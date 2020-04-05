7 Student Loan Repayment Strategies for Pharmacists

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

You should have a plan for how to pay off your pharmacy school loans as you get ready to graduate and hit the job market. Take a look at these student loan strategies, including loan forgiveness for pharmacists, that could help you get you out of debt:

1. Consider an income-driven repayment plan

2. Postpone payments during residency

3. Take advantage of employer tuition assistance

4. Negotiate a signing bonus and put it toward your loans

5. Prepay your student loans when you can

6. Learn about loan forgiveness for pharmacists

7. Refinance your student loans with a private lender

The good news is that the median pay for pharmacists in 2018 was $126,120, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But pharmacy program borrowers finance an average of $166,528, according to a 2018 report by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. Here’s how to attack that debt…

1. Consider an income-driven repayment plan

If you think you’ll be unable to make your required student loan monthly payments, an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan could help. IDR plans generally adjust your monthly payments based on your discretionary income.

There are four IDR plans, all of which apply exclusively to federal student loans:

Though they work differently, the plans generally cap your payments at 10%, 15% or 20% of your monthly income. And while they can lower your bills, they also extend your payment terms to 20 or 25 years.

If you still have a balance after your repayment period, your debt is forgiven, but that total may be considered taxable income.

Under an IDR plan, your monthly payment could increase if your salary rises. With the PAYE and IBR plans, your payments would never be more than what you’d owe on a standard 10-year plan. With the REPAYE and ICR plans, your payments could exceed what you’d owe on the standard plan.

2. Postpone payments during residency

Pharmacy graduates can consider a residency before entering the workforce.

While in your residency, you’ll earn a stipend, but it won’t compare to your future earning potential — and it may not be enough to cover living expenses while making loans payments.

You may want to talk to your lender about postponing your loan repayments through mandatory forbearance until you’ve completed your residency. Mandatory forbearance will only be granted for 12 months at a time.

Be cautious about student loan forbearance and deferment

Forbearance and deferment are short-term solutions for people who go back to school or run into financial hardship. Both options pause student loan payments for a set period. But interest may continue to accrue, depending on your situation and loan type.

Both can be a useful, temporary solution if you can’t make your monthly payments. However, the danger with each option is that your student debt could balloon out of control. Because you’re not chipping away at the principal, the amount will continue to grow if the interest accrues.

Depending on your situation, most federal student loans are eligible for deferment and forbearance. However, the rules around deferring private student loans are up to each lender.

3. Take advantage of employer tuition assistance

To land top talent, a growing number of employers are offering scholarships or tuition assistance.

Walgreens, for instance, offers qualifying students up to $2,500 a year up to four years. To participate, you have to be a current or former Walgreens employee and be referred by your district manager. Upon graduation, you’ll need to work as a pharmacist for as many years as you participated in the company’s Professional Educational Assistance Program. However, if you leave Walgreens before that period, you’ll have to repay any funds you received.

Supermarket chain Wegmans, which has in-store pharmacies, offers qualifying part-time employees up to $1,500 a year for four years in scholarship money, while full-time employees can receive up to $2,200 a year for four years.

4. Negotiate a signing bonus and put it toward your loans

Companies, organizations and military branches may try to woo new pharmacists with signing bonuses that they can use to pay down their loans.

On the high end, the U.S. Army offers active-duty service members a $30,000 Pharmacist Accession Bonus paid in a lump sum at first-duty assignment. Internet job listings show various sign-on bonuses from $500 to $1,000 to $5,000. This will depend on the employer, job location and hours, among other things.

If you get an offer, you can try to negotiate the terms for a signing (or bigger signing) bonus. And if you put that bonus toward your student loans, you can pay off a significant chunk at once.

5. Prepay your student loans when you can

If you score a six-figure income out of grad school, it’s easy to ramp up your spending. You might move to a bigger apartment or eat out often.

Instead of succumbing to lifestyle inflation, try to keep your expenses low. That way, you can make extra payments on your student loans. You might make an occasional extra payment or even set up regular biweekly payments.

Beyond tracking your spending, calculate what would happen if you ramped up your student loan payments. When you have an idea of how much you could save by paying off your loans early, you might be motivated to take a more aggressive stance. When it comes to tackling student loans, even a small extra payment goes a long way.

6. Learn about loan forgiveness for pharmacists

There are options for loan forgiveness for pharmacists if you qualify for assistance.

Here are a few examples:

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program may forgive your federal loans after 10 years of service in a qualifying organization, though it’s known to be hard to qualify for.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) offers up to $50,000 in loan repayment assistance each year to pharmacists conducting qualifying research.

The U.S. Army offers financial benefits for pharmacists who serve in active duty, including up to $120,000 to pay down qualifying pharmacy school loans.

Beyond these national programs, many states offer loan repayment assistance to health care professionals. Most of these programs require a minimum number of years of service in a high-needs area.

For example:

California offers up to $110,000 to full-time workers, though pharmacists who primarily dispense medication or who work in a retail setting are not eligible

Minnesota offers pharmacists, students and residents up to $24,000 per year — up to $96,000 — in exchange for three to four years of service in a rural area

Depending on the nature and location of your work, you could qualify for major assistance toward your student loans.

Check out our full list of pharmacist student loan forgiveness programs to learn more.

7. Refinance your student loans with a private lender

When you refinance, you take outstanding loans and bundle them into one new loan with a single monthly payment and often a lower interest rate — plus, it also lets you change your repayment terms. Private refinance lenders usually offer repayment periods between five and 20 years.

Ultimately, refinancing student loans is a strategic move for many pharmacists. Since you could earn a good income, you could qualify for competitive loan terms. If you want to estimate how much you could save with a lower interest rate, you could use our Student Loan Refinancing Calculator to find out.

Be aware, though, that there are potential drawbacks to refinancing, including loss of access to federal loan protections, including IDR plans, deferment and forbearance, and loan forgiveness. If you’re going to refinance your loans, be sure to shop around to find your best possible deal.

Find the strategy that works best for you

Earning your Doctor of Pharmacy degree is a great achievement. However, the journey to get this degree often comes with a huge price tag.

Once you graduate, you need to figure out how to approach your student debt. Before acting, make sure to explore your options and identify your needs. With this knowledge, you can find the right prescription to cure your student loan debt.

Alli Romano contributed to this report.

