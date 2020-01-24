What Are the Risks of Refinancing Student Loans?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Refinancing your federal student loans involves potential risks, including losing access to income-driven repayment plans and not being able to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

It “can’t be undone,” said Jay Fleischman, a student loan lawyer.

You may be tempted to refinance so that you could get a lower interest rate or a smaller, more manageable monthly payment (or both). But you can’t ignore the risks of refinancing student loans.

5 risks of refinancing student loans

Here are some of the risks to consider:

You won’t have access to income-driven repayment plans

You won’t be able to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

You might need a cosigner

You could end up paying more in interest

Your student loan debt might not go away when you die

You won’t have access to income-driven repayment plans

Consolidating your federal or private student loan debt into a new loan means you lose access to federal income-driven repayment (IDR) plans that can limit your monthly payments.

Some private lenders offer forbearance if you’re facing hardship, but it’s not the same.

If you’re worried about not being able to afford your student loan payments due to job loss or low wages, losing access to IDR options could be a big blow to your finances.

You won’t be able to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Refinancing your federal student loans prevents you from taking advantage of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

You should weigh the risks of refinancing if you work at a nonprofit or for the government. With PSLF, the balance of your student loans could be forgiven after making 120 qualifying monthly payments.

There could also be other federal student loan forgiveness programs for which you won’t qualify if you refinance your student loans. In this case, it could make sense to take advantage of partial forgiveness programs and then refinance the remainder of your balance later.

You might need a cosigner

If you don’t meet the credit requirements when you try to refinance with a private student lender, you might need to apply with a cosigner who has good credit, usually a family member or a friend.

A cosigner, who agrees to be responsible for your debt if you default, might insist on a shorter repayment term to limit their risk. This could result in higher monthly payments than you expected. And if you’re late or can’t make payments, it will not only impact your credit report as well as that of your cosigner, but it could also ruin your relationship.

If you refinance with a cosigner, consider looking for private lenders that release cosigners. When you make a certain number of on-time payments, you can apply to have your cosigner removed from the student loan, reducing their risk.

You could end up paying more in interest

While some private lenders advertise low interest rates on refinancing, the reality is that you might still end up paying more. “Only borrowers with the best credit qualifications will get the lowest interest rates,” Fleischman said.

If you have to refinance to a longer term of 10 or 15 years at that higher interest rate, you’ll end up paying hundreds of dollars — or even thousands — more in interest. So check your options with a refinancing calculator to help you compare costs and make the right decision for you.

Finally, don’t forget to check for variable interest rates. “You might see a rate that looks really attractive, only to discover that it’s a variable rate that could rise over time,” Fleischman said. “That could lead to a more expensive loan and higher payments in the future.”

Your student loan debt might not go away when you die

One of the biggest overlooked risks of refinancing student loans, Fleischman explained, is that private student loans aren’t automatically discharged when you die like with federal loans.

“Private loans … are usually settled by the estate,” Fleischman said. “So, before your assets are passed on to your heirs, they might be reduced by your refinanced student loans.”

Also, because many private loans require a cosigner, you could leave a loved one in a lurch if you die. “There are ways to get around it, but it can be difficult,” Fleischman said. “It’s not something you want your loved ones dealing with while also suffering from grief.”

When refinancing is the right option for you

If you’re sure you can pay off your student loans quickly — within 10 years, which is the standard repayment plan — you could benefit from refinancing.

For professionals who make more money in the private sector than they would by doing government or nonprofit work, refinancing to a shorter term at a lower interest rate could be the right move.

Borrowers who meet the credit requirements for the lowest interest rates and who are certain they won’t need to use an IDR plan or PSLF can potentially save on their student loan interest.

Paul Sisolak contributed to this report.

