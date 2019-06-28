How Much Should I Pay On My Student Loan Payment? Experts Weigh In

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you dutifully make your student loan payment every month, you may wonder whether you should be paying more than the minimum.

“How much should I pay on my student loan?” is a question that doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all answer. There isn’t a perfect answer, though there are ways to better figure out how much you should put toward your student loan repayment.

1. Examine your interest rate, forgiveness options

Begin by scrutinizing your interest rate. This matters because it can help you decide whether you should pay down debt or save and invest.

If you have a low interest rate like I do on my undergraduate loan — 2.3% — it makes sense to spend your money on high-interest debt, such as credit cards and graduate PLUS loans.

Borrowers can also consider refinancing their loans to see if they qualify for better rates. Those who would benefit the most from this have a good credit score and a high student loan balance. A lower interest rate is a big perk of refinancing, but it could also mean a lower monthly payment. Say you have $70,000 in student loans at an interest rate of 7% on a 10-year term. You would pay $97,531 over the course of the loan. By refinancing at a rate of 6% and keeping your 10-year term, you would pay $93,257 total — a savings of $4,274. Plus, you’d save $36 a month on payments.

Just remember, once you refinance federal loans, you permanently lose access to the various federal aid programs, such as income-driven repayment plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

“If refinancing to a good rate is not possible, we recommend clients put all their energy into knocking it out ASAP,” said Daniel Wrenne, a certified financial planner at Wrenne Financial Planning in Lexington, Ky.

However, Wrenne noted that an exception would be Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) — if you’re eligible for PSLF, Wrenne recommends making the minimum payments to qualify while putting any excess money toward investing, saving or paying down other debt.

There are various student loan forgiveness programs that exist, but following this plan by just paying your minimum balance isn’t always a good idea. For example, to be eligible for PSLF, borrowers will have to be employed in public service and make 120 qualifying payments. Once you meet these requirements, the rest of your loans could be forgiven, though less than 1% of applicants have had success, as of April 2019.

If you’re a teacher, Teacher Loan Forgiveness could be an option if you meet the requirements, including five years of qualifying employment, among other things. You could get up to $17,500 of your loans forgiven; it would ultimately save you money, thought it won’t erase the remaining balance of your loans.

If you have a low interest rate on your student loans, Wrenne recommends making minimum payments until you have established an emergency fund. At that point, borrowers should focus on paying off high-interest credit card debt and saving for long-term goals, such as retirement.

Borrowers in this situation should consider investing because a higher return is likely. Throughout much of the 2010s, the S&P 500 — a group of the U.S.’ largest publicly traded companies — has had an average stock market return of nearly 10%.

Making additional payments can sometimes be beneficial to borrowers. But when you have a student loan with a low interest rate or your loan could be forgiven, continuing to make the minimum payment while focusing on investing and saving might be best.

2. Assess everything — your debt, budget, savings

Everyone’s situation is different, so consider the following:

Do others (e.g., a spouse, children) depend on you financially?

How much are your basic bills? That is, what is your bare-bones budget?

How much do you have in savings?

Do you also have credit card debt?

Do you have health insurance, rental or any other types of insurance?

Do you live in an area with a high cost of living?

Is your employment situation stable?

Do you have other debt, such as an auto loan or outstanding medical bills?

All of the above affect how much you should put toward debt and how much you should save.

You can use this information to calculate your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which breaks down what portion of a person’s income goes toward their debt.

Pay special attention to back-end debt, which includes all your monthly debt payments. Your back-end DTI should typically be 36% or lower.

Say a person has a monthly income of $3,500 and monthly debt payments of $1,260. Their back-end DTI would be 36% — if they had no monthly housing costs. If they had to pay $1,500 monthly for housing, that back-end DTI would rise to almost 80%.

As you assess your finances, it’s important to have some sort of emergency savings, as emergencies are inevitable: car accidents, the death of loved ones or sudden illness, among other things. But there are other things that you may want to save up for as well, such as retirement or travel.

In fact, even as you plan out for your short-term and long-term goals, it couldn’t hurt to start putting money aside for your medium-term goals. For example, if you want to purchase a new home or car, or perhaps take your family on a vacation, you have to find a way to pay for the things you want with your current income.

Your ability to stash extra cash for medium-term goals could depend on your student loan repayment plan. Income-driven repayment plans, for example, allow borrowers to make payments that are more affordable because the monthly payment amount is based on the borrower’s monthly income. This can make it easier for people to have a bit of excess cash to use for other expenses. However, with the expectation being that borrowers pay between 10% and 20% of their discretionary income when opting for an income-driven repayment plan, you’ll want to look at how much of your discretionary income you’re spending on your student loan payments to see if another repayment plan is a better option.

While the money you bring in every month may already be accounted for, you don’t need to stop making extra student loan payments because of a family vacation or car purchase.

The key to saving is to balance meeting your financial needs so that you are prepared for an emergency, to avoid setting yourself up for more debt and to make moves toward reaching your financial goals, whether you are planning for something years away or in a matter of months.

If you are singularly focused on paying off debt as soon as possible, be sure that you are prepared for what life will throw at you.

3. Find the right balance for you

Since personal finance is inherently personal, it’s important that you do a gut check: How do your student loans make you feel? You won’t make any progress toward meeting any of your financial goals without motivation.

For instance, do your student loans make you physically ill? Do you have trouble sleeping at night because of them? Are they a constant source of stress for you? In each case, I’ve been there. I’ve learned that one surefire way to cope is to use those emotions to fuel your debt repayment.

Yet, if you’re locked into a good plan with a nice interest rate and don’t mind your repayment term, why not focus on building wealth through saving and investing?

“I am a big proponent of paying down student loan debt while building up your assets at the same time,” said Shannon McLay, founder and president of Financial Gym. “This has the same impact on your net worth compared to just paying down debt; however, you enjoy not only the financial benefit of cash to protect you from getting into further debt but also the psychological benefit of watching your bank account grow.”

The key is to try to find a balance between paying off debt, saving for goals — short-term and long-term — and investing. It’s a delicate balance and one that is invariably personal. Everyone will form a different plan.

So, if you’re wondering how much you should put toward your student loan payment, use these tips to devise a plan that works for you. Just be sure that you have cash saved up for emergencies.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure that your plan suits your goals and upholds your values. Make sure you feel comfortable with your plan and realize that it may change over time as your life and goals change, too.

Kristina Byas contributed to this article

