Getting Student Loans for Your Associate Degree

Avatar

Erica Gellerman

Updated on February 27, 2020
February 27, 2020February 27, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured, Student Loans1958Erica GellermanJamie YoungSEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

student loans for an associate degree
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.84% to 10.97% APR1

Visit Lender

3.52% to 9.50% APR2

Visit Lender

2.75% to 10.65% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Considering getting an associate degree? There are a number of benefits to getting a degree from a two-year community college, including the cost. The average annual tuition at a community college is $3,730 versus $10,440 at an in-state public university and $36,880 at a private university.

But don’t worry — you don’t have to have the income and savings to cover the entire cost of your degree. There are a number of student loans for associate degrees that you can choose from.

How to get student loans for your associate degree
4 student loans for community college to consider
FAQs: Getting student loans for your associate degree

How to get student loans for your associate degree

1. Fill out the FAFSA

Your first step in the loan application process should be to fill out the FAFSA for the community college you plan to attend. The FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, will determine how much assistance you’re eligible to receive from need-based financial aid including grants, work-study programs and subsidized federal student loans. It will also allow you to qualify for loans that aren’t based on need, like unsubsidized federal student loans.

You should complete the FAFSA and submit it as soon as you have all of the information you need.

2. Turn to federal student loans first

Filling out the FAFSA allows you to qualify for federal student loans, both subsidized and unsubsidized. These loans should be your first choice for community college financial aid before taking on private student loans.

That’s because federal student loans offer a range of benefits, including a fixed interest rate that is often lower than that of private loans, alternative repayment plans like income-based repayment and the option to pause your payments if you’re experiencing a hardship like a job loss or an illness. Federal student loans also don’t require you to have a cosigner to apply, as many private loans do.

3. Shop around for private student loans for your associate degree next

If the federal student loans for community college that you qualify for aren’t enough to cover the total amount you need to borrow, your next option is to turn to a private lender.

Because there are a wide variety of private lenders — and not all lenders will offer private loans for an associate degree — you’ll need to spend time shopping around and comparing lenders. As you’re looking at private loan options, make sure to compare:

  • Interest rates on the loan (and whether they’re fixed or variable) as well as any fees
  • Eligibility requirements and whether you’ll need a cosigner, which you may if you have limited or bad credit
  • Repayment terms and whether you’re required to begin repayment while in school

Depending on the lender, you may not have the loan protections that come with federal loans, like deferment, multiple repayment options and loan forgiveness, so carefully weigh the pros and cons of taking on a private loan before you borrow money.

4 student loans for community college to consider

Direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans

Direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans are federal loans that you can qualify for by filling out the FAFSA.

Subsidized loans are available to undergraduate students based on need. The U.S. Department of Education pays the interest on the loans when you’re in school at least half-time, during a six-month grace period when you graduate and during any periods of loan deferment.

Unsubsidized loans, on the other hand, aren’t based on need. The U.S. Department of Education doesn’t cover your interest bill like they do with subsidized loans. If you choose not to pay your interest while in school, it will accumulate and be added to your principal balance.

Borrowing limits:

Year Dependent student loan maximum Independent student loan maximum*
First-year student $5,500 (no more than $3,500 can be subsidized) $9,500 (no more than $3,500 can be subsidized)
Second-year student $6,500 (no more than $4,500 can be subsidized) $10,500 (no more than $4,500 can be subsidized)
*Also includes borrowing limits for dependent students whose parents are unable to get a PLUS Loan.

Interest rate: 4.53% fixed interest rate for undergraduate loans (July 1, 2019 – July 1, 2020)

Repayment options: There are multiple repayment options available for federal student loans that can help make repaying the loans easier. Some of these plans include:

  • Standard repayment plan: A 10-year loan repayment plan with fixed monthly payments
  • Graduated repayment plan: A 10-year repayment plan that starts with lower payments that then increase, usually every two years
  • Extended repayment plan: A 25-year repayment plan with fixed or graduated payments
  • Income-based repayment: A plan with monthly payments that are 10% to 15% of your discretionary income; any remaining balance after 20 or 25 years is forgiven

The repayment period on federal loans begins once you graduate, drop below half-time or leave school. You’ll have a six-month grace period from that date until your first loan payment is due.

Federal loans also come with protection to help you if you’re struggling to make your loan payments. They offer loan deferment or forbearance to temporarily suspend your monthly payments. Depending on your profession, you may also qualify for loan forgiveness.

Sallie Mae

Sallie Mae offers the Smart Option Student Loan for undergraduate borrowers. Unlike many other private lenders, loans are available for full-time, half-time and less than half-time students.

Eligibility Requirements:

  • Must be enrolled in a degree-granting school
  • Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, or have a co-signer who is
  • Credit and additional eligibility criteria may apply

Borrowing limits: Up to the cost of attendance for the school, less any financial aid received

Fixed APR: 4.74% – 11.85%

Variable APR: 2.75% – 10.65%

Repayment options: Sallie Mae offers three different repayment options you can choose from:

  • No scheduled loan payments while you’re in school: The interest that accrues while you’re in school will be added to your principal loan amount at the end of the grace period.
  • Monthly $25 payments toward your loan while you’re in school: If there is any additional interest that accrues that hasn’t been paid with the $25 monthly payments, that interest will be added to your principal loan amount.
  • Monthly interest payments while you’re in school: While it might be difficult to find the cash to make payments while going to school, your total loan costs will likely be lower than with the other two options.

