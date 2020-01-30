11 Tips for Paying Off Your Student Loans After Graduation

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re a recent college graduate with debt, you know you have to start making those dreaded student loan payments soon. But are you fully aware of the best ways to handle this new financial responsibility? We’ve put together 11 pro tips for paying off student loans after graduation, to help you start dealing with your debt — and avoid the potential pitfalls.

By following these student loan tips, you can start off debt repayment on the right foot and avoid making costly mistakes.

Tips for paying off student loans after graduation

1. Use your grace period wisely

Although your federal student loans offer a standard six-month grace period after graduation before you need to start making payments, it doesn’t mean you should ignore your debt.

Instead, use this time to track down the details of your student loans. Figure out how much you owe and to whom. Take note of your interest rates, and learn what your future monthly payments will be.

If possible, start making payments before your grace period is over to save on interest. Unless you have subsidized loans, your debt will accrue interest the entire time your loan is in deferment.

By making small or interest-only payments as a student or in the six months after graduation, you can prevent your balance from ballooning too much.

2. Learn about your repayment plan options

Federal loans automatically go on the standard 10-year repayment plan, but you have other options, too.

If your budget is tight or your income is looking uncertain, you can explore income-driven repayment plans, for example, such as Income-Based Repayment or REPAYE.

Keep in mind, however, that while these plans help lower monthly payments, they also extend your repayment terms. This means you’ll end up paying more money overall due to extra interest charges.

If you have private student loans, speak with your loan servicer about your options. They might be able to adjust your repayment terms if you’re struggling to make your monthly payments.

And if you have strong credit (or a creditworthy cosigner), you could explore refinancing your student loans for new terms and an adjusted monthly payment.

3. Automate paying your student loans after graduation

Automating payments by having them directly debited from your checking or savings account means you’ll never forget to make a payment or pay late fees.

Plus, many private lenders will offer to lower your student loan interest rate (typically, a 0.25% reduction) as a thank you for signing up for autopay.

4. Pay more than the minimum

If you’re looking for tips for paying off student loans that could save you thousands of dollars, here’s one: Pay more than the monthly minimum on your student loans.

This means putting every extra dollar available toward your debt. It might require living a modest lifestyle now, but prepaying your student loans means more financial freedom sooner after graduation.

See for yourself with the calculator below.

5. Claim your tax deduction

Paying interest on student loans qualifies you for a tax deduction – up to $2,500 for single filers, in fact.

If you paid more than $600 in interest over the year, your student loan servicer should send you Form 1098-E, which details exactly how much interest you paid.

However, you can still claim the deduction even if you didn’t receive the form; simply contact your servicer(s) to find out the total amount.

6. Carefully weigh direct loan consolidation

The more student loans you have, the more tempted you may be to consolidate them into one. While direct loan consolidation does make for one easy payment every month, you won’t lower your interest rate or save money in most cases.

In fact, if consolidating your loans means extending the term from 10 years to 20, you’ll likely end up paying far more in interest over the life of the loan. Plus, you won’t be able to be strategic about what loans and interest rates you tackle first.

Before applying for federal consolidation, think about whether it will actually benefit you.

7. Explore refinancing your loans for better rates

While direct consolidation won’t get you a lower interest rate, student loan refinancing could. Plus, refinancing multiple loans lets you simplify repayment by combining your loans into one.

When you refinance, you basically replace one or more of your old student loans with a new one from a private lender. If you meet credit and income requirements (or apply with a cosigner), you could get a better interest rate.

Plus, you can choose new repayment terms, usually between five and 20 years. The only downside is that refinancing federal loans turns them private, meaning you lose access to federal forgiveness programs, repayment plans and other protections.

Before applying to refinance your student loans, make sure you understand the pros and cons.

8. Communicate with your loan servicer

If you’re having any kind of issue making payments, the last thing you want to do is ignore the problem.

Don’t wait until you’re late on payments to contact your loan servicer for help – and by all means, don’t wait until you’re in default. Contact your student loan servicer immediately so they can go over all of your options with you.

9. Treat deferment and forbearance as a last resort

If you have no way of making your federal student loan payments every month, entering into deferment or forbearance might be your only realistic option. But if you can do anything to lower your payments to an affordable level and keep paying them down, deferment and forbearance are a bad idea.

Your student loan payments will still be waiting for you when the deferment or forbearance period is up. Plus, if they’re unsubsidized loans in deferment – or any loan in forbearance – you’ll continue to accrue interest while payments are paused and end up growing your balance considerably.

10. Don’t count on bankruptcy

While it is possible to discharge student loans in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, there are no guarantees. For the court to consider it, you’ll have to file a Complaint to Determine Dischargeability, which initiates what’s known as an adversary proceeding. You’re then tasked with proving undue hardship.

Basically, bankruptcy is not a “Get Out of Jail Free” card, so do everything you can to pay off those loans.

11. Beware student loan debt relief companies

There are a multitude of student loan debt relief companies that promise to assist borrowers who are in over their heads – for a fee. However, in most cases, there is nothing a debt relief company can do for you that you cannot do for yourself.

Best-case scenario: You work with a legitimate company and pay them money that could otherwise be put toward your student loan payments. Worst-case: You end up with a shady debt relief company that not only takes your money, but also doesn’t even do the work promised.

Meredith Simonds contributed to this article.

