You may be looking forward to using a tax refund to pay down debt or stay current on bills. But if your federal student loans are in default because you haven’t been making payments for several months, the Department of Education may request that your tax refund be garnished by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in a move known as a tax refund offset, or treasury offset.
This means some or all of your tax refund would go toward paying your defaulted student loans. That said, you may be able to avoid this tax refund offset, or even get back through a tax refund offset reversal. Here are tips that may help you stop student loan tax garnishment.
Specifically, we’ll look at two cases:
How you can reverse your tax refund offset
The good news is that a tax refund garnishment should not come as a total surprise to you. You should get a tax offset notice in the mail before tax season gets into full swing, typically in the autumn, which will give you time to act if you think you have a case to challenge it. You should only get a notice like this if your loan is actually in default, which is another fact you would likely be aware of.
The notice should inform you of your right to see a copy of records related to your debt, get a review of the loan obligation and enter into a written agreement to repay your debt.
Once you get this notice, you should closely review and monitor your current student loan status. Are you actually in default, or do you think an error may have been made? Are you dealing with an extreme financial hardship? Here are some situations in which you may be able to avoid the offset.
- You’ve filed for bankruptcy and the case is still open, or the student loan was discharged in bankruptcy (which is extremely rare but possible in cases of extreme financial hardship).
- Your loans are not actually in default, meaning some kind of error was likely made when you received the notice. For example, someone else’s loan shows up under your name because the Social Security number attached was incorrect.
- You have been the victim of identity theft.
- You’ve already entered into a repayment agreement with the Department of Education and have started making payments as required.
- You’re totally and permanently disabled.
- Your school closed and you are eligible for a closed school or false certification student loan refund.
If any of the above apply to you, you may want to challenge your tax refund offset. If you want to freeze the tax refund offset as you challenge it, file a request for review at the address provided in the notice. This should be done by the later of 65 days following your receipt of the notice or 15 days after you request and receive your loan file, which you should do to get the full picture of what you’re dealing with. You must request that loan file within 20 days of receiving the notice.
That said, you can request a tax refund offset reversal after these deadlines, and whether the refund was already garnished or not. Still, it’s best in any case to move as quickly as possible when faced with this situation.
You’ll likely need to complete a request for review form provided by your loan servicer, which you can fill out per their instructions. You may also have to provide documentation as proof of your specific situation or hardship.
It is generally quite a bit harder to plead your case based purely on hardship than it is when there has been an error. Aside from bankruptcy, you may be able to qualify for a tax refund offset hardship refund if you are unemployed and have exhausted unemployment benefits, you are currently homeless, or you are facing eviction or foreclosure. To qualify, you will likely have to have already agreed to participate in some kind of student loan repayment program. This process also may take quite a bit of time, so you’ll need to be patient.
If you do qualify for a tax refund offset hardship exception, you may not ever be able to get one again.
If you are making the request for review after the tax refund offset has already happened, you will appeal to the Department of Education.
You can contact the Treasury Offset Program at 800-304-3107 for more information.
Avoiding or reversing a tax offset after you’ve been put on notice may not be an easy process, and there is no guarantee you will be successful in your efforts. But if you believe you have a good case, you should try.
How to avoid a tax offset in the first place
Financial hardship can impact anyone. But there are many ways you can avoid having to deal with a tax refund offset in the first place. Student loans are a type of debt that offers benefits many other loans do not, particularly if you are struggling financially. It is much easier than you might think to completely avoid default, which means you’ll never have to worry about your tax refund being garnished (not to mention the negative effect default will have on your credit score).
1. Make your student loan payments on time
It takes 270 days of nonpayment on federal student loans before official default status kicks in, although you are delinquent as soon as you miss one payment. Making minimum payments on time is the main thing you can do to stay out of default. However, if this isn’t possible due to any number of financial struggles you may be experiencing, you have several options.
2. Consider deferment or forbearance
If you know you can’t make minimum payments on time, you can try deferring your loans. When your loans are deferred, you can generally postpone payments for up to three years.
You also can consider another federal repayment option called forbearance. This is similar to deferment but has different eligibility rules. Forbearance pauses your loan payments for up to one year. Keep in mind that interest continues to add up during the forbearance period.
Depending on your loans, interest also can accrue if you’re in deferment, so do your research. Use our student loan deferment calculator to further explore this option.
You may also be able to qualify for an income-driven loan repayment program, including pay as you earn and income-contingent repayment plans. See our calculators for income-contingent repayment, income-based repayment, pay as you earn and revised pay as you earn programs.
3. Consolidate or refinance your student loans
Another way of avoiding default is to consolidate or refinance your student loans. Both options can help you keep your loan payments low and will move you toward making one payment, rather than multiple payments, per month. Depending on your loans, you could qualify for low interest rates through refinancing.
You should always check to see if you’ll lose any federal protections by refinancing with a private lender. This is one potential risk of refinancing student loans, so be sure you understand everything involved.
See our student loan consolidation versus refinancing calculator to explore which option might work best for you.
4. See if you qualify for a student loan forgiveness program
If you work in public service, education, health care or any other kind of helping profession, you may qualify for a student loan forgiveness program. This means a portion or even the full amount of your student loans may be paid off. Check out this article to see if you might be eligible for any of these programs.
Holding on to your tax refund
It can be tempting to put off paying your student loans, especially when you have other pressing bills. But doing so can put a huge damper on your finances and your credit, especially if you end up defaulting.
Do your best to avoid defaulting on your student loans and ending up in a tax offset situation. Getting your money back through a tax refund offset reversal might be difficult, depending on your circumstances. That said, it isn’t necessarily a hopeless situation, and if you find yourself facing a tax offset, you should make the effort to see if you can reverse it.
One good thing that can come out of dealing with a tax refund offset is that it can inspire you to get out of student loan default and move toward rehabilitating your financial situation. Check out Student Loan Hero’s full guide on student loan default and how to get out of it, and see our story on one borrower who went from default to almost debt-free.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.13% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.48% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.48% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of January 28, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 1/28/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at hello@earnest.com, or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Figure.
Figure Disclosures
Figure’s Student Refinance Loan is a private loan. If you refinance federal loans, you forfeit certain flexible repayment options associated with those loans. If you expect to incur financial hardship that would impact your ability to repay, you should consider federal consolidation alternatives.
4 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
College Ave Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
1College Ave Refi Education loans are not currently available to residents of Maine.
2All rates shown include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
3$5,000 is the minimum requirement to refinance. The maximum loan amount is $300,000 for those with medical, dental, pharmacy or veterinary doctorate degrees, and $150,000 for all other undergraduate or graduate degrees.
4This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a refi borrower with a Full Principal & Interest Repayment and a 10-year repayment term, has a $40,000 loan and a 5.5% Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $434.11 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $52,092.61. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
Information advertised valid as of 1/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
5 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of November 8, 2019 and is subject to change.
6 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 1.76% effective November 10, 2019.
8 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 12/019/2019 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.90% to 8.59% Variable APR with AutoPay and 3.49% to 7.75% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
|1.99% – 6.48%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.31% – 6.73%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.06% – 6.81%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.62% – 6.12%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.29% – 6.65%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.06%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.81% – 6.29%7
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.90% – 8.59%8
|Undergrad & Graduate