How Student Loans and Refinancing Affect Your Credit Score

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Earnest Refinancing rates from 1.89% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Earnest

You’ve probably heard that student loan refinancing may lower your monthly payments. You may have even committed to refinancing your student loans, but you’re not sure whether your credit score is high enough to qualify.

Student loans — and refinancing — will impact your credit score, and it’s important to understand how before you make decisions about your student debt.

How student loans affect your credit score — good and bad

How student loan refinancing affects your credit score

How to keep student loans from hurting your credit score

Is refinancing your student loans worth the credit score hit?

How student loans affect your credit score

Good

If you make your monthly student loan payments on time, you show lenders you can use credit responsibly.

Student loans enable you to have a better credit mix if you also have a credit card, mortgage or auto loan (among other things), demonstrating that you can effectively manage different types of debt. Payment history and credit mix affect 45% of your credit score combined. These two areas are important as you try to raise your credit score.

Because you’ll probably be paying your student loans for several years, you also will have time to build a significant credit history — this is also important, as the length of your credit history makes up another 15% of your credit score.

Bad

If you make late payments or go into default, your credit score will take a serious hit. A missed payment can stay on your credit report for up to seven years, although the negative impact will decrease over the years.

Just one missed federal student loan payment could impact your credit score, as that will send your loan into delinquency. If you are more than 90 days late on a payment, the loan servicer will report your delinquency to Experian, Equifax and TransUnion, the three major credit bureaus. As a result, your credit score will drop.

The penalties can be even more severe on private student loans, since credit bureaus could be notified after even one missed payment — you could also face late penalties.

Some borrowers also worry that high amounts of student loans might hurt their score. However, student loans are not factored into your credit utilization, which tracks how much revolving credit you’re using compared to how much credit you have available. And while student loans are factored into your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, this ratio isn’t factored into your credit score. However, lenders do look at your DTI when deciding to approve you for credit.

Note that if your parents have taken out a Parent PLUS loan to help with your college expenses, late payments will only impact your parents’ credit score, even if you are contributing to the monthly payments.

How student loan refinancing affects your credit score

Now that you know how your student loans can affect your credit score, let’s talk about how refinancing your student loans can impact your score.

1. You can qualify for refinancing without hurting your credit score

Many student loan refinancing lenders, including Earnest and LendKey, don’t perform hard credit pulls before showing you offers. That means you can see APRs and terms for which you might qualify without hurting your credit score.

What happens is a soft credit pull, which is a way for lenders to put together a prequalification offer for you without having to request your credit report.

This gives you a chance to collect offers from more than one lender. After reviewing your offers, you can compare them before applying for your best offer. Keep in mind, however, that the offers you’re shown and the terms you qualify for once you officially apply can be different.

2. You can increase your approval chances by paying down revolving debt

If your credit score is preventing you from being approved for refinancing and you’re carrying a balance on your credit card, there’s a simple way to boost your score.

Reduce your credit card debt as much as possible before you reapply for refinancing. This will lower your credit utilization ratio, which in turn boosts your your credit score. A low credit utilization ratio can show lenders that you are managing your budget well and not taking on additional credit card debt each month.

Aim to keep your credit utilization at 30% or less. In fact, if you aren’t carrying a balance on your credit card right now, keep it that way for a billing cycle before you apply for student loan refinancing — if you can wait. That way, your balance will be reported as lower when refinancing lenders pull your credit report.

3. Auditing your credit report can increase your chances of approval

Another way to improve your chances of approval is to audit your credit report. You can get a free copy of your credit report from each of the three bureaus every 12 months at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Auditing your credit report could uncover errors you didn’t know about or past debts that were sent to collections. Even a bill you forgot about from years ago could show up on your report.

If you do see an error or fraudulent account on your credit report, dispute it immediately. Once your credit report looks good, you could check your credit score for free through My LendingTree.

4. Refinancing student loans won’t have lasting damage on your score

When you think about refinancing (or consolidation) and credit scores, don’t sweat the effects on your credit too much. While applying for a new loan will impact your score, the damage won’t be that bad.

A credit inquiry will generally only lower your FICO® Score by less than five points. But the real danger comes when you formally apply for a lot of credit at the same time, because those point deductions from credit pulls could start adding up. That’s more reason to collect prequalification offers from lenders, and then apply for your best offer.

However, if you apply for the same kinds of loans within a short period, your credit will be minimally impacted. FICO considers similar credit inquiries within a 14- to 45-day window as one.

As for the effect of taking on new debt, it’s a bit of a wash. Your refinanced student loan will immediately be used to pay off your current student loan or loans. Therefore, your debt amount will remain the same.

How to keep student loans from affecting your credit score

If you do get into trouble making your federal student loan payments, the government offers several programs that will temporarily suspend your payments, reduce the amount of your payments or forgive your loan balance entirely.

Taking advantage of these programs can save your credit score. If you are struggling with your loan payments, immediately contact your loan servicer. Here are some of your options:

Deferment: This could be a viable option for students, as well as parents with PLUS loans (depending on eligibility). Deferment gives borrowers a period of up to 36 months where they don’t have to make student loan payments. Borrowers may owe interest that accrued during deferment based on the type of loan.

This could be a viable option for students, as well as parents with PLUS loans (depending on eligibility). Deferment gives borrowers a period of up to 36 months where they don’t have to make student loan payments. Borrowers may owe interest that accrued during deferment based on the type of loan. Forbearance: Forbearance is similar to deferment, but you are eligible for only up to 12 months at a time. Unlike deferment, interest accrues on all types of federal loans during this period.

Forbearance is similar to deferment, but you are eligible for only up to 12 months at a time. Unlike deferment, interest accrues on all types of federal loans during this period. Loan forgiveness: Borrowers who work in certain professions, such as teaching or in a public service field, may be eligible for loan forgiveness. Your loan servicer can check if you qualify.

Borrowers who work in certain professions, such as teaching or in a public service field, may be eligible for loan forgiveness. Your loan servicer can check if you qualify. Income-driven plan: The remaining balance on an income-driven loan repayment plan is forgiven after the repayment period, which is 20 or 25 years.

Is refinancing your student loans worth the credit score hit?

As important as it is to understand refinancing and how student loans affect credit scores, it’s even more important to remember why you wanted to refinance your student loans in the first place.

Ultimately, refinancing student loans can be about getting a lower interest rate so you may pay off your student loans faster or make lower monthly payments. Either way, paying less in interest can be more beneficial than losing a few points on your credit score.

It’s easy to get caught up in the race for the best credit score possible. Just don’t let it lead you to decisions that are bad for your bottom line. Learn to balance the two for your best financial outcome.

Marty Minchin contributed to this report

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!