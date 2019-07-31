Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Student debt likely isn’t a hot topic when you’re making wedding plans, but student loans can have a significant impact on your finances — and your relationship — after you get married.

Students loans for married vs. single people are a completely different story, and if you’re considering walking down the aisle soon, you may want to have a conversation with your spouse-to-be about student loan debt sooner than later. A 2018 Fidelity Investments study about couples and money found that more than half of married couples brought debt into their relationship, and of those couples, about 40% of the respondents said it had a negative impact.

Does getting married vs. staying single affect student loans?

In many situations, the answer is yes. Here’s how student loans can impact those who are married vs. single.

1. Increased payments under some income-driven plans

If you’re single and on an income-driven repayment plan, your payments are based on your income. But let’s say your future spouse is a high earner and you are not. If you file your federal income taxes jointly after you tie the knot, your cumulative income (yours and your spouse’s) could be used to determine your monthly payment amount under the following plans:

If both you and your spouse have federal loans, then your individual payments will be proportional to the total amount you and your spouse owe. However, they won’t be proportional to your individual incomes. Additionally, other personal debts — including private student loans — aren’t a factor in determining monthly payments for federal plans.

If your cumulative income is high enough that you no longer meet the income requirements for IDR plans, then your monthly payments could rise to what they would have been under the standard repayment plan (for PAYE and IBR) or potentially even higher (for REPAYE or ICR).

Particularly if one or both of you were holding out for student loan forgiveness, that’s a pretty big wrench to throw in the works.

2. Married filing separately doesn’t always help with student loans

Okay, so filing federal income taxes jointly clearly makes student loans and marriage complicated. No sweat — you’ll just file separately, right? Unfortunately, married filing separately doesn’t always help. Under REPAYE, for instance, your cumulative income will be used to determine your monthly payment amount even if you file your federal income taxes separately.

There’s also another issue with filing your taxes separately if you’re married, and it has to do with a tax form called the 1098-E. If you meet the income requirements, then you can take an above-the-line deduction if you paid at least $600 in student loan interest, reducing your taxable income by that amount. However, if you are married and file your taxes separately, then you can’t take the student loan interest deduction — even if you meet the income requirements.

That may put many married couples in the position of deciding whether to file separately to minimize payments under some income-driven plans or whether to file jointly to take advantage of federal income tax deductions. Again, if you’re on the REPAYE plan, you can’t use the married filing separately loophole at all.

3. Other financial issues may rise to the surface

Getting married means you’ve decided you’re ready to start a new phase in your life. For many couples (though not all), that means lifestyle changes that have a major financial impact: Buying a house, having children, caring for aging parents, etc. — and that’s not to mention the cost of the wedding itself.

Student loan debt, unfortunately, can be a big factor in these decisions. In some cases, people have postponed wedding plans because they were afraid of sharing the responsibility of their partner’s student loans.

Student loan debt is also causing many millennials to put off having kids. If one or both partners are paying off a lot of student loan debt, they can’t contribute as much toward household expenses or bigger goals, such as saving for their child’s college education or a family vacation.

Plus, while it is possible to obtain a mortgage with student loan debt, it certainly makes the situation more complicated. Banks consider debt-to-income ratio (a measurement of how much of your income goes toward debt payments each month) when deciding whether to approve a mortgage application, and they are unlikely to take a risk on applicants with a lot of student debt. When couples strapped with college loans can’t qualify for a mortgage, they often put off buying a home and continue to rent — or worse, are forced to move in with roommates or parents.

Even if you’re able to accomplish these life goals with your debt, it can be frustrating and stressful to juggle so many financial responsibilities simultaneously. It’s not easy to enjoy reaching life’s milestones when you feel like your monetary situation is hanging by a thread.

So what are your other options if you’re going to balance student loans and marriage?

How to make student loans and marriage work

If you have federal loans, then a direct consolidation loan may make your monthly student loan payments more manageable. Additionally, since the new loan is also a federal loan, you’re still eligible for benefits like income-driven repayment plans, deferment and forbearance if you meet the qualifications.

However, you can’t lower your interest rates through consolidation. To do that, you may want to consider refinancing. Whether your loans are federal, private, or a mix of the two, refinancing with a private lender may help you lower your payments and your interest rate simultaneously.

Just remember the following:

Refinancing a federal loan with a private lender means giving up federal benefits — permanently.

Refinancing or consolidation may lower your monthly payments by lengthening your repayment term. That means you’ll be making payments longer and may pay more in interest over time, especially if you’re unable to lower your interest rate.

If you and your (future) spouse both have student loan debt and are going the consolidation route, you can’t combine each other’s debt into one loan. Ditto if you’re refinancing with a private company. If you accrued the student loan debt prior to your marriage, it stays separate.

Following your heart is important, and no one is telling you that you should delay marriage because of student loan debt (though you may want to). However, you should crunch all the numbers and consider all of the options available to you before your wedding day. That way, you can be sure that you’re starting your new lives together on the firmest financial footing possible.

Marty Minchin contributed to this report.

