How Changing Your Bill Due Dates Can Help You Control Your Cash Flow

If all your monthly bills are due at the same time, it can feel like your bank account gets drained all at once. This can make it hard to get ahead or have enough spending money from month to month. Fortunately, some lenders let you change your bill due date to a more convenient day of the month.
Whether you prefer to spread your bill due dates out or cluster them a day or two after you get your paycheck, choosing when you pay your bills could help you take control of your monthly cash flow.
Let’s look at the following:
- Why changing your bill due dates helps you control your cash flow
- Why you might prefer to have your bills due on the same date
- How to change your student loan payment date and more
- How to find out if you can change your bill due dates
Why changing your bill due date helps your cash flow
You may be thinking, “Changing my due date can help my finances?” You bet it can.
Many businesses, including credit card issuers, student loan servicers and utility companies, may allow you to change your bill due date. Every company is different and some may not offer this privilege, but many do.
Changing your due date can help improve your cash flow because you can pay at a time that works best for you financially. If, for example, all of your bills are due on the first of the month, you may be feeling stretched thin until your next paycheck.
But if you spread out your due dates, you could have more cash on hand and make your payments more manageable. It’s key to be strategic with your due date so that you’ll have funds to easily pay your bills.
“If you get paid twice a month or four times a month, you can set your credit card due date to align with your check in the middle of the month,” said Stephen Lesavich, author of The Plastic Effect: How Urban Legends Influence the Use and Misuse of Credit Cards.
“Such an alignment will help you avoid late and penalty fees because you get in the mindset that the second check each month is for paying off credit card bills,” he said.
Changing your due date not only helps you avoid late and penalty fees, but it can also ensure there is enough money in your account and help you avoid overdraft or insufficient fund fees.
Why you might prefer to have your bills due on the same date
While spreading out bill due dates works for some, clustering them on one day might be preferable to others.
I switched my student loan payment date to the 12th of the month, for example, the same day as my credit card bills were due. Why? Because I get paid once a month, and my income typically hits my account in the first 10 days of the month.
Getting paid once a month already makes cash flow a little more difficult, so it makes sense to change my due dates to a time when I know funds will be in my account. That way I don’t have to stress over paying my bills and can sleep well knowing I have the cash on hand to make payments.
Choosing one due date for many of your bills can help you streamline and master your cash flow. If you choose a date that’s a few days after you get paid, you can feel confident that you’ll have money in your account.
How to change your student loan payment date and more
If you’re looking to change your student loan payment date, credit card bill due date or another bill, the first thing you need to do is contact your servicer to see if the option is available. If it is, you can change the due date online or over the phone.
“If you request a change of due date, ask for confirmation in writing so you will not be charged any late or penalty fees,” Lesavich said.
Additionally, you’ll want to make sure you know when your due date change takes effect. Will it change immediately or after several billing cycles?
Lastly, put that date in your calendar and set it as a recurring reminder. You may also consider setting up text or email alerts as well to help you stay on track.
How to find out if you can change your bill due dates
Changing your student loan payment date, credit card due date and other bills to something that makes sense for you financially can help improve your cash flow and your overall finances. It makes budgeting easier and helps you avoid any late fees or insufficient fund fees.
The good news is that changing your due date doesn’t cost any money, nor does it hurt your credit score. What have you got to lose? This one simple hack can help you budget, free up some money and help you master your cash flow.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
