How to get flight school loans

Dream of Becoming a Pilot? Here’s How to Pay for Flight School

Jordi Lippe-McGraw

Updated on August 2, 2019
August 2, 2019August 2, 2019Paying for CollegeFeatured, Student Loans1296Jordi Lippe-McGrawJamie YoungSEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

student loans for flight school
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
3.96% to 11.98% APR1

Visit Lender

3.79% to 11.44% APR2

Visit Lender

3.98% to 11.35% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



3= Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

There’s a lot of information out there about how to pay for college. But if you’re looking for flight school financing, including flight school loans, you might be feeling a bit lost.

Just because you want to become a pilot and not a professor doesn’t mean it costs any less. In fact, studying to be a commercial pilot could easily run around $70,000 for one year. That’s compared to the average cost of a four-year, private university, which sits at $32,410 a year, according to The College Board.

Don’t worry, however, as you still have options. Here’s everything you need to know about flight school loans, as well as aviation scholarships and other options.

How to get flight school loans

Like college, aviation training is expensive, and it’s unlikely you have the savings or income to pay for it in full. That means you’ll likely have to rely on loans. But flight school loans are a bit different than borrowing funds to attend a traditional university. Let’s look at each option, starting with federal loans.

Federal student loans for flight school financing

When applying to college, the first thing you’re told to do is fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). However, that’s not typically the case when it comes to flight school.

Filling out the FAFSA unlocks federal financial aid, which is only available to accredited colleges. Unfortunately, most flight schools and training programs don’t fall under this accreditation (although some, such as the National Aviation Academy, do qualify).

It’s best to ask schools you’re considering if they accept federal financial aid. Here are some types of federal student loans you could receive for flight school:

  • Direct Subsidized Loan: This type of loan is available to students who prove they have financial need, and there are limits on how much you can borrow. The Department of Education pays the interest on subsidized loans while you’re in school, during deferment and for the first six months after you leave.
  • Direct Unsubsidized Loan: Here too, you can only borrow up to a certain amount, but you don’t need to show financial need. You’re responsible for paying all interest, and the interest will accrue while you’re in school.
  • Direct PLUS Loan: This type of loan is available to parents of aviation school students. They can borrow up to the cost of tuition minus any financial aid, but they’ll need to submit to a credit check to qualify.

In addition to possibly getting government-funded flight school loans, filling out the FAFSA could also unlock the Federal Pell Grant. Since this is not a loan, it doesn’t need to be repaid. You just need to demonstrate financial need to qualify. The maximum award amount for the 2019-2020 school year was $6,195.

Flight school loans from private lenders

Many flight schools are ineligible for federal loans. And even if you can get them, they might not cover your full cost of attendance. In these cases, you might have to consider private student loans for flight school financing. But there are a few important things to know before applying:

1. Not all private lenders offer flight school loans
It’s important to note that not all private lenders issue loans for flight school, as it’s considered a trade school. On the other hand, some banks, credit unions and online lenders — such as Wells Fargo and Sallie Mae — have specific loan programs geared toward those in trade school programs, including aviation school.

2. Private loans differ from federal loan
Federal student loans are issued by the government, whereas private student loans are offered through lenders and other financial institutions. For private loans, the eligibility requirements, interest rates and repayment terms are determined by the lender. Be sure to shop around to find the lowest rates and the best overall loan.

3. Pros and cons of private student loans
Private student loans can help you cover any funding gaps, and they can have higher borrowing limits and (sometimes) lower interest rates than federal loans.

But since eligibility for a private student loan is dependent on your credit history, you might not be able to get one if you have a low credit score. Likewise, a low credit score could mean you’ll pay a much higher interest rate compared to a federal loan.

Also, you might have to start making payments on your loan while still in school, which can be hard if you don’t have an income yet. Be sure to understand all the terms before taking out a private loan.

Also be aware that it’s usually best to exhaust any federal loan options if you do go to a flight school that offers them. Federal loans have a lot of benefits, such as flexible repayment plans and forgiveness programs, that don’t typically exist for private student loans.

