowing limits, you might need to turn to private student loans for additional funds.
Private student loans
After grants, scholarships and federal student loans, you still might not have enough money to pay for college. That’s where private student loans come in.
While federal student loans are issued by the government, private student loans are issued by individual lenders. Compare private student loan lenders to find the best one for you.
Banks and credit unions, including HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, also offer private student loans. With HawaiiUSA, you can apply for money you can use for tuition, fees and books, among other things. There’s a 25-year repayment period, which means lower monthly payments when it’s time to start repaying your loan.
Unlike with most federal loans, though, your credit score matters when it comes to taking out a private student loan. Your credit score can impact your interest rate, which means you could pay more in the long run for borrowed money.
Since most college students can’t qualify on their own, they apply with a cosigner, such as a parent. Once you’ve chosen a loan and repayment terms, you can see the long-term costs of your loan and interest with our student loan payment calculator.
Hawaii student loan forgiveness
If you had to take out loans for school but are worried about paying them back, you might qualify for the Hawaii State Loan Repayment Program (HSLRP). This is a grant funded by the federal government for health care providers in Hawaii.
Physicians, social workers and counselors are among those who qualify for repayment help. But a two-year commitment at an approved HSLRP location — a place with a proven shortage of health care professionals — is required. If you’re licensed to practice, see if you qualify for HSLRP.
Besides this program, you could also qualify for student loan forgiveness from federal programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness or Teacher Loan Forgiveness. Check out this list of student loan forgiveness programs for all your options.
Refinancing Hawaii student loans
If you’ve already graduated from college and are struggling to pay back your loans, you might want to consider refinancing your student loans. Refinancing could lower your interest rate and give you more flexible repayment terms.
Plenty of refinancing options are available, so choose the one that’s best for you. But remember that refinancing isn’t for everyone. You could give up federal benefits, such as loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans if you go this route.
Since you refinance with a private lender, you’ll need to meet credit and income requirements to qualify (or apply with a cosigner who does). Borrowers with the strongest credit will get the lowest rates.
Since refinancing offers can vary, make sure to shop around with multiple lenders so you can find your best rate.
How to limit Hawaii student loans now and later
Always apply for grants and scholarships to get as much gift aid as you can before exploring student loans. Then, after filling out the FAFSA, decide which loans you need and which ones are right for you.
Keep your options open and limit how much you take out in student loans. It will result in less debt and less hassle for you when it comes time to repay your loans.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.
