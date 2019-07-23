You might not realize that your student loan servicer — the company that handles your student loan payments — is full of information that can help you along your loan repayment journey. Sometimes people are afraid to contact their student loan servicers, especially if they’re having trouble making payments. But the truth is, calling your student loan servicer is your best bet for getting answers to your student loan questions.
Your student loan servicer should be able to help you if:
- You want to make your very first payment.
- You want to lower your payments.
- You’re having trouble making your payments.
- You want to pay off your student loan early.
- You have questions about going back to school.
The servicer can also help you with more obscure questions about student loans and give advice about student loan consolidation and refinancing student loans.
As always, do your own research, and don’t be afraid to challenge the person on the phone if you’ve read conflicting information. The point is to get the best, most accurate information about your student loan questions. Here are the questions about student loans that can lead to helpful answers from your servicer.
Student loan questions to ask your servicer
- How can I lower my payments?
- When is my first payment due?
- I want to go back to school. How will that affect my student loan payments?
- How do I consolidate my student loans?
- What is the difference between consolidating and refinancing student loans?
- I’m having trouble making my payments. What happens if I miss a student loan payment?
- How do I prevent default?
- What are some examples of personal hardships that would qualify me for forbearance?
- What should I do if I lose my job?
- What is my interest rate?
- Is there any way I can lower my interest rate?
- Is there any benefit to automating my student loan payments?
- Is my contact information up to date?
- I got married and changed my last name. How do I change my information in your system?
- How much will it cost if I want to pay off my student loans completely in the next 10 days?
- How do I know what type of loan I have?
- I can’t live on my current student loans. How do I qualify for more?
- How long is my grace period after I graduate?
- Do I get another grace period if I go back to school and graduate again?
- When will I receive my loan refund check?
- What is the benefit of paying interest on my loan while I am in school?
- Do I qualify for income-based repayment?
- What benefits will I lose if I refinance or consolidate my federal loans into a private loan?
- What is the best way to pay my student loan bill?
One thing to note: If your student loan servicer recommends changing your repayment plan, it’s wise to get a second opinion before committing to a new plan. Reducing or postponing your monthly payment can give your finances some breathing room, but it usually means extending your repayment period and paying more in interest fees over the life of your loan.
Explore all your options for lowering your monthly student loan payment and follow up your phone call with additional research to make sure the change is right for you.
Student loan servicers exist to help
While your student loan servicer’s primary job is to collect the money it’s owed, it’s also there to help you understand your repayment options and answer your questions about student loans. After all, the more informed you are, the more likely you are to continue paying off your loans on time.
Still, many people find it difficult to call and ask student loan questions on the phone, especially if they are dealing with financial hardship. However, those who have been in such situations say that once they called their student loan servicer and asked for help, they felt an immense sense of relief and wished they’d called sooner.
I had personal experience working with a student loan servicer when my husband and I wanted to send back $13,000 of his medical school loans. I’d recently received a promotion at work with a large pay raise and we didn’t need all of the money we were awarded that semester. Our student loan servicer contract said that we could return the money within 90 days and no interest would be charged on it.
It took a few calls to confirm that we could send the money back penalty-free. It was such an uncommon practice to send money back early that not everyone at the company was aware of the clause. However, we were eventually able to send it back, and we felt so great about it.
Problems with your student loan servicer?
If you call your student loan servicer with questions about your student loans and find that the company isn’t helpful, write down the name of the person you spoke with as well as the date and time. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau gathers information on student loan servicers that have not been helpful to students, and you can file a complaint. You can also submit feedback through the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Feedback System if you’re dealing with federal student loans.
If you have a dispute with your student loan servicer, ask for a statement detailing your payment history and double check your own records before jumping to conclusions. In order to avoid problems, the U.S. Department of Education recommends taking the following actions when contacting your student loan servicer:
- Keep notes of your conversation and who you spoke with.
- Follow up in writing and keep these emails or letters on file.
- Ask for a copy of your customer service history (servicers keep record of notes made on your account).
- Always save your bills and receipts, as well as any letters or emails you receive about your account.
- Leave accurate contact information so you can be reached in a timely manner.
Most student loan servicers should be able to answer your student loan questions accurately, but you should still be your own advocate. Research your questions about student loans in length before calling, and ask lots of follow-up questions. It’s a good idea to have a positive relationship with your servicer and be polite on the phone, even if you find yourself getting frustrated.
Asking for help isn’t always easy, but when you get the answers you need, you’ll be glad you did.
Elizabeth Aldrich contributed to this report.
