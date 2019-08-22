Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Lower interest rate, shorter loan period, more money in your pocket. The potential outcomes of student loan refinancing can sound appealing. And for some people, refinancing is a smart way to consolidate debt and potentially reduce the cost of student loans.

But refinancing doesn’t guarantee a lower interest rate, and refinancing federal student loans may cause you to miss out on options for student loan forgiveness. Consider, too, what could happen if you lose your job after refinancing and can no longer afford to make payments.

Before signing on the dotted line, make sure you’re not making any of these student loan refinancing mistakes:

1. Checking your rates with only one lender

It’s essential to thoroughly compare refinancing offers before you commit to one. Offers differ among potential customers based on factors including your credit score and overall financial picture. That’s why a great lender for someone else may not be the best for your situation.

To evaluate your options, consider requesting a rate quote from multiple lenders online. You’ll enter a few basic pieces of information, including your total student debt, income and education level. You’ll then undergo a soft credit check to give the lender a sense of your financial history.

This soft check won’t hurt your credit score. Then, you’ll be able to quickly compare fixed and variable interest rates and different repayment terms. Most lenders offer terms between five and 20 years.

Once you’ve reviewed offers, you can look more closely at the lenders offering the best rates for you. Understand what fees you might be subject to, including late payment fees. Check how easy it is to get in touch with customer service and what options are available if you need a lower payment or more flexibility in the future.

Whatever your criteria for choosing a lender, make sure to shop around. That way, you can find the best deal for refinancing your student loans.

2. Thinking you have to refinance all of your loans

Be strategic about which loans you choose to refinance. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to refinance just one of your loans or to refinance multiple loans together.

Student loan interest rates should be a major factor in deciding which loans to refinance. Federal student loans have a standard interest rate that varies by year, but when you get a loan, that rate will be fixed for its entire term. Private loans can have a wide range of interest rates, depending on the borrower’s credit and financial history. For example, the fixed interest rate for federal direct loans for undergraduates for the 2019-2020 academic year is 4.53%. Fixed interest rates on Sallie Mae private student loans for undergraduates, on the other hand, currently range from 4.74%* to 11.35%* APR (which include a discount for making automatic payments). If you have student loans with interest rates higher than 5%, it may be worth seeing if you could get a lower rate by refinancing. But you can choose not to refinance loans that already have comparatively low rates.

Additionally, some borrowers might benefit from refinancing their private student loans, but not their federal ones. When you refinance federal student loans, you lose access to helpful federal programs like income-driven repayment (IDR) and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). It’s possible to leave your federal loans alone, and to refinance only private loans into a single new loan.

3. Not comparing different repayment plans

Before choosing a repayment plan for your new refinanced loan, it’s important to run the numbers. Compare your old term and interest rate with the new ones you’ll get through refinancing. You’ll see exactly how much you’ll save on a lower interest rate or shorter repayment term. Or, if you need lower monthly payments, you’ll see how your new loan will affect your budget.

For example, let’s say you have eight years remaining on your old student loan balance of $30,000. Altogether, these loans have a weighted average interest rate of 6.80%. When you apply for refinancing, you qualify for a 4.75% interest rate.

On a seven-year repayment plan, you’ll pay just $15 more each month but save $3,657 in interest over time. On a five-year repayment plan, you’ll pay $157 more per month but save $5,217 total in interest. Plus, you’ll get out of debt three years ahead of schedule.

By crunching the numbers with a student loan refinancing calculator, you can see how refinancing your loans to a lower interest rate or different term will affect your payments. In general, the shorter the loan term, the less money you’ll pay in interest over time, but it can be smart to choose a loan repayment amount that fits your monthly budget, too.

4. Giving up federal loan protections (if you need them)

When you refinance federal loans, you turn them into private loans. As a result, you lose access to federal benefits like IDR plans, which lower monthly payments to a percentage of your income, and loan forgiveness programs. Whether you can afford to forfeit these options depends on your goals and career path.

If you’re working toward federal loan forgiveness, you shouldn’t refinance your loans. If you suspect your income might drop in the future, it may be wise to keep your federal student loans and maintain access to IDR plans so you can lower your monthly payments as needed. Plus, you may not save much on interest if the rates on your federal loans are close to what you’d get by refinancing.

But it’s also important to know what refinance lenders may offer in forgiveness-type opportunities. For example, some private lenders offer flexible repayment terms or forbearance in case of financial hardship. Speak with potential lenders about your concerns; they can help answer “what if?” questions so you can refinance your student loans with a full understanding of what you’re gaining and what you may be giving up.

5. Not finding a cosigner

One way to unlock the best student loan refinancing rates is to be a competitive applicant with very strong credit. That could be the case if you scored a lucrative job out of college, are free of other debt and earn a large income. But if not, you may be able to access lower interest rates by applying with a cosigner.

Your cosigner could be a parent, a partner or another person with strong credit and solid income. They should know, though, that they take on risk when cosigning a loan. If you can’t repay the loan, the cosigner is responsible for it.

Talking through expectations alongside contingency plans if, say, you were unable to pay the bill due to a job loss, can help make sure you’re both on the same page and enable you to decide if a cosigner is the right option for you.

6. Prematurely stopping payments on your old student loans

From start to finish, the process of refinancing your student loans usually takes a few weeks. In the meantime, you must continue making payments on your original loans. If you miss payments, your loan could become delinquent or go into default, which could seriously dent your credit score.

Before you stop paying your original student loan, make sure you receive confirmation from your new lender that the new loan has been issued, and set up your first payment. Log in to your old loan account to make sure the balance has dropped to $0, which confirms that your new lender has paid it off.

Once you get the green light from your new lender and are confident the old loan balance is $0, you’re ready to make payments toward the new loan only.

Before making changes to your student loans, do your research. Thoroughly understanding how refinancing works can help you avoid the above mistakes.

As long as you’ve thought through your options, refinancing can be a smart financial move. You could simplify your monthly payments and save on interest over time.

For more debt payoff inspiration, here are some of the best tips for paying off your student loans faster.

*Rate accurate as of August 20, 2019.

Anna Davies contributed to this repor