Other types of flight school financing

In addition to federal and private student loans, there are other ways to find flight school funding. Make sure to investigate some of these:

Help from your school

Many nationally recognized flight schools have financing options available as part of their program. Talk with them when applying to see how they can help you pay for your education.

For example, top commercial pilot school Airline Transport Professionals (ATP) works with companies to provide flight school loans to enrolled students. Meanwhile, students enrolled in the Aviator College of Aeronautical Science and Technology are eligible for federal financial aid, as well as flight school loans, through PNC, Suncoast Credit Union and College Ave.

Pilot training financing

In addition to flight school loans, you can find funding specifically for aviation training.

AOPA Aviation Finance, for example, offers multi-rating (private and instrument) financing for as little as $75 per month, depending on your credit score and how much you borrow.

American Airlines Federal Credit Union is available to Air Transportation Industry employees for loans up to $40,000. WE Florida Financial has the We Fly program, which provides a fixed-rate line of credit for up to $30,000.

Scholarships and grants

There are scholarships and grants available to aviation school trainees. Take a look at FlightScholarship.info to find funding opportunities. You can also check AOPA’s recommendations and the National Air Transportation Association.

Don’t forget to seek out non-aviation scholarships that reward you for your background, interests and community service.

Airline training programs

Some airlines have training programs you might want to consider. You could land a job and reduce the cost of flight school.

JetBlue, for example, launched its four-year Gateway Select program. While it costs $110,000, accepted students are:

  • Provided with all required commercial flight training
  • Guaranteed a job upon completion
  • Paid as flight instructors

PSA Airlines has a Cadet Program that offers tuition reimbursement. It’ll pay for Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program courses and will expedite the interview process with American Airlines.

Also, through its Propel Company Pilot Career Path program, Delta Airlines trains current employees who are looking to transition to the cockpit. Employees who meet the program requirements can receive funding via Wells Fargo student loans and are guaranteed work as a Delta pilot.

If there’s a particular airline you’re interested in working for, check to see what training programs are available.

Paying for flight school is possible

Don’t let the high price tag of training deter you from pursuing your dreams. There are plenty of options available to aspiring air captains, from federal aid and scholarships to private options for flight school loans. Look into all your options to see which combination works best for your budget.

The information in this article is accurate as of the date publishing. 

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
3.96% – 11.98%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.79% – 11.44%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

3.98% – 11.35%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

3.66% – 9.64%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

3.75% – 11.47%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

4.90% – 11.11%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit PNC

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



3= Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

4Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


5Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

  1. Student Loan Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of July 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 2.40%. Variable interest rates range from 3.75%-11.47% (3.75%-11.47% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.90%-12.19% (4.90% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan. 
  2. Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school.  
  3. Co-signer Release: Borrowers may apply for co-signer release after making 36 consecutive on-time payments of principal and interest. For the purpose of the application for co-signer release, on-time payments are defined as payments received within 15 days of the due date. Interest only payments do not qualify. The borrower must meet certain credit and eligibility guidelines when applying for the co-signer release. Borrowers must complete an application for release and provide income verification documents as part of the review. Borrowers who use deferment or forbearance will need to make 36 consecutive on-time payments after reentering repayment to qualify for release. The borrower applying for co-signer release must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. If an application for co-signer release is denied, the borrower may not reapply for co-signer release until at least one year from the date the application for co-signer release was received. Terms and conditions apply. Borrowers whose loans were funded prior to reaching the age of majority may not be eligible for co-signer release. Note: co-signer release is not available on the Student Loan for Parents or Education Refinance Loan for Parents.


6Important Disclosures for PNC.

PNC Disclosures

  1. Annual Percentage Rates (APRs): APRs from 4.52% to 11.11% are for the fully deferred repayment option, include the 0.50% interest rate discount for automatic payment and encompass the full range of APRs for the three repayment term options (5, 10 and 15 year). APRs within this range may vary based on the repayment term chosen. See break down of APR ranges by repayment terms below.

    2. Fixed Annual Percentage Rates (APRs): APRs range from 4.52% to 9.58% for a 5-year term. APRs range from 5.05% to 10.26% for a 10-year term. APRs range from 5.55% to 10.84% for a 15-year term. Fixed rates are based on the creditworthiness of the borrower and co-signer, if any. Loan Payment Example: The monthly payment per $10,000 borrowed at a fixed rate range of 5.05% APR to 10.26% APR for 10 years means you would make 120 payments which may range from $131.94 to $207.24. For the fixed rate loan, the monthly payment will remain fixed for the term of the loan. Payments may vary for other repayment term options.

