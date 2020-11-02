Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
The transition from college to the “real world” can be overwhelming, especially if you have to start paying off student loans after graduation.
Although you usually have a grace period of six months before your first payment is due, there’s a lot you can do during that time to prepare. By learning the ins and outs of student loan repayment, you can avoid making the common mistakes that could harm your finances for years to come.
6 common mistakes with student loans after graduation
1. Racking up interest during your grace period
2. Deferring student loans after graduation
3. Consolidating student loans after graduation for the wrong reasons
4. Assuming you’re stuck with your monthly payment
5. Missing payments
6. Paying only the minimum on student loans after graduation
● Plus: How to make a plan for paying your student loans after graduation
1. Racking up interest during your grace period
Students with subsidized federal loans are off the hook when it comes to accruing interest during the grace period. Other federal loans, on the other hand, do accrue interest while you’re in school and during the grace period, as well as during forbearance.
It’s true that you don’t have to pay that interest until it’s officially time to start paying your student loans after graduation — but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to wait.
Keep in mind that interest accrues daily, and if you don’t pay interest on an unsubsidized student loan, it becomes capitalized — that is, added to the principal balance of your loan. That means your balance will not only get bigger, but you’ll essentially pay interest on your unpaid interest.
If you can afford to do so, make payments toward interest (at least) during the grace period so you’re not faced with an even bigger loan and higher payments when it comes time to start repaying your debt.
2. Deferring student loans after graduation
Federal student loans offer borrowers a generous grace period of six months between graduation and the due date of their first payment. Six months is seen as a sufficient amount of time for new grads to find a job and get their financial ducks in a row.
But six months can go by in a snap, leaving some graduates still unemployed and scrambling to make their first student loan payment. Since deferring payments is one of the perks of federal student loans, it might seem like a no-brainer to apply for a deferment if the grace period doesn’t feel long enough. In fact, unemployment is one of the situations that qualify for a deferment.
However, unsubsidized loans will continue to accrue interest during the deferment period. And although the government will pay your interest on subsidized loans during deferment, it’s still not a great idea to defer them past your grace period if you’re having trouble finding work, since there are limits to the amount of time you can defer student loans due to unemployment (generally a total of three years).
3. Consolidating student loans after graduation for the wrong reasons
Direct consolidation loans allow student loan borrowers to combine multiple federal education loans into a new, single loan. The main reason to consolidate your federal student loans is to trade in multiple monthly payments for a single, convenient payment to one loan servicer — or to get on an income-driven repayment plan if you have certain types of ineligible loans.
Many graduates, however, mistakenly believe that consolidating their student loans will save them money. While consolidation can potentially help lower your monthly payment amount (by stretching out the repayment term of the loan), it will not lower your interest rate.
The new interest rate is the weighted average of the rates on your old loans, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of a percentage point. Plus, if you extend your repayment term, you might end up with lower payments, but you’ll also pay more in interest over time.
If you’re looking to lower your interest rate, consider private student loan refinancing instead — however, you should note that private refinancing will turn federal loans private, making them ineligible for federal plans and programs.
When considering loan consolidation as you start to pay your student loans after graduation, it’s especially important to understand that this is a free service available via your federal loan servicer — anyone offering to do this on your behalf for a fee could be a scam.
4. Assuming you’re stuck with your monthly payment
The standard repayment plan is the default repayment plan for federal student loan borrowers, the financial equivalent of one-size-fits-most clothing. It assumes the majority of college graduates will be able to land a job that allows them to pay back their loans over a 10-year period.
Just because this plan fits many budgets does not mean it’s definitely right for you. Your repayment plan isn’t written in stone, and you can make monthly payments more affordable if necessary. Specifically, you can apply for any of the following payment plans to lower your payments:
- Pay As You Earn (PAYE): The PAYE plan allows your monthly payments to be capped at 10% of your discretionary income, and your payments will never be higher than what they would be through the standard repayment plan. Any unpaid balance will be forgiven after 20 years on the program.
- Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE): REPAYE is very similar to PAYE, except more borrowers are eligible. While payments are also capped at 10% of discretionary income, there is no limit to how high payments can be, so it’s possible they end up higher than they would be on the standard plan if your income increases. Here too, the remaining balance will be forgiven after 20 years (for undergraduate loans) or 25 years (for grad school loans).
- Income-Based Repayment (IBR): The IBR plan caps your monthly payment at 10% or 15% of your discretionary income, depending on when you took out your loans. As with the PAYE plan, you must have a high debt level relative to your income. Your outstanding balance is forgiven after 20 or 25 years, also based on when you borrowed the loan.
- Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR): An ICR plan caps student loan payments at the lesser of two options: 20% of discretionary income, or what the payment would be on a fixed, 12-year payment plan, adjusted according to income.
- Graduated repayment: If you anticipate that your income will increase over the years and you really just need a break right now as you get settled in your career, consider a graduated repayment plan. With these plans, your payments start out low, but increase over time — generally every two years. You can expect payments under this type of plan to be spread out over the course of 10 years, which makes it a potentially good option for new grads in fields with strong future earning potential.
- Extended repayment: Borrowers are allowed to extend their repayment schedule for up to 25 years and make fixed or graduated payments during that time. Just remember that tacking more time onto your repayment timeline means you’ll end up paying more overall for your student loans.
Again, remember that anything which lengthens the term of your loans will cost you more in interest over the long run. To see how much it will cost you, check out our collection of student loan calculators.
5. Missing payments
Missing a single student loan payment may seem like nothing to worry about. But unfortunately, even a single missed payment can potentially have serious repercussions.
First, your loan is considered delinquent the day after your missed due date and it remains delinquent until you make a payment (or receive deferment or forbearance). At that point, you will likely be assessed a late fee by your lender, and you may see a ding on your credit score.
After 270 days of delinquency, your federal loan is considered to be in default — an even more serious situation. With private student loans, default can trigger even sooner.
Setting up automatic payments on your student loans after graduation can be one of the smartest ways to avoid missing your monthly student loan payments. If you are worried about your ability to make a particular month’s payment, contact your lender to see about changing your due date or otherwise tweaking your payment amount to avoid delinquency.
Finally, make sure your lender has your current contact information. That way, if anything goes wrong during your repayment period, they can reach out, and you can find a solution together.
6. Paying only the minimum on student loans after graduation
While some recent college grads might be living off ramen in their parents’ basements, others are lucky enough to step into lucrative careers straight out of the gate. Those graduates might be tempted to spend their hefty paychecks on a lavish home or new car, but they might be better served by sending more money to their student loan servicers.
Making extra payments not only shortens your repayment period, but as we’ve discussed, it also reduces the amount of money you’ll spend in interest. Because of the power of compounding interest, even a modest increase to your student loan payment — such as $100 per month — can have a huge long-term impact. You can run the numbers with our student loan prepayment calculator.
Make a plan for paying your student loans after graduation
Thinking about paying off your student loans after graduation is not nearly as much fun as celebrating your new degree. But taking the time to plan for your student loans can help you avoid the common mistakes that might end up costing you for years to come.
Once you’ve found employment post-graduation, consider setting a budget for yourself that incorporates student loan payments and any other bills. That way, you can enjoy your hard-earned salary while still taking the right steps towards paying off your student debt.
Rebecca Safier and Larissa Runkle contributed to this report.
