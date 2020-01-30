Student Loan Solutions: 9 Tips to Manage Your Payments

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

When trying to figure out how to manage student loan debt, getting organized is a top priority. Begin by gathering details about your current payment schedule and plan, figuring out how much you can afford to pay within your current budget, finding ways to shrink your expenses, and reviewing payment-plan options. Here are some student loan solutions to get you started.

9 tips for student loan solutions to your payments

Tip No. 1: Gather the facts

Tip No. 2: Calculate payment options

Tip No. 3: Practice making payments

Tip No. 4: Learn about temporary breaks from payments

Tip No. 5: Consider changing repayment plans.

Tip No. 6: Learn about public service loan forgiveness

Tip No. 7: Reduce budget waste

Tip No. 8: Use automatic payments

Tip No. 9: Include your private student loans in your payment budget

Also: Consider student loan refinancing or consolidation

Tip No. 1: Gather the facts

First of all, you’ll want to survey your immediate student loan situation. When is your payment due? Can you afford it? If the answer to the second question is no, then you’ll want to immediately call your servicer and ask about options, such as switching repayment plans.

If you just graduated, then fortunately, you’ll have a grace period of six months before payments are due. Take this time to get acquainted with your student loans.

To find all your federal student loans, log in to the National Student Loan Data System, while for your private student loans, download your free credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Tip No. 2: Calculate payment options

Use the Federal Student Aid office’s repayment estimator to estimate payments on a range of payment plans from income-based repayment to extended repayment, and then get more details on those options with our selection of student loan calculators.

If one of the other repayment plans looks better than what you have now, you can switch to it. Expect the change to take up to a few weeks, and don’t forget to keep making your monthly payments in the meantime (unless you pause your repayment — see Tip No. 4, below).

Note: The federal repayment estimator is relatively accurate, but it will only show loans taken out in your name (so no Parent PLUS loans, for example), and only those for Title IV programs. As a result, make sure to verify all estimates with your student loan servicer.

Tip No. 3: Practice making payments

If you have a month or more before beginning student loan payments, this is a perfect time to practice working student loans into your budget. Review your current spending habits and see how much you can really afford to spend on student loan payments. Then set aside this amount in a savings account until your payments are due.

Tip No. 4: Learn about temporary breaks from payments

Luckily, federal student loans offer temporary breaks from payments called deferment and forbearance. Deferment is reserved for some cases, such as being in school with at least half-time status, unemployment, or active-duty military status. Forbearance also has a few specific reasons for qualifying, but there’s an option for a temporary forbearance that’s left to the loan servicer’s discretion. Forbearance is especially helpful for people who need a break while getting other financial issues, such as credit card debt, under control in order to afford their payments.

Some private student loan lenders also offer forbearance or deferment, but the amount of time you can pause repayment and the reasons for approval vary by lender.

Tip No. 5: Consider changing repayment plans.

Often, your unaffordable student loan bill has to do with the payment plan you chose. As mentioned in Tip No. 2, it’s worth comparing your options. Selecting a longer repayment term or an income-based option can reduce payments quite a bit, though you may end up paying more interest over the life of the loan than you would under the standard 10-year plan.

Note that with income-based repayment, the amount you pay each month is capped at a certain percentage of your disposable income. If your earnings are low enough, you could even end up with a monthly payment of $0.

Tip No. 6: Learn about public service loan forgiveness

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) allows those working for a public service employer, such as the government or a non-profit group, to get the remaining balance on their federal student loans forgiven after 10 years of on-time payments.

The catch, however, is that this program is pretty difficult to qualify for — so far, relatively few borrowers have had their loans wiped away. And of course, you’ll need to have switched off the standard 10-year repayment plan, since there otherwise will be nothing left to forgive after 10 years.

Tip No. 7: Reduce budget waste

One of the best ways to make student loans more affordable is skimming your budget to remove unnecessary items. For instance, are you using all the subscriptions that you are paying for? Have you asked about specials on your cable or phone bill lately? Could you cut your grocery budget because you overshop and food spoils? Have you compared your auto or home insurance to make sure you are getting your best offer?

These budgeting moves can help you come up with extra money to throw at your student loans without giving up anything important in your life.

Tip No. 8: Use automatic payments

Setting up automatic payments on your private or federal student loans can help you stay organized and usually comes with a quarter-percentage-point reduction on your interest rate. So not only can you “set and forget” your student loan payments, but you’ll also save some cost off that debt with zero extra effort.

Caution: Only set up autopay when you know you can afford your payments each month. Otherwise you run the risk of paying for expensive overdrafts.

Tip No. 9: Include your private student loans in your payment budget

Since federal and private student loans are generally paid separately, it’s easy to look at them as separate entities. But make sure you look at them as a single payment block when organizing and strategizing. For instance, you might decide to choose an extended federal student loan payment, so you can focus on paying off your private student loans faster.

Also: Consider student loan refinancing or consolidation

Sometimes your current student loan payment isn’t affordable for your budget, yet you don’t qualify for income-based repayment. This can be the case when you owe a lot in private student loans with more limited options. In this case, you may want to consider getting a new student loan that can reduce your interest rate or lower your monthly payments by extending.

One such option is refinancing, which is done with a private lender. If your credit is strong, or you have a creditworthy cosigner, you may be able to score a lower interest rate.

A downside to refinancing, however, comes if you have federal loans. By turning your student debt private, you’ll no longer be able to get on income-driven repayment or qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If you’re not too worried about affording your repayment or if you’re close to paying everything off, then this might not be a big concern. But if it is, you could also consider federal student loan consolidation. While this won’t let you lower your interest rate, it will group all your loans into one, making them much easier to keep track of.

How to manage your student loan debt

Half the stress of managing your student loan debt is in making a plan for long-term budgeting. Knowing your possible student loan solutions is how you beat student loan debt. Take an hour or two to construct your best plan in order to get out of debt more quickly and more easily.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!