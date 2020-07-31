How to Get or Refinance Arizona Student Loans

Refinancing with Laurel Road
While graduating from college debt-free is ideal, it’s not always possible. If you need Arizona student loans to help you cover the costs of your education, it’s important to know where to look to get your best interest rates and terms. To help you pay for college in the Grand Canyon State, we’ve gathered your best Arizona student loans for undergraduate and graduate students. Read on to learn…
- How to get Arizona student loans
- How to refinance Arizona student loans
- Some final tips on Arizona student loans
How to get Arizona student loans
If you’re a student at one of Arizona’s colleges or universities, federal and private student loans might be available to help you pay for college, as well as special Arizona loans for future teachers.
Here are your main options:
Federal student loans
Whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate student, or if you’re a parent who wants to help your child pay for school, there are a few federal loan options that can help you. Depending on the loan type, you might have access to special benefits, such as income-driven repayment (IDR) plans or the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Also, federal loans typically have lower interest rates than private student loans. Here’s a summary of what’s available (interest rates and fees are current as of July 16, 2020):
|Loan type
|Designed for
|Requires a credit check?
|Interest rates
|Loan fees
|Direct Subsidized Loans
|Undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need
|No
|2.75%
|1.059%
|Direct Unsubsidized Loans
|Undergraduate, graduate, and professional students
|No
|2.75% for undergraduates, 4.3% for graduate and professional students
|1.059%
|Direct PLUS Loans
|Graduate and professional students and parents of undergraduate students
|Yes
|5.3%
|4.236%
Private student loans
If federal student loans aren’t enough to cover your college costs, private student loans might be your next best choice. One major drawback, though, is that they require a credit check — so if you’re new to credit or don’t have a stellar track record with debt, you might need to find a cosigner to get approved.
The best private student loan companies currently on the market offer competitive interest rates and terms, but they typically don’t offer special benefits such as IDR plans and student loan forgiveness, as federal loans do. Here are some top examples:
|Student loan company
|Variable APRs
|Fixed APRs
|Origination fees
|LendKey
|As low as 1.25%
|As low as 4.25%
|None
|Citizens Bank
|1.25% – 11.40%
|4.25% – 11.95%
|None
|College Ave
|1.24% – 11.98%
|3.99% – 12.99%
|None
Check out these and other top private student loans, and compare their terms to see if one is right for you.
Arizona student loans
While most students will be able to access the loans above, there’s also at least one program that provides competitive student loans exclusively for Arizona students. In this case, you’ll need to be studying to become a teacher, though you can check with the state education agency to see if any other loan programs are available.
The Arizona Teacher Student Loan Program
If you plan to start a career in teaching in Arizona public schools, you might qualify for the Arizona Teacher Student Loan Program. The loan is need-based and qualifies you for forgiveness if you meet the requirements.
You can receive up to $7,000 per academic year for up to three years, excluding all grants, scholarships and other tuition benefits. In exchange, you agree to teach in an Arizona public school for as many years as you received the loan plus one year.
So if you received the loan for the maximum of three years, you’re required to work in the Arizona public school system for at least four years — otherwise, you’ll need to start making payments.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen
- Be a resident of Arizona for at least the previous 12 months (at the time you completed the application)
- Be enrolled at least half time and working on a teaching degree or a teacher certification program at an accredited Arizona institution
- Be a junior or higher (at least 55 completed credit hours)
- Have financial need
How to refinance Arizona student loans
If you’re already out of school, refinancing your Arizona student loans could help you lower your interest rate, monthly payment or both. Many student loan refinancing companies offer both fixed and variable interest rates, plus various repayment terms, to potentially give you more flexibility.
Like private in-school student loans, refinancing requires a credit check, so you might need a cosigner. In addition, know that if you refinance federal student loans, you could lose your access to IDR plans and forgiveness programs.
Here are three of the top student loan refinancing companies:
|Student loan company
|Variable APRs
|Fixed APRs
|CommonBond
|3.19% – 6.07%
|3.19% – 6.23%
|Earnest
|1.99% – 5.99%
|3.19% – 5.99%
|SoFi
|2.99% – 6.29%
|3.20% – 6.29%
To improve your chances of getting a lower interest rate, compare several student loan refinancing companies and look at rates, repayment terms and other features that fit your needs.
Some final tips on Arizona student loans
If you need to borrow to get through school, it’s critical that you consider all your options to make sure you get your lowest rates and best terms available.
Before you get to that point, however, look for ways to reduce your reliance on student loans. Research scholarships and grants, get a part-time job or consider transferring to a more affordable school.
None of these steps will be easy, but you’ll be glad you did the extra legwork once you’ve graduated and have to start making payments. As you approach your student loans with a long-term perspective, you’ll have an easier time paying down your education debt when the time comes.
Note: Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to student loans. None of the financial institutions mentioned have provided or reviewed the information shared in this article.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