    Variable Annual Percentage Rates (APRs): APRs range from 4.90% to 9.92% for a 5-year term. APRs range from 5.38% to 10.57% for a 10-year term. APRs range from 5.85% to 11.11% for a 15-year term. Variable rates are based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) index plus a margin depending on the creditworthiness of the borrower and co-signer, if any. The LIBOR index, adjusted quarterly, is equal to the average of the one-month LIBOR rates as published in the “Money Rates” section of the Wall Street Journal on the first business day of each of the three (3) calendar months immediately preceding each quarterly adjustment date. The LIBOR index is currently 2.47%. If the index increases or decreases, your rate will increase or decrease accordingly. Loan Payment Example: The monthly payment per $10,000 borrowed at a variable rate range of 5.38% APR to 10.57% APR for 10 years means you would make 120 payments which may range from $135.93 to $212.65. For the variable rate loan, the monthly payment may increase or decrease if the interest rate increases or decreases. Payments may vary for other repayment term options.

    APRs and loan payment examples are for the fully deferred repayment option for the Undergraduate & Graduate loan programs and include the 0.50% interest rate discount for automatic payments. The lowest APR is available to well qualified applicants. Your actual APR will be based on your credit qualifications, selection of fixed or variable rate option, loan program, repayment term, repayment option and whether you elect the automatic payment feature. Loan payment examples assume 30 days to first payment after the deferment period (45 months in school and 6 month grace period). Payments vary for other rates, repayment terms and repayment options.

    In addition to Undergraduate and Graduate loans, PNC offers loans for Health & Medical Professions, Health Professions Residency and Bar Study. Rates may vary by loan program and are subject to change at any time. Visit pnconcampus.com for current rates, additional loan payment examples and more details about the Solution loan products.

  2. Automatic Payment Discount: During repayment, an interest rate discount of 0.50% is available for automatic payments. Borrower must be making scheduled payments that include both principal and interest. Interest only payments do not qualify for the 0.50% interest rate discount. Automatic payment can be established through the loan servicer American Education Services (AES). Advertised rates include the 0.50% automatic payment interest rate discount. The rate discount will be applied at the time automatic payment is established. If automatic payment is not established, the available rates will be 0.50% higher than the advertised rates. If automatic payment is established and discontinued at any time during repayment, the borrower will no longer receive an automatic payment discount and the rate will increase by 0.50%. Discount may also be suspended during periods of forbearance or deferment. Payments may be made from a checking or savings account. A federal regulation limits the number of transfers that may be made from a savings or money market account. Please contact your financial institution for more information on transfer limitations on savings accounts.

  3. Repayment Options: Immediate, interest only payments while in school and full deferment of principal and interest options available. Interest will continue to accrue during periods of deferment. You will receive quarterly interest statements during this deferment period. Paying the interest as it accrues each quarter will save you money over the repayment term of the loan because any accrued interest that you do not pay will be added to the principal balance at the end of the deferment.

  4. Co-Signer Release: A request to release a co-signer requires that, as of the date of the request, you have made at least forty-eight (48) consecutive timely payments of principal and interest with no periods of forbearance or deferment within the forty-eight (48) month timeframe. “Timely payment” means each payment is made no later than the 15th day after the scheduled due date of the payment. “Consecutive payment” means the minimum monthly payment must be made for the most recent forty-eight (48) months straight without any interruption. To qualify for a co-signer release, the borrower must submit a request, meet the consecutive, timely payment requirements, provide proof of income and pass a credit check.

  5. Tax Deductibility: Interest may be tax deductible. Consult a tax advisor.

Please note: PNC reserves the right to modify or discontinue the terms of these program at any time without notice. You are encouraged to explore all scholarship, grant and federal borrowing options before applying for a private loan. Private loans are subject to credit approval.

PNC is a registered service mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
© 2019 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. All rights reserved. PNC Bank, National Association.