To help with loan repayment once you graduate, Sallie Mae offers a graduated repayment plan, where you make interest-only payments for a year after you leave school.

Sallie Mae also offers loan deferment options if you return to school and forbearance options to temporarily pause payments if you’re facing financial difficulties that make it hard to make your monthly loan payment.

College Ave

College Ave is a private student lender started by former Sallie Mae executives. It’s a completely online lender, with flexible repayment options while you’re in school and once you graduate.

Eligibility requirements:

  • Must be attending a degree-granting program and can be enrolled full-time, half-time or less than half-time
  • Must meet underwriting requirements for income and credit, or have a cosigner who does
  • Must be making satisfactory academic progress, as defined by the school, while enrolled

Borrowing limits: Up to the school-certified cost of attendance, less any financial aid received

Fixed APR: 4.54% – 11.98%

Variable APR: 2.84% – 10.97%

Repayment: College Ave loans have repayment terms of five, eight, 10 or 15 years. There are four options you can choose:

  • Principal and interest payments while in school: It may be hard to make these payments but this will save you money overall.
  • Interest-only payments while in school: This will decrease the amount of interest you have accrued by the time you graduate.
  • Monthly $25 monthly interest payments while in school: This is the lowest in-school payment offered, and it allows you to reduce the amount of interest you’ll accrue.
  • No interest or principal payments while you’re in school: This is the easiest to manage while you’re a student but you may end up with higher costs overall.

Discover

Another private student loan provider is Discover. It has one repayment term for all undergraduate borrowers (15 years) but offers flexible options for managing repayment while you’re still in school.

Eligibility requirements:

  • Must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school and be seeking a degree
  • Must make satisfactory academic progress, as defined by your school
  • Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or international student with a cosigner who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
  • Must be at least 16 years old
  • Must meet credit requirements, or have a cosigner who does

Borrowing limits: Up to the cost of attendance, minus any financial aid received

Fixed APR: 4.74% – 12.49%

Variable APR: 2.80% – 11.37%

Repayment: Borrowers may defer making payments on their loans while in school at least half-time. Once the in-school deferment period ends, the loan term is 15 years.

While in school, your repayment options include:

  • Monthly interest payments: These payments may be tough to make as a student but will lower the overall cost of your loan.
  • Fixed $25 monthly payments: These monthly fixed payments will help lower the overall cost of your loan and mean you have less to repay when you graduate.
  • Deferred payments: You won’t make any interest payments while in school, but you may end up with higher overall loan costs.

FAQs: Getting student loans for your associate degree

Is going to a two-year college a good idea? If you’re wondering, “should I go to a community college for two years?”, the answer is most likely yes. According to a 2018 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a high school graduate earns an average of $712 per week whereas someone with an associate degree earns $836 per week on average.

If you decide that you’d like to continue on to receive your bachelor’s degree, attending a two-year college first can be a good money move. The average annual tuition cost at a four-year institution is much higher than at a good community college. By attending community college first, you could save money on the overall cost of your tuition.

What’s the average student loan debt for an associate degree? For the 2016-2017 academic year, the average student loan debt that community college attendees took on was:

  • $4,800 at public, two-year institutions
  • $7,200 at private, non-profit two-year institutions
  • $7,800 at private, for-profit two-year institutions

These are the loan amounts per year, and these average loans are lower than what attendees at a four-year college or university took out.

Are there student loans for community college if you have bad credit? If you have bad credit and are attending community college, you can still qualify for loans. Most federal student loans don’t require a credit check when you apply. So even with bad credit, you can still qualify for federal loans. You may also be able to qualify for a private loan if you have a cosigner that has good credit.

Can I get student loans for community college with no cosigner? Federal student loans are available for community college, and you don’t need a cosigner for these. Private loans may be an option for students without a cosigner, but you’ll need to meet the minimum criteria set by each lender in order to qualify for a loan.

Jordi Lippe-McGraw contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.84% – 10.97%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.52% – 9.50%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

2.75% – 10.65%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

2.80% – 11.37%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.16% – 11.90%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

4.22% – 7.81%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.00% as of January 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
  1. Ascent rates are effective as of 01/27/2019 and include a 0.25%-2.00% discount applied when a borrower in repayment elects automatic debit payments via their personal checking account. Competitive rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval.Ascent Tuition Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 1.90% and 13.50% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Cosigned Credit-Based Loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentTuition.com/APR.

    Ascent Independent Non-Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 3.16% and 11.90% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Independent non-cosigned loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentIndependent.com/APR.

  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020,the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.22% – 7.81% (4.22% – 7.81% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.36% – 7.95% (4.36% – 7.95% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown for eligible, creditworthy applicants with an undergraduate level degree, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty discount and Automatic Payment discount of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. The maximum variable rate on the Education Refinance Loan is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of their loan.

Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensbank.com/EdRefinance,including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review. 

Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school. 
Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.

Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan. 

Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.