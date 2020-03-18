Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Originally published Oct. 16, 2017

We know that falling behind on student loan payments can wreck a credit score. But my circumstances prompted another question — can paying off student loans help credit?

After paying off one of my student loans, I got a notification that there was a slight decrease in my credit score. I’d felt so good about paying off one of my loans in its entirety, but this achievement suddenly felt like a mixed blessing.

It led me to wonder how paying off student loans affects your credit score, whether in a positive or negative way. What I found was that both outcomes are possible.

To explain why, let’s look at the following topics…

Does paying off student loans help your credit score?

Why paying off your student loans early can hurt your credit score

Paying off student loans early is still a good move

What will happen to my credit score?

Bottom line: Timely student loan repayment is key

Does paying off student loans help your credit score?

Believe it or not, my student loans have mostly affected my credit score in a positive way. Up until two years ago, my student loans were my only source of credit. Thanks to on-time, in-full payments (your payment history makes up 35% of your FICO® Score), they led me to a good score of 720.

But I was a little worried when my credit score went down slightly after I paid off one of my student loans. After I did some research, I found out that paying off your student loans can impact your credit score, even if only moderately.

But why?

Why paying off your student loans early can hurt your credit score

You may be scratching your head wondering why on earth would your credit score go down when you’ve achieved this difficult financial goal. Shouldn’t paying off your student loans help your credit score rather than hurt it?

It comes down to this: Your student loans are considered installment loans, and these can add variety to the mix of your credit portfolio. Installment loans are different from credit cards, which are considered revolving credit.

Having a mix of accounts can help your credit score. In fact, credit mix accounts for 10% of your FICO Score.

The idea here is that your credit mix proves your ability to manage different types of credit. So if you don’t have other installment loans, such as a mortgage or a car loan, your credit mix will show less variety once your student loans are removed.

While 10% may not be a lot in the big picture, if you don’t have a lot of other credit history or a diverse mix of credit, you may see a slight decrease in your credit score. In other words, although paying off your student loans early makes financial sense, it can sometimes come with a small ding to your credit score.

Paying off student loans early is still a good move

This doesn’t mean you should hold on to student loans for the sake of your credit. Knocking out your student loans can free up your extra money and lower your debt-to-income ratio, which also benefits your financial situation and can make it easier to qualify for another type of loan, such as a mortgage. All in all, retiring your student debt is still a good move.

“Paying off a student loan, like any other loan, is a positive step in building a strong credit history,” said Rod Griffin, director of Public Education at Experian, one of the three national credit bureaus. “Doing so demonstrates you are responsible in managing your debts, which is essential to qualifying for new credit accounts.”

So even if your credit score drops slightly from closing out a student loan account, doing so will still likely benefit you financially in the long run. The only reason to delay would be if you need the strongest credit possible to qualify for a mortgage or similar product.

Another reason is if you have other debt with higher interest rates, such as credit card debt, that you wish to prioritize first. If these reasons don’t apply to you, it’s probably in your best interest to pay off your student loans as fast as you can, even if your credit score will take a temporary dip.

What will happen to my credit score?

When I saw that my credit score had dropped a little from paying off just one loan, I wondered what would happen to my credit score once all my student loans were gone. Should I expect an even steeper drop, or would my credit score remain as is?

Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to project exactly what will happen to your credit score once you’re done paying off your student loans.

“It’s impossible to say if or how much repaying student loans will affect your credit score,” said Griffin. “It depends on the individual’s unique credit history and the particular scoring model being used.”

He noted that there are many variables that go into calculating your credit score. Your FICO Score is comprised of the following:

Your payment history (35%)

Amounts owed (30%)

New credit (10%)

Length of credit history (15%)

Mix of credit in use (10%)

As you can see, your payment history accounts for the largest part of your FICO credit score. If you’ve made on-time payments on your student loans, that will reflect positively on your credit score, even if you also pay off those loans and no longer have an installment loan in your credit portfolio.

Bottom line: Timely student loan repayment is key

Paying off your student loans as soon as possible makes a lot of financial sense, but be aware of how it may affect your credit score. You could potentially see a slight drop in your credit score, but probably not a significant one — and without your student debt weighing you down, you’ll be able to make other positive financial decisions that could improve it in the long run.

One of the best things you can do to maintain a positive credit score is to pay your student loans on time. Paying off your student loans will result in some closed credit accounts, but that positive payment history will still be there and show lenders that you are a responsible borrower.

Also remember to regularly check your credit report and monitor your credit score. You can get your free credit report from the three major agencies at AnnualCreditReport.com, and can monitor your score using various online services at no cost.

Rebecca Safier and Jamie Cattanach contributed to this report.

