If you’re looking for a career with long-term staying power, the fast-growing nursing industry could be a great choice. After all, people will always need nursing care, and as the sizable baby boom population ages, this need will become increasingly critical.

Of course, you must go to school to become a registered nurse. Depending on your level of education when you enter, a nursing program might take from approximately two to four years. For many nursing students, this also means taking out student loans. Here’s our list of what you should know about loans for nursing school.

Federal subsidized and unsubsidized student loans for nursing school

Federal PLUS Loans for nursing school

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) loans for nursing school

Private student loans for nursing school

Reduce your need for student loan debt for nursing school

Nursing student loans are available on a federal level. You should begin by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to qualify.

Most students will qualify for Direct Unsubsidized Loans. But if you can prove financial need, you might qualify for a Direct Subsidized Loan.

The biggest difference between these two types of loans is who pays the interest. With unsubsidized debt, you’re responsible for paying all the interest charges. On a federally subsidized loan, the government will pay the interest that accrues during specific periods.

The government offers eligible first-year dependent undergraduate students up to a combined $5,500 in subsidized and unsubsidized student loans. You can borrow up to $6,500 during your second year and $7,500 during your third year and beyond. Independent students and graduate students have higher borrowing limits. However, grad students are only eligible for unsubsidized loans.

To qualify, you don’t have to worry about meeting credit requirements or having an income. Plus, you don’t need to start repaying the loan until after you graduate.

Pros

Almost anyone can get unsubsidized federal student loans.

Interest rates are set by the government and offered to all borrowers.

You can put off repayment until you graduate.

These loans are eligible for income-driven repayment (IDR) and federal loan forgiveness.

If you qualify for subsidized student loans, the government pays your interest while you’re in school.

Cons

Interest on unsubsidized loans begins accruing immediately.

You have limits on how much you can borrow.

Students with excellent credit might find better interest rates elsewhere.

Federal PLUS Loans for nursing school

There are two types of federal PLUS Loans that might be useful as nursing school loans: Parent PLUS Loans and Grad PLUS loans.

A Parent PLUS Loan allows parents to help pay for their dependent student’s undergraduate career. With this type of loan, they can borrow up to the school’s cost of attendance, minus other financial aid received. Meanwhile, you can take out a Grad PLUS Loan to help pay for your advanced degree.

Borrowers won’t qualify for these loans if they have a bad credit history. A bad credit history includes items such as default, bankruptcy, tax lien, wage garnishment, foreclosure and repossession over the past five years.

Pros

Either loan can help you cover a gap in funding.

A parent can help their undergraduate student pay for school.

Cons

The interest rate is higher than for many other student loans.

Borrowers must meet credit requirements.

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) loans for nursing school

HRSA student loans are aimed at helping students in health professions, including nursing.

Nursing Student Loans are low-interest and available to full-time disadvantaged students. These loans aren’t offered by the government directly. Instead, schools participate in the program to offer the loans.

These loans are given out on a first-come-first-served basis and until funding runs out for the year.

Pros

Low-income and other disadvantaged students can get additional funding for nursing school.

You don’t need to meet credit criteria.

Cons

The program has limited funds.

HRSA student loans aren’t available at all nursing schools.

Private student loans for nursing school

It’s also possible to pay for your nursing degree using private student loans. Many private education lenders are willing to fund your expenses.

Each private lender sets its own credit and income qualifications that borrowers must meet. Additionally, you might have to start repaying the loan immediately, rather than waiting until you finish your nursing degree. However, you can find private lenders that offer a grace period and allow you to postpone payments until after graduation.

If you don’t meet the criteria for a private student loan on your own, a cosigner can help. With a qualified cosigner, you can get the loan you need to fund your education.

On top of that, you might also be able to get an interest rate lower than current federal rates. Some lenders even offer variable rates on their loans and provide other perks, such as hardship programs and rate discounts for autopay.

Pros

You might qualify for rates that are lower than those on federal student loans.

You could borrow more than what’s allowed with certain federal loans.

Some lenders offer special repayment programs.

You don’t need to qualify for federal aid to apply.

Cons

Excellent credit and a healthy income help achieve your best terms.

These loans don’t qualify for IDR plans or federal loan forgiveness programs.

Variable rates can increase over time.

You might have to begin repayment while still in school.

Reduce your need for student loan debt for nursing school

Student loans for nursing school are a useful way to fund your degree, but don’t take on more debt than you can handle. Look for ways to reduce your need for student loans by working during school, applying for scholarships and grants and attending an affordable program. You can also consider state-based programs, such as the Georgia Student Access Loan promoted by Emory University’s top-rated nursing school.

If you already have a job in the health care field, you also may be able to get tuition reimbursement from your employer. For programs such as nursing, you can also look for multiple loan forgiveness programs, particularly if you are willing to work in an area that has a critical shortage of nurses.

For example, HRSA offers a Nurse Corps program for those willing to make a commitment of two years’ service at a critical needs facility. This program offers a scholarship or loan repayment in exchange for such service.

Here is our complete guide to student loan forgiveness programs for nurses.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.