Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Imagine adding $100 to your monthly student loan payment. That bump could shave years — and thousands of dollars of interest — off the life of your loan.

But if you don’t have room in your budget for extra student loan payments, your job might be able to help you out. Though student loan payment assistance is still a relatively rare workplace benefit, an increasing number of companies are catching on to this trend and offering money to help pay off employees’ student debt.

As our country’s collective education debt continues to swell (the average 2019 graduate entered the workforce $29,900 in the red), employees of all experience levels may welcome this benefit. But don’t wait for your human resources representative to begin the conversation about student loan payment assistance — start it yourself. Here are five ways you might do it:

1. Explain the tax advantages

There’s a reason why more than 6 in 10 companies offer tuition reimbursement benefits, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, and yet only 8% offer student loan payment assistance. The former has long been established in the Internal Revenue Code, with the latter subject to income and payroll taxes — but that’s changed now.

The CARES Act of 2020 has allowed employers to contribute $5,250 toward employees’ student loan payments, without being subject to tax. And the employee enjoys the same benefit: Their company’s contributions to their debt won’t count as income and be taxed by Uncle Sam.

This provision was initially set to expire at the end of 2020, but Congress’ ensuing stimulus bill during the coronavirus pandemic extended it, and it now expires on Jan. 1, 2026.

If your HR rep isn’t tuned in to the latest news from Washington, D.C., take it upon yourself to explain the win-win situation for both employer and employee.

2. Talk about your company’s competitors

Research other companies that pay off student loans and hire professionals with your skill set. There’s a chance that one or more is offering student loan payment assistance to their employees.

And it’s not just you who’s interested in working for a business that supports its workers’ personal financial lives. More than 62% of survey respondents said that student loan payment assistance was either moderately, very or extremely important to them when evaluating job offers, according to a past Student Loan Hero survey.

If your company doesn’t want to lose you to a competitor, perhaps they’ll act.

3. Estimate the cost of your replacement

If student loan payment assistance, at least in part, keeps you aboard, your company wouldn’t need to invest in recruiting your replacement. This isn’t chump change we’re talking about — SHRM estimated recruitment costs in time (36 days) and money ($4,425), based on their 2017 survey.

If your employer wants to avoid that unnecessary cost, perhaps you could strike a deal, trading continued commitment to them in exchange for student loan payment assistance for you.

If you work for a company of bottom-liners, offer up the example of a similar benefit in practice: Tuition reimbursement. For every dollar healthcare company Cigna spent on its reimbursement program, it got its dollar back and saved an additional $1.29 on employee turnover, according to a study funded by The Lumina Foundation.

4. Share your student debt stress

You almost certainly don’t need to be reminded of the weighty burden that student loan debt causes, but HR representatives may need a nudge to see the connection between stress and workplace effectiveness.

Here’s a statistic to strengthen your case: Student loan borrowers are twice as likely to feel depressed about their financial situation as peers without education debt, according to a recent Student Loan Hero survey. And if you’re stressed about debt, it reasons to think your productivity may not be at its peak.

If relaying that still gets you a blank stare, mention the additional causation between stress and health. Stanford and Harvard University researchers have estimated in years past that America’s workplace issues increase healthcare costs by 5 to 8%. Decreasing those costs could save your company money.

5. Connect your company with a vendor

So, sure, employer-provided student loan payment assistance could trim your company’s spending, as well as save your HR manager the time it takes to retain employees longer and attract new hires with less effort — but how long will it take to set the program up?

Installing the benefit may not be as cumbersome as they might guess.

More and more business-to-business services (including Gradifi, ionTuition, SoFi at Work and CommonBond for Business) help employers institute student loan payment assistance, among other financial tools. A product like this would allow you to receive either a direct contribution or payment matching from your company. It may also offer you and your colleagues debt counseling and student loan refinancing options.

How to ask for student loan payment assistance

These five arguments about student loan payment assistance can help you get the conversation started at your workspace, but also consider how to deliver the spiel.

The goal is to empower your boss, HR rep or company contact with information. It’s not to stomp your foot and demand change. Relaying your personal story in addition to some black-and-white data could go a long way.

Similarly, gathering your coworkers may seem like presenting a strong front, but to your audience, it feels like ganging up. If you know other people in your office are struggling with student loan debt, ask for permission to speak on their behalf.

Unlike a 401(k), it can still be taboo to talk openly about your debt. Understand that not all of your colleagues will benefit from student loan payment assistance. Nevertheless, they’d probably want to work somewhere that offers it.

Interested in refinancing student loans?