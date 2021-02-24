Imagine adding $100 to your monthly student loan payment. That bump could shave years — and thousands of dollars of interest — off the life of your loan.
But if you don’t have room in your budget for extra student loan payments, your job might be able to help you out. Though student loan payment assistance is still a relatively rare workplace benefit, an increasing number of companies are catching on to this trend and offering money to help pay off employees’ student debt.
As our country’s collective education debt continues to swell (the average 2019 graduate entered the workforce $29,900 in the red), employees of all experience levels may welcome this benefit. But don’t wait for your human resources representative to begin the conversation about student loan payment assistance — start it yourself. Here are five ways you might do it:
- Explain the tax advantages
- Talk about your company’s competitors
- Estimate the cost of your replacement
- Share your student debt stress
- Connect your company with a vendor
1. Explain the tax advantages
There’s a reason why more than 6 in 10 companies offer tuition reimbursement benefits, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, and yet only 8% offer student loan payment assistance. The former has long been established in the Internal Revenue Code, with the latter subject to income and payroll taxes — but that’s changed now.
The CARES Act of 2020 has allowed employers to contribute $5,250 toward employees’ student loan payments, without being subject to tax. And the employee enjoys the same benefit: Their company’s contributions to their debt won’t count as income and be taxed by Uncle Sam.
This provision was initially set to expire at the end of 2020, but Congress’ ensuing stimulus bill during the coronavirus pandemic extended it, and it now expires on Jan. 1, 2026.
If your HR rep isn’t tuned in to the latest news from Washington, D.C., take it upon yourself to explain the win-win situation for both employer and employee.
2. Talk about your company’s competitors
Research other companies that pay off student loans and hire professionals with your skill set. There’s a chance that one or more is offering student loan payment assistance to their employees.
And it’s not just you who’s interested in working for a business that supports its workers’ personal financial lives. More than 62% of survey respondents said that student loan payment assistance was either moderately, very or extremely important to them when evaluating job offers, according to a past Student Loan Hero survey.
If your company doesn’t want to lose you to a competitor, perhaps they’ll act.
3. Estimate the cost of your replacement
If student loan payment assistance, at least in part, keeps you aboard, your company wouldn’t need to invest in recruiting your replacement. This isn’t chump change we’re talking about — SHRM estimated recruitment costs in time (36 days) and money ($4,425), based on their 2017 survey.
If your employer wants to avoid that unnecessary cost, perhaps you could strike a deal, trading continued commitment to them in exchange for student loan payment assistance for you.
If you work for a company of bottom-liners, offer up the example of a similar benefit in practice: Tuition reimbursement. For every dollar healthcare company Cigna spent on its reimbursement program, it got its dollar back and saved an additional $1.29 on employee turnover, according to a study funded by The Lumina Foundation.
4. Share your student debt stress
You almost certainly don’t need to be reminded of the weighty burden that student loan debt causes, but HR representatives may need a nudge to see the connection between stress and workplace effectiveness.
Here’s a statistic to strengthen your case: Student loan borrowers are twice as likely to feel depressed about their financial situation as peers without education debt, according to a recent Student Loan Hero survey. And if you’re stressed about debt, it reasons to think your productivity may not be at its peak.
If relaying that still gets you a blank stare, mention the additional causation between stress and health. Stanford and Harvard University researchers have estimated in years past that America’s workplace issues increase healthcare costs by 5 to 8%. Decreasing those costs could save your company money.
5. Connect your company with a vendor
So, sure, employer-provided student loan payment assistance could trim your company’s spending, as well as save your HR manager the time it takes to retain employees longer and attract new hires with less effort — but how long will it take to set the program up?
Installing the benefit may not be as cumbersome as they might guess.
More and more business-to-business services (including Gradifi, ionTuition, SoFi at Work and CommonBond for Business) help employers institute student loan payment assistance, among other financial tools. A product like this would allow you to receive either a direct contribution or payment matching from your company. It may also offer you and your colleagues debt counseling and student loan refinancing options.
How to ask for student loan payment assistance
These five arguments about student loan payment assistance can help you get the conversation started at your workspace, but also consider how to deliver the spiel.
The goal is to empower your boss, HR rep or company contact with information. It’s not to stomp your foot and demand change. Relaying your personal story in addition to some black-and-white data could go a long way.
Similarly, gathering your coworkers may seem like presenting a strong front, but to your audience, it feels like ganging up. If you know other people in your office are struggling with student loan debt, ask for permission to speak on their behalf.
Unlike a 401(k), it can still be taboo to talk openly about your debt. Understand that not all of your colleagues will benefit from student loan payment assistance. Nevertheless, they’d probably want to work somewhere that offers it.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2021!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 5.99%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.91% – 5.25%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.88%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of Feburary 1, 2021.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 02/17/2021 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.91% APR – 5.25% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% APR – 7.63% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
4 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of January 4, 2021. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